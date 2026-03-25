DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 25-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 24 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Ordinary shares purchased: 25,000 Highest price paid per share: 452.80p Lowest price paid per share: 444.20p Volume weighted average price paid: 449.2842p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,828,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,217,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading shares purchased price (GBp) (UK Time) reference number venue 175 449.20 08:27:00 00079830371TRLO0 XLON 170 449.20 08:27:00 00079830372TRLO0 XLON 776 451.20 08:30:01 00079830533TRLO0 XLON 783 451.20 08:30:01 00079830534TRLO0 XLON 41 451.20 08:49:47 00079831725TRLO0 XLON 695 451.20 08:49:47 00079831726TRLO0 XLON 652 448.20 09:02:14 00079832390TRLO0 XLON 282 445.80 09:46:17 00079834614TRLO0 XLON 21 445.80 09:46:17 00079834615TRLO0 XLON 410 445.80 09:46:17 00079834616TRLO0 XLON 650 449.20 11:30:31 00079838998TRLO0 XLON 697 450.40 12:29:08 00079840531TRLO0 XLON 654 447.40 12:59:21 00079841903TRLO0 XLON 263 445.80 13:18:59 00079842987TRLO0 XLON 35 445.80 13:18:59 00079842988TRLO0 XLON 16 445.80 13:18:59 00079842989TRLO0 XLON 16 445.80 13:18:59 00079842990TRLO0 XLON 96 450.20 13:41:58 00079844249TRLO0 XLON 31 450.80 13:43:52 00079844407TRLO0 XLON 66 450.80 13:43:52 00079844408TRLO0 XLON 712 450.60 13:45:13 00079844717TRLO0 XLON 742 449.00 13:45:32 00079844725TRLO0 XLON 788 449.00 13:45:32 00079844726TRLO0 XLON 340 448.80 13:46:01 00079844786TRLO0 XLON 340 448.80 13:46:03 00079844801TRLO0 XLON 738 448.20 13:48:48 00079845180TRLO0 XLON 712 448.20 13:48:48 00079845181TRLO0 XLON 743 449.40 14:02:01 00079846057TRLO0 XLON 752 449.40 14:02:01 00079846058TRLO0 XLON 142 446.00 14:13:18 00079847022TRLO0 XLON 20 446.00 14:13:18 00079847023TRLO0 XLON 22 446.00 14:13:18 00079847025TRLO0 XLON 2 446.00 14:13:18 00079847026TRLO0 XLON 14 446.00 14:13:18 00079847027TRLO0 XLON 547 446.00 14:13:24 00079847036TRLO0 XLON 96 445.00 14:23:25 00079847449TRLO0 XLON 583 445.00 14:23:25 00079847450TRLO0 XLON 83 444.20 14:39:07 00079848331TRLO0 XLON 81 444.20 14:40:05 00079848371TRLO0 XLON 92 445.80 14:48:05 00079848861TRLO0 XLON 149 445.80 14:48:05 00079848862TRLO0 XLON 10 445.40 14:48:40 00079848880TRLO0 XLON 5 445.40 14:48:40 00079848881TRLO0 XLON 719 444.60 14:49:23 00079848952TRLO0 XLON 747 451.40 14:55:50 00079849821TRLO0 XLON 804 451.20 14:55:50 00079849822TRLO0 XLON 797 451.60 14:59:23 00079850098TRLO0 XLON 772 452.80 15:15:27 00079851032TRLO0 XLON 657 451.80 15:15:39 00079851035TRLO0 XLON 353 451.80 15:18:15 00079851133TRLO0 XLON 378 451.80 15:18:15 00079851134TRLO0 XLON 312 451.80 15:18:15 00079851135TRLO0 XLON 29 451.80 15:19:21 00079851167TRLO0 XLON 16 451.80 15:19:31 00079851178TRLO0 XLON 21 451.80 15:19:49 00079851186TRLO0 XLON 698 450.80 15:27:01 00079851507TRLO0 XLON 591 450.80 15:37:15 00079852012TRLO0 XLON 157 450.80 15:37:15 00079852013TRLO0 XLON 110 450.80 15:48:26 00079852551TRLO0 XLON 202 450.80 15:49:42 00079852758TRLO0 XLON 432 450.80 15:49:42 00079852759TRLO0 XLON 704 449.40 15:57:36 00079853574TRLO0 XLON 723 447.80 16:02:37 00079854004TRLO0 XLON 757 447.60 16:08:54 00079854637TRLO0 XLON 350 447.80 16:11:44 00079854851TRLO0 XLON 173 447.60 16:15:44 00079855055TRLO0 XLON 256 447.60 16:15:44 00079855056TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill Berenberg +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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March 25, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)