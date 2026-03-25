SmartCitiesWorld: Advancing citizen-first public services through AI and digital transformation

BARCELONA, Spain, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from SmartCitiesWorld

Known as Shenxiao i, the assistant features capabilities for intelligent Q&A, chatting and handling, and intelligent policy services. Its intention recognition rate - its ability to understand the purpose or goal of an enquiry - is around 97 per cent, with a response rate of more than 97 per cent, and accuracy of response over 94 per cent. Altogether, this drastically reduces the time it takes for citizens to find answers to their queries. Previously, for example, citizens needing to know which documents they'd need to set up a newborn child's medical insurance would have needed to call a hotline. Now, the answer can be obtained in seconds through the iShenzhen app.

Shenzhen Longgang as a global demonstration site

To illustrate how AI-powered public services can work in practice, Huawei and the Shenzhen Longgang Government Service Center have jointly launched the Shenzhen Longgang AI+ Public Service Global Demonstration Site.

The initiative showcases how digital platforms and AI technologies can transform service delivery across multiple levels of government. The demo site integrates services across district, street, community and campus levels to illustrate what a seamless administrative experience is like, combining intelligent service systems with integrated approval processes.

The project is designed to show how digital transformation can reduce waiting times and simplify citizen interactions. For example, the system's intelligent customer service platform uses large language models to integrate hotlines, service counters and self-service resources. Integrating these allows citizens to access support through their preferred channels while ensuring consistent responses.

The platform has achieved a hotline connectivity rate of 98 per cent to date, while AI-powered verification systems have pushed approval accuracy to more than 95 per cent. These results illustrate the potential for AI to transform everyday government services, from licensing and permits to social services and administrative requests.

Toward citizen-first government services

Through discussion at Global AI+ Public Service Summit at MWC, and Huawei's latest releases and announcements, it's clear that successful public service reform must start with the needs of citizens.

Technology can enable new capabilities, but its real value lies in improving everyday interactions between citizens and government institutions. During the Summit, Xia emphasised that the ultimate objective of digital government is to make public services simpler, faster and more accessible. Huawei's approach focuses on creating what it describes as "anytime, one-stop, proactive public service" systems - platforms that allow citizens to complete services efficiently while enabling governments to operate more intelligently.

For governments facing growing demands and limited resources, this approach can play a crucial role in maintaining trust and improving public service outcomes. At the same time, the challenge will be ensuring that innovation remains aligned with public needs.

It is beyond doubt that AI and digital platforms are playing increasingly important roles in shaping the future of government, but the guiding principle behind their adoption must remain clear. As Xia concluded during the Summit, with a reminder drawn from democratic tradition, the purpose of government services ultimately remains unchanged - to serve the people.

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