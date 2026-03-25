Researchers found that widely deployed smart meters pose a "massive" cybersecurity risk, potentially enabling data manipulation, energy theft, and service disruption. They propose a new detection method using state estimation and statistical boundaries to more accurately identify cyberattacks, outperforming traditional techniques despite higher computational demands.A research team from Denmark's Aalborg University and University of the Punjab in Pakistan has investigated if smart meters (SMs) could become potential targets of cyber threats and have concluded that these devices already represent ...

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