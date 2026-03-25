Waaree Energies has approved a capital expenditure of INR 39 billion ($415 million) to build a solar glass manufacturing facility with a capacity of 2,500 metric tons (MT) per day through its subsidiary Waaree Green Glass. India Waaree Energies has approved a capital expenditure of INR 39 billion to set up a solar glass manufacturing plant with a capacity of 2,500 MT per day. The facility will be developed through its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Green Glass, and funded through a mix of debt and internal accruals. The company's board has also approved the acquisition of an additional equity ...

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