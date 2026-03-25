Recruitment phase marks the next milestone in Planet's long-term investment in Germany, strengthening Europe's sovereign space capabilities and industrial ecosystem

Planet Labs Germany, a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, today announced it has begun recruiting highly-skilled German talent to operationalize its upcoming satellite manufacturing facility in Berlin. This recruitment phase marks an important milestone in Planet's strategic expansion of its European manufacturing footprint.

Planet builds and operates the largest fleet of commercial Earth observation satellites in history. The Berlin facility will double the production capacity of its next-generation, high-resolution Pelican fleet, while reinforcing Germany's role as a hub for advanced aerospace engineering and strengthening Europe's access to sovereign, AI-enabled Earth observation capabilities.

These positions include high-level leadership and specialized technical roles essential to the facility's success, including director of manufacturing, mission director for constellation services and multiple engineering roles. With hiring beginning in 2026, Planet is expected to add up to 70 new employees to its existing team of about 150 in Berlin.

"Berlin is a global epicenter for high-tech innovation, and we are eager to tap into the region's highly skilled talent pool to lead our newest manufacturing chapter," said Martin Polak, Managing Director of Planet Labs Germany. "By scaling our team here, we are strengthening the European space ecosystem and ensuring our partners have sovereign access to the AI-enabled global insights required for security and sustainability. This hiring push reinforces our long-term commitment to Germany as a driver of industrial competence and aerospace excellence."

Berlin has served as Planet's European headquarters for over 10 years, acting as the Mission Control center for its global fleet of about 200 satellites. This growth further strengthens Planet's ties with its robust ecosystem of German customers and partners, including major industry leaders and employees of more than 400 German federal institutions. The new manufacturing facility builds on this longstanding presence and represents the next phase of Planet's growth in Germany.

Interested candidates can visit Planet's careers page to view current opportunities. Additional positions in manufacturing, operations and professional services will become available throughout 2026.

About Planet

Planet Labs Germany is part of the Planet group and is based at Planet's European headquarters in Berlin. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is the parent company of the Planet group with global headquarters in San Francisco, USA. Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world's leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, or tune in to HBO's 'Wild Wild Space'.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about Planet within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements about Planet's strategic partnerships and Planet's future growth in new and existing markets. Such statements, which are not of historical fact, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in Planet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Planet does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

Planet Press

Rachel Cassells

press@planet.com

Planet Investor Relations

Cleo Palmer-Poroner

ir@planet.com