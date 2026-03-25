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PR Newswire
25.03.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Blockchain.com Opens Malta Office to Anchor European Operations

The new office will serve as a strategic hub for Blockchain.com's operations across Europe following the company securing its Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) license from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). The license enables Blockchain.com to passport regulated crypto brokerage services across the European Economic Area under the EU's first comprehensive digital asset regulatory framework.

"We didn't pick Malta by accident. Malta has taken a thoughtful and forward-looking approach to digital asset regulation," said Nic Cary, Co-founder and Vice Chairman at Blockchain.com. "At Blockchain.com, we've spent over a decade building a brand of trust and integrity, and we're bringing that same professional-grade standard to users across Europe. This office represents our commitment to building trusted, compliant infrastructure for the crypto market."

Blockchain.com's Malta office will support a range of functions including regulatory engagement, operational development, and retail client services across the European market. The company will soon launch its institutional business, partnering with some of the region's leading licensed firms.

Blockchain.com operates in more than 70 jurisdictions worldwide. Since 2011, Blockchain.com has processed over $1.2 trillion in crypto transactions, created more than 90 million wallets, and verified over 40 million users. As a global crypto brokerage, Blockchain.com provides individuals and institutions with secure access to digital assets while maintaining a strong commitment to compliance, transparency and security.

About Blockchain.com
Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The global leader in crypto services helping millions across the globe access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has earned the trust of more than 90 million wallets and over 40 million verified users, and has facilitated over $1.2 trillion in crypto transactions. Visit Blockchain.com for more information.

Media Contact:press@blockchain.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744581/New_BCDC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blockchaincom-opens-malta-office-to-anchor-european-operations-302724304.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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