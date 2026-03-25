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PR Newswire
25.03.2026 09:06 Uhr
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HyperLeap Debuts in Europe at LogiMAT 2026, Accelerating Global Expansion

Europe's logistics sector is facing increasing pressure to maximize space utilization and sorting capacity. Traditional systems such as large cross-belt sorters often require significant floor space and high upfront investment. HyperLeap's new AI-driven, modular, and robotic sorting solution addresses these challenges with enhanced flexibility, strong scalability, and faster ROI.

"Europe is a pivotal market for the next phase of our global growth," said Vincent Chen, General Manager of HyperLeap. "By expanding internationally, we aim to bring HyperLeap's AI-driven robotics solutions to worldwide, helping partners improve efficiency while addressing key challenges such as limited space, labor shortages, and growing SKU complexity."

Driving Intelligent Automation for Future Logistics

HyperSort solution integrates several core components, including the HyperPick Arm, HyperBot /AGV, and HyperWall putwall. As a unified system capable of running multiple operations simultaneously - such as order sorting, parcel sorting, and returns sorting - it supports a wide range of environments, including e-commerce fulfillment centers, B2B retail warehouses, and express distribution hubs. Designed for rapid deployment and reliable performance, the system simplifies sorting workflows while maximum sorting efficiency.

HyperLeap also adopts an industry-focused approach, designing solutions tailored to the operational needs of different sectors. By deploying only the capabilities required for each business scenario, the company aims to improve efficiency while reducing unnecessary complexity.

Showcasing Innovation at Global Logistics Events

HyperLeap is currently exhibiting at LogiMAT 2026 (Booth 1GA20), and will also participate in upcoming logistics exhibitions in 2026:

KoreaMAT - South Korea | Booth 10F113, Hall 9 | March 31-April 3
Kansai LogiX - Japan | Booth A5-32, Hall 5 | April 8-10

Visitors can meet HyperLeap experts and experience live demonstrations on site.

About HyperLeap

HyperLeap develops AI-driven robotic solutions designed to enable flexible, efficient, and safe logistics operations. Through partnerships with global collaborators and local distributors, the company is building a worldwide network while providing localized sales and technical support. This approach enables HyperLeap to serve customers globally while expanding regional partnerships and project deployments.

Website: www.hyperleap.com.cn/en
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/suzhouhyperleaptechnology
Email: sales@hyperleap.com.cn, pr@hyperleap.com.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2941789/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyperleap-debuts-in-europe-at-logimat-2026-accelerating-global-expansion-302724293.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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