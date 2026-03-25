Titanbay LTD: The Infrastructure Private Markets Needed; Now One of Europe's Fastest-Growing Fintechs

Titanbay named in the FT1000 top 10 fintechs for the second consecutive year, the only private markets infrastructure firm on the list

LONDON, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanbay, Europe's leading private markets infrastructure provider, has been ranked 106th in the Financial Times FT1000 Europe's Fastest Growing Companies 2026, placing it in the top 10 fintechs on the list for the second consecutive year. It is the only private markets infrastructure firm among them.

Behind the ranking is consistent, compounding growth, built quietly, without a splashy fundraise, and in one of financial services' most operationally complex corners. An absolute growth rate of 828% and a compound annual growth rate of 110% between 2021 and 2024 reflect what happens when the right infrastructure meets a market that is ready for it. This is the infrastructure private markets has been waiting for. Around 70% of FT1000 companies do not return the following year. Titanbay did, and ranked higher.

Founded in 2019, Titanbay is the funds and trading infrastructure for private markets. Its platform connects wealth managers and asset managers on a single layer, enabling asset managers to launch and distribute funds, and wealth managers to onboard investors, execute trades, and report across jurisdictions, without the fragmented systems and manual processes that have defined this market for decades. Titanbay operates across 40+ jurisdictions, with 59+ funds launched and multiple distributors connected.

Private assets are moving rapidly from institutional to wealth management channels. The firms best positioned to benefit are those with the infrastructure to support it. Titanbay's consecutive appearances in the FT1000, and its upward movement through the list from 112th in 2025 to 106th in 2026, reflect sustained momentum at exactly that intersection.

Michael Gruener, Co-CEO of Titanbay, said:

"Private markets has historically been the domain of institutional investors. What we set out to do at Titanbay was change that, giving wealth managers and asset managers the infrastructure to access, distribute, and manage private market funds at the same level of sophistication, without the complexity. Two consecutive years in the FT1000 top 10 fintechs tells us the market was ready for exactly that. We're proud to be building it."

Ossama Soliman, Co-CEO of Titanbay, said:

"What makes Titanbay different is that the technology touches every part of the process. Fund structuring, investor onboarding, compliance, capital flows, reporting, third-party connectivity. We didn't build a portal. We built the infrastructure layer that sits behind every touchpoint in the private markets investment lifecycle. An 828% growth rate and 110% CAGR over three years is what it looks like when that infrastructure works."

About the FT1000

The FT1000 Europe's Fastest Growing Companies 2026 is the Financial Times' annual ranking, produced in partnership with Statista. Companies are ranked by revenue compound annual growth rate over a four-year period. The 2026 list was published in print on 26 March 2026.

About Titanbay

Titanbay is Europe's leading private markets infrastructure provider, dedicated to making private markets simpler and more accessible. It is the funds and trading infrastructure that connects asset managers and wealth managers on a single platform, providing the technology, operations, and regulatory framework required to launch funds, execute trades, and manage the full investment lifecycle.



For more information, visit titanbay.com

Media contact