Elemica Expands AI-Driven Capabilities to Transform Customer Onboarding and Order Orchestration

Establishes onboarding as a continuous, self-service capability, enabling broader customer digitization directly into fulfillment and invoicing flows

WAYNE, Pa., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, a leading provider of digital supply chain execution and orchestration solutions, and the premier multi-enterprise network for global manufacturers, today announced expanded AI-driven capabilities across its platform, building on more than six years of applied machine learning and generative AI. With agentic AI now powering both its expert-led onboarding service, Launchpad, and new self-service onboarding capabilities, organizations can onboard customers without heavy IT or data science involvement, digitize and execute orders more consistently, and scale onboarding as an ongoing operational capability.

Customer order digitization remains a persistent bottleneck in scalable supply chain orchestration. Orders arrive through multiple channels in inconsistent and often unstructured formats, requiring manual effort, ongoing configuration, and reliance on IT resources. Traditional approaches to document extraction and integration-heavy models focus on capturing data rather than producing clean, execution-ready orders. As a result, onboarding is slow, processes and data become fragmented, and teams must resolve exceptions before orders can move through fulfillment and invoicing, increasing cost to serve, inhibiting cash cycle time, increasing OTIF delivery risks and limiting scalability.

Elemica addresses this by applying AI within the context of business-critical execution workflows. This approach enables both rapid initial onboarding and continuous self-service onboarding at scale, allowing business users to onboard customers and order formats directly without heavy technical support.

As onboarding becomes an ongoing operational capability, organizations can digitize a broader range of customer orders across all customer segments and execute those orders with greater consistency, control, and ROI. Orders are validated, enriched, and completed through certified ERP integrations, ensuring they are execution-ready while generating structured, AI-ready data at the source.

"I was really impressed with the Agentic AI Launchpad," said Bret L. Bement, Vice President of Supply Chain Management at OXEA. "Elemica was able to turn around our program and digitize and onboard 30 customers in a very short period, bringing automation and efficiency to our team."

Organizations using these capabilities have reduced onboarding time by up to 80 percent and increased processing throughput by up to three times.

Additionally, users of Elemica's Insights analytics solution now have access to conversational AI that enables them to explore their network data using natural language and visualize it in multiple ways. This allows teams to uncover insights more quickly without relying on specialized expertise and accelerates access to the data needed to support decision-making.

"Customer service and experience teams need a scalable way to handle every order that comes in, regardless of format or channel, without adding manual effort or complexity," said Cindi Hane, Chief Product Officer at Elemica. "We're excited to bring self-service onboarding to our customers. In early deployments, first-time users have created working configurations in approximately 30 minutes, with orders flowing within the same session, giving teams a faster, more scalable way to onboard and execute across every customer segment, not just the ones that fit traditional integration models."

Availability

The expanded AI-driven capabilities are available now as part of Elemica's Customer Order Orchestration, Launchpad, and Insights solutions.

About Elemica

Elemica is a leading provider of digital supply chain execution and orchestration solutions and the premier multi-enterprise network for global manufacturers, their trading partners, and value chains. The Elemica platform captures, cleans, contextualizes, and enriches structured and unstructured data from any partner, channel, or protocol, transforming it into AI-ready execution data. By connecting thousands of companies across the supply chain, Elemica enables organizations to onboard faster, execute with precision, and build the data foundation required for AI-driven supply chain operations. www.elemica.com

Media Contact:

Jack Bilante

elemica@scratchmm.com