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Dow Jones News
25.03.2026 09:33 Uhr
115 Leser
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
25-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

25/03/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 
 
Multi Callable 4.45% Notes due 25/03/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations  Debt and 
of USD10,000 each and integral multiples thereof)                   debt-like     XS3321408505 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: LSEG US Fin Corp 
 
4.250% Notes due 23/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000  Debt and 
each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S)       debt-like     USU54639AE60 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
4.250% Notes due 23/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000  Debt and 
each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)        debt-like     US50222CAD20 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
4.500% Notes due 23/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000  Debt and 
each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S)       debt-like     USU54639AF36 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
4.500% Notes due 23/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000  Debt and 
each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)        debt-like     US50222CAE03 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
5.250% Notes due 23/03/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000  Debt and 
each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)        debt-like     US50222CAF77 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
5.250% Notes due 23/03/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000  Debt and 
each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S)       debt-like     USU54639AG19 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Braccan Mortgage Funding 2026-1 PLC 
 
Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and 
in denominations of GBP100,00 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in    debt-like     XS3305916176 --  
excess thereof) (Regulation S)                            securities 
 
 
Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and 
in denominations of GBP100,00 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in    debt-like     XS3305916762 --  
excess thereof) (Rule 144A)                              securities 
 
 
Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and 
in denominations of GBP100,00 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in    debt-like     XS3305916259 --  
excess thereof) (Regulation S)                            securities 
 
 
Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and 
in denominations of GBP100,00 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in    debt-like     XS3305916846 --  
excess thereof) (Rule 144A)                              securities 
 
 
Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and 
in denominations of GBP100,00 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in    debt-like     XS3305916333 --  
excess thereof) (Regulation S)                            securities 
 
 
Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and 
in denominations of GBP100,00 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in    debt-like     XS3305916929 --  
excess thereof) (Rule 144A)                              securities 
 
 
Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and 
in denominations of GBP100,00 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in    debt-like     XS3305916416 --  
excess thereof) (Regulation S)                            securities 
 
 
Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and 
in denominations of GBP100,00 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in    debt-like     XS3305917067 --  
excess thereof) (Rule 144A)                              securities 
 
 
Class X Floating Rate Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and 
of GBP100,00 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)    debt-like     XS3305916507 --  
(Regulation S)                                    securities 
 
 
Class X Floating Rate Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and 
of GBP100,00 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule debt-like     XS3305917141 --  
144A)                                         securities 
 
 
Class Z Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,00  Debt and 
each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S)   debt-like     XS3305916689 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Class Z Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,00  Debt and 
each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)     debt-like     XS3305917224 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
11.75% Notes due 25/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of PKR1,000,000 Debt and 
each)                                         debt-like     XS3325370834 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Zero Coupon Notes due 25/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of     Debt and 
ARS100,000,000 each)                                 debt-like     XS3324776841 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT SAKP Securitised    XS3328664944 --  
due 30/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD2.97 each)       derivatives 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 25/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Securitised    XS3304928057 --  
GBP1,000 each)                                    derivatives 

Issuer Name: RCB Bonds PLC 
 
Greensleeves Home Trust Stepped Coupon Bonds due 24/09/2029; fully paid; (Registered Debt and 
in denominations of GBP100 each)                           debt-like     XS2942477428 --  
                                           securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 422029 
EQS News ID:  2297132 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2297132&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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