The United States added 18.9 GW of energy storage capacity in 2025, a 52% increase year on year, according to Wood Mackenzie. USA The United States energy storage market installed 18.9 GW and 51 GWh of capacity in 2025, according to the quarterly "Energy Storage Monitor" report from Wood Mackenzie. This volume represents a 52% increase in installations compared to 2024 levels. The final quarter of the year set a record for quarterly activity with 5.8 GW and 14.8 GWh deployed across all segments. Since 2019, the nation has installed over 50 GW and 144 GWh of storage capacity. Market growth continues ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...