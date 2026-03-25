Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - ASK BOSCO, the AI-powered marketing and ecommerce intelligence platform built by marketers, for marketers, today announced the official launch of its Beta Shopify app at Shoptalk Spring 2026 in Las Vegas - backed by new independent research that lays bare the scale of the data fragmentation problem facing senior e-commerce marketers.

The research, conducted by leading market research firm OnePoll in March 2026 among 100 senior marketers at Shopify brands with annual revenues of over $2.5m reveals that on average it takes senior marketers nearly six hours to get an answer when they need to interrogate their Shopify and marketing data together.

This is happening at a moment of intense scrutiny. Nearly four in five (78%) senior marketers say pressure to justify marketing spend has increased compared to two years ago. And 93% report being regularly challenged on their marketing performance or budget decisions by senior stakeholders, including CEOs, CFOs, and boards.

The conclusion is clear: marketers are being held to higher standards than ever, yet the data they need to defend their decisions is fragmented, slow to pull together, and incomplete. The ASK BOSCO Shopify Beta app changes that by giving teams access to unified Shopify and marketing data insights in a matter of seconds, not hours.

What the ASK BOSCO Shopify Beta App Does

The ASK BOSCO Shopify Beta app gives scale-up e-commerce brands a single, unified view of their Shopify sales and marketing performance, bringing together product data, inventory levels, and cross-channel marketing data into one AI-driven platform that any member of a team can interrogate in plain language, without needing technical expertise.

Key capabilities include:

AI-powered conversational insights: teams can ask natural language questions that blend product and marketing data together, such as "Which SKUs should I increase ad spend on this week?", "Which products are selling well but not being supported by paid media?" or "Where am I spending budget on products that are low in stock?" and receive instant, data-driven answers without needing to pull a single spreadsheet.

teams can ask natural language questions that blend product and marketing data together, such as "Which SKUs should I increase ad spend on this week?", "Which products are selling well but not being supported by paid media?" or "Where am I spending budget on products that are low in stock?" and receive instant, data-driven answers without needing to pull a single spreadsheet. Unified product sales and marketing dashboard: a consolidated view of what is selling, what is driving that performance, and where the gaps are, without spending hours pulling data from multiple sources.

a consolidated view of what is selling, what is driving that performance, and where the gaps are, without spending hours pulling data from multiple sources. Cross-channel decision-making: connecting Shopify commerce data with advertising performance across Google, Meta, and Microsoft Ads, so that marketing and trading teams are working from a single version of the truth.

"The best e-commerce decisions are not just marketing decisions or just inventory decisions - they are both, made together. The ASK BOSCO Shopify app exists to make that possible for every brand, regardless of how big their data team is."

John Readman, Founder & CEO, ASK BOSCO

Launching at Shoptalk Spring 2026

ASK BOSCO chose Shoptalk Spring 2026, the world's leading retail and e-commerce conference, held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas from 24-26 March 2026, as the global debut for the ASK BOSCO Beta Shopify app. With more than 10,000 attendees, including senior executives from some of the world's most recognised retail and consumer brands, Shoptalk represents the definitive stage for announcing innovation that matters to the e-commerce industry.

The theme for Shoptalk Spring 2026 is "Retail in the Age of AI" aligns perfectly with ASK BOSCO's purpose. John Readman and the ASK BOSCO team will be at the event to demonstrate the ASK BOSCO Shopify app, meet with prospective retail and e-commerce partners, and discuss how AI-powered commerce intelligence is reshaping the way ambitious brands compete and grow.

Building on a Landmark Year

The Shopify app launch is a significant product milestone to emerge from ASK BOSCO's £4.1 million investment from Gresham House Ventures, the growth equity specialist, announced in June 2025. The funding, which also saw ASK BOSCO expand its senior technical and sales teams in the UK and accelerate its international expansion into the United States, was earmarked in part for exactly this: deepening ASK BOSCO's presence within the Shopify ecosystem.

The business also counts among its backers a number of high-profile angel investors, including Bonamy Grimes, co-founder of Skyscanner, and Richard Flint, former CEO of Sky Betting & Gaming.





(Left) Abi Liddle, COO, and (Right) John Readman, Founder and CEO of ASK BOSCO

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About the Research

The research was conducted by OnePoll in March 2026 among 100 senior marketing professionals at brands whose websites are hosted on Shopify and who use a minimum of two of the following platforms for their digital marketing: Google Ads, Google Analytics, Facebook Ads, or Instagram Ads. All respondents work at brands with a minimum annual revenue of $2.5m (US) or £2m (UK).

About ASK BOSCO

ASK BOSCO is an AI-powered marketing and commerce intelligence platform built by marketers, for marketers - people who have done your job and built the technology they wished they'd had. The platform brings together performance marketing data, e-commerce data, and competitive market intelligence into one unified, easy-to-use environment, serving agencies, brands, and retailers who want to make faster, smarter, and more confident decisions across marketing, product, and inventory.

Built by Modo25, a UK-based performance marketing agency founded by John Readman, ASK BOSCO integrates with the world's leading advertising and commerce platforms, including Shopify, Google, Meta and Microsoft Ads, and delivers automated reporting, AI-driven insights, and conversational analytics accessible to every member of a team.

ASK BOSCO is headquartered in the UK, with an expanding presence in the United States. The name Bosco honours the founder of 1moreChild, a Ugandan orphanage that the team supports, a story of purpose that sits at the heart of the company.

Website: www.askbosco.io

LinkedIn: https://uk.linkedin.com/company/askbosco

About Modo25

Modo25 is a UK-based performance marketing agency and the parent company of ASK BOSCO. Founded by John Readman, Modo25 works with ambitious e-commerce brands and retailers to optimise their digital marketing investment and drive sustainable growth. The name Modo honours a resident of the 1moreChild orphanage in Uganda.

Website: www.modo25.com

About Gresham House Ventures

Gresham House Ventures is a growth equity investor specialising in scaling high-growth, digitally focused businesses. With a portfolio spanning technology, consumer, and business services, Gresham House Ventures partners with ambitious management teams to help them accelerate growth, build teams, and expand into new markets.

Website: www.greshamhouseventures.com

For interview requests with John Readman, Founder & CEO of ASK BOSCO and Modo25, or for product demonstrations at Shoptalk Spring 2026, please contact john@askbosco.com or +447912 214901 or justin@askbosco.com (310) 923-6393.

John's LinkedIn: https://uk.linkedin.com/in/johnreadman

Notes to Editors

ASK BOSCO is a registered trademark of Modo25 Ltd. High-resolution brand assets, product screenshots, and photography of John Readman are available on request from the press office. Shoptalk Spring 2026 takes place 24-26 March 2026 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. The ASK BOSCO Shopify app is available to early access Beta users. If you are interested in being a Beta user, please contact nikki@askbosco.com. The £4.1 million investment from Gresham House Ventures was announced on 30 June 2025. Research conducted by OnePoll, March 2026. Sample of 100 senior marketers at Shopify brands with minimum annual revenues of $2.5m/£2m.

End of Press Release

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Source: ASK BOSCO