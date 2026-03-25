DJ Amundi S&P World Financials Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P World Financials Screened UCITS ETF Acc (GLFI LN) Amundi S&P World Financials Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P World Financials Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.659 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32648168 CODE: GLFI LN ISIN: IE000KYX7IP4 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000KYX7IP4 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GLFI LN LEI Code: 213800MIUWZSPFK4LM72 Sequence No.: 422066 EQS News ID: 2297356 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2026 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)