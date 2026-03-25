Leading European financial technology provider payabl. has launched Tap to pay, allowing businesses to accept contactless card payments directly from their smartphones without the need for dedicated card terminal hardware.

The SoftPOS solution enables payabl. merchants to turn their NFC-enabled Android devices into fully secure payment terminals. Designed with micro and SME businesses in mind, merchants can immediately start using their existing mobile device to accept payments anywhere and anytime whether that is at events, temporary retail locations or on the move, including delivery services and drivers.

Commenting on the launch, payabl. Group CEO, Ugne Buraciene, said: "Payments should adapt to the way merchants operate, not the other way around. Tap to pay gives businesses a simple way to accept in-person payments using the devices they already rely on every day, whether that's in-store or out on the move. Combined with payabl.one, merchants can see and manage both online and in-store transactions in one place, giving them clearer visibility and control over their money flow."

After downloading the Tap to pay app and activating it, businesses can begin accepting in-person payments immediately, removing the need to purchase or wait for the delivery of traditional payment hardware.

The solution also supports PIN entry and e-receipts for customers, and covers all transaction types, including sales, refunds, reversals and tips.

Through integration with payabl.one, merchants can manage all online and in-person payments from a single platform, with one view of transactions, payouts, and settlement status, making reconciliation and performance tracking easier.

Early adopters are already seeing impact. Nafais, a retail fragrance store, went live with Tap to pay in just a few days ahead of launch, avoiding disruption to opening and ensuring it could accept card payments from day one.

"The Tap to pay solution was set up within just a couple of days. The process was simple and smooth. Now we can focus more on helping customers rather than worrying about payments," said Nikos Panagiotou, Director at Nafais

Since going live, 65% of Nafais' transactions are processed digitally, supporting faster checkout and a smoother in-store experience.

Contactless payments continue to accelerate

The launch comes as contactless payments continue to dominate transactions across the UK and Europe. This month, the current £100 contactless spending cap was scrapped, allowing individual banks and card providers to set their own limits a move expected to further increase the use of contactless payments.

UK consumer behaviour is already shifting rapidly toward contactless methods. Data shows that 94.6% of all in-store card payments under £100 were made using contactless technology.

The trend is also apparent across Europe. payabl.'s State of the European Checkout report found that 41% of European consumers prefer paying in person by contactless debit or credit card, while 21% favour mobile wallets such as Apple Pay or Google Pay, highlighting the growing demand for fast and flexible payment options.

Breno Oliveira, Chief Product Officer at payabl., said: "Micro and small businesses need the flexibility to accept payments wherever their customers are, whether that's markets, pop-up events, or on the move, especially for delivery services and drivers.

Tap to pay by payabl. removes the need for additional hardware and turns the mobile phones merchants already carry into secure payment terminals. For businesses that operate beyond a fixed location, it means faster setup and fewer operational barriers."

Tap to pay by payabl. is available now on Android devices, with iOS support expected later this year.

About payabl.

payabl. is a financial technology provider offering payments and business accounts for businesses of all sizes, enabling companies to accept online and in-person payments, manage multi-currency business accounts, issue virtual and physical cards, and access over 300 local and alternative payment methods. Combining in-house development with strategic partnerships, payabl. delivers secure, compliant, and scalable financial solutions that help businesses optimise operations and expand internationally. The company has offices in London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Limassol, and Vilnius.

To learn more, visit: payabl.com

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Viali Munteanu

viali.munteanu@payabl.com

07547 819 438