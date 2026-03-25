Cardiff, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Critical Cloud today announced that it has become the world's first partner to achieve the "Powered by Datadog" accreditation, recognising a managed service model built on Datadog as its operational foundation across AWS and Azure environments.





Critical Cloud Becomes the World's First "Powered by Datadog" Partner



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"Powered by Datadog" is a premier designation awarded to partners who have deeply embedded Datadog into their managed services and demonstrated technical and onboarding excellence. Each partner undergoes formal technical review by Datadog technical teams, validating architecture, onboarding, governance maturity, and live customer implementations.

Achieving "Powered by Datadog" requires partners to hold the Certified Datadog Advanced Partner status and reflects Critical Cloud's proven ability to use Datadog as the operational backbone of its managed services - helping customers improve reliability, reduce downtime, and accelerate troubleshooting through a unified observability platform.

Critical Cloud monitors, manages, and optimises customer AWS and Azure platforms using Datadog as its core observability, incident response, security, and cost management solution. By standardising its managed service offering on Datadog, the company provides a single source of truth for operational insight, eliminating fragmented tooling and reducing mean time to resolution.

All customers receive Datadog as an embedded component of the service. Running Datadog across multiple production environments simultaneously gives Critical Cloud operational depth that directly benefits every customer it manages.

"'Powered by Datadog' recognises that Datadog is not just a tool we deploy, but the foundation of how we run modern cloud operations. Being the world's first partner to achieve this accreditation highlights our team's deep expertise and focus on delivering reliable cloud platforms for our customers." - James Smith, CEO, Critical Cloud



"Critical Cloud has demonstrated strong technical capability and a consistent ability to deliver successful 'Powered by Datadog' managed services. Its experience operating Datadog across multiple customer environments positions it well to support organisations looking to standardise on Datadog." - Mark Fortune, Area Vice President, EMEA, Datadog

Through its "Powered by Datadog" managed services, Critical Cloud supports organisations from onboarding and architecture design through to day-to-day operations and continuous optimisation, delivering faster root cause analysis, improved reliability, and clear operational visibility across the full technology stack.

About Critical Cloud

Critical Cloud is an award-winning cloud managed service provider specialising in AWS and Azure environments for tech-led businesses. The company delivers 24×7 cloud operations and incident response through Datadog-powered managed services, using Datadog as the single source of truth for observability and operational insight. Critical Cloud is ISO 27001 certified and recognised for delivering secure, mission-critical cloud operations.

About the company: About the "Powered by Datadog" Programme "Powered by Datadog" is a premier accreditation within the Datadog partner ecosystem, awarded to managed service providers who have deeply embedded Datadog into their service delivery and passed formal technical validation by Datadog's engineering teams. Requirements include holding Certified Datadog Advanced Partner status and demonstrating validated architecture, onboarding processes, governance maturity, and live customer implementations. About Datadog Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Its SaaS-based data analytics platform is used by organisations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behaviour, and track key business metrics. For more information, visit www.datadoghq.com.

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Source: Plentisoft