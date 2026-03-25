Auroora Yhtiöt Oyj: Auroora Group Plc has applied for its shares to be listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Auroora Group Plc; Stock Exchange Release, March 25, 2026, at 09:50 a.m. EET

AUROORA GROUP PLC HAS APPLIED FOR ITS SHARES TO BE LISTED ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD

Auroora Group Plc ("Auroora" or the "Company") has today submitted a listing application with Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") to list the Company's shares on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki. Trading in Auroora's shares is expected to commence on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on or about April 2, 2026, under the trading code AUROORA.

Further Enquiries

Antti Rauhala, CEO, Auroora Group Plc

Tel. +358 40 549 0080

antti.rauhala@auroora.com

Auroora in Brief

Auroora is a Finnish compounder and industrial owner that builds long-term, profitable growth through acquisitions and operational development. Auroora acts as a long-term owner and develops its portfolio companies as part of a decentralized and entrepreneurial Group structure.

Auroora operates in three segments: Electrification and Automation, Clean Water and Environmental Technology, and Industrial Products and Services. The Group executes a repeatable acquisition strategy in selected markets and allocates capital to growth that supports sustainable value creation.

The Group comprises more than 20 SMEs employing over 850 people. In 2025, Auroora's net sales amounted to EUR 205.2 million and adjusted EBITA to EUR 13.5 million. Auroora operates in Finland, and its companies conduct international business, with subsidiaries in Finland, Sweden and Poland.

Important Information

This announcement is not being made in and copies of it may not be distributed or sent into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore or South Africa.

This document is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and underlying legislation. A prospectus prepared pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation and approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority is published, and can be obtained from the Company and other places indicated in the prospectus. Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information contained in the prospectus.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company does not intend to register any of the securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States.

In any member state of the European Economic Area other than Finland (each a "Relevant State"), this information and this offering are only addressed to and directed at persons who are "Qualified Investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation. The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Qualified Investors. This information should not be acted upon or relied upon in any Relevant State by persons who are not Qualified Investors.

This communication does not constitute an offer of the securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the securities. This communication is being distributed to and is directed only at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who are investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") and (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom this announcement may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to and will only be engaged with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

Matters discussed in this announcement may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "will," "may," "continue," "should" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors, which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements.

The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as at its date, and are subject to change without notice.

Information to Distributors

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"), (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II, and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that they each are (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investor and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment"), and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II. Distributors should note that: the price of the shares in the Company may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements in any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Offering.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, obtain, or take any other action concerning the Shares. Each distributor is responsible for its own Target Market Assessment in respect of the Shares and determining the appropriate distribution channels.