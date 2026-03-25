New AI translation model built in partnership with Cohere outperforms DeepL and Gemini in benchmarking designed specifically for enterprise business-critical content

RWS (RWS.L), a global AI solutions company, announces the launch of Language Weaver Pro, a powerful new enterprise-grade AI translation solution designed to deliver accurate, contextually-fluent and secure translations at scale. Ranking first in 31 of 32 languages in benchmarking tests, Language Weaver Pro outperformed leading AI translation tools setting a new standard in AI translation.

Enterprises and governments have long faced an unacceptable reality: having to rely on consumer-grade AI translation that moves fast but falls short on accuracy, fluency and data security.

Language Weaver Pro eliminates that shortfall. Language Weaver Pro is RWS's most advanced AI translation solution a 100+ billion parameter model (the largest dedicated translation model in production) built for business-critical content in partnership with Cohere, a leading security-first enterprise AI company. Available today, Language Weaver Pro provides measurably higher quality than competitors, alongside the security and governance required for mission-critical deployments.

Human-led and automated benchmarking tests confirm that Language Weaver Pro consistently delivers superior accuracy and fluency compared to industry-leading AI translation tools including DeepL and Gemini across both sentence- and paragraph-level datasets in factual and more challenging marketing-related content.

"Most AI translation speaks the language but misses the meaning. Language Weaver Pro closes that gap it's the first AI translation solution built to understand not just words, but culture, context and compliance," said Ben Faes, CEO of RWS.

Introducing RWS's Language Intelligence capability

Language Intelligence combines state-of-the-art multilingual AI models built in collaboration with leading machine translation experts at Cohere; decades of linguistic expertise from RWS and secure language technology, offering scalable, high-quality AI translations for regulated and complex global environments.

Aidan Gomez, CEO and Co-founder of Cohere said, "RWS is pushing the boundaries of what's possible in enterprise translation. By building on Cohere's secure frontier AI technology, they can capture meaning, nuance, and context across languages in a way that reflects how people and businesses actually communicate. High-quality translation is essential infrastructure for global businesses operating across borders."

At the heart of Language Intelligence is Language Weaver Pro, an advanced AI translation solution that offers deeper understanding of enterprise content. Language Weaver Pro is also natively integrated across the Trados portfolio, giving linguists and organizations easy access to this powerful capability within the tools they already use across the entire localization process.

Click here for more information on Language Weaver Pro.

About RWS

RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world's most trusted enterprise AI.

Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000 data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand's tone, context and customer values.

Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth. Trusted by 80+ of the world's top 100 brands, RWS provides the confidence, governance and expertise organizations need to deploy AI safely, responsibly and at scale.

Headquartered in the UK, RWS is listed on AIM.

More information: rws.com.

About Cohere

Cohere is the leading security-first enterprise AI company. We build cutting-edge foundation models and end-to-end AI products designed to solve real-world business problems. We partner closely with companies to deliver seamless integration, full customization, and easy-to-use solutions for their workforce and customers. Our all-in-one platform offers enterprises the highest levels of security, data privacy and optionality to deploy across all major cloud providers, private cloud environments, or on-premises. Cohere is a global company co-headquartered in Toronto and San Francisco, with key offices in New York, London, Montreal, Paris, and Seoul. Learn more at cohere.com.

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Contacts:

RWS

Denis Davies

Corporate Communications

ddavies@rws.com

+44 1628 410105

Cohere

Ella Morley

Communications, EMEA

ella.morley@cohere.com