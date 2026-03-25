DHL EXPRESS AND MANCHESTER UNITED BRING THE 'THEATRE OF DREAMS' TO THE WORLD'S MOST RURAL COMMUNITY OF RED DEVIL FANS

- DHL Express' "Delivering Dreams" campaign provides professional-grade, all-weather football pitch to the isolated community of Mae Suek, Thailand
- Manchester United legend Patrice Evra was on hand to open the facility and led the first training session on the pitch with local children
- Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes sent an inspiring video message and provided club jerseys to the population who almost exclusively support the Red Devils
- Over 1,000 children will now have access to training facilities every day and throughout the year, overcoming the extreme weather, geographic hurdles and mountainous terrain
LONDON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express has partnered with Manchester United to provide a professional-grade, all-weather football pitch to one of the most geographically isolated communities in the world - Mae Suek, Thailand - a region where over 85% of the population are lifelong supporters of the Red Devils.
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