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WKN: 555200 | ISIN: DE0005552004 | Ticker-Symbol: DHL
Xetra
25.03.26 | 10:27
45,170 Euro
+0,78 % +0,350
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE POST AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE POST AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,25045,27010:42
45,25045,26010:42
PR Newswire
25.03.2026 10:06 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DHL EXPRESS AND MANCHESTER UNITED BRING THE 'THEATRE OF DREAMS' TO THE WORLD'S MOST RURAL COMMUNITY OF RED DEVIL FANS

  • DHL Express' "Delivering Dreams" campaign provides professional-grade, all-weather football pitch to the isolated community of Mae Suek, Thailand
  • Manchester United legend Patrice Evra was on hand to open the facility and led the first training session on the pitch with local children
  • Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes sent an inspiring video message and provided club jerseys to the population who almost exclusively support the Red Devils
  • Over 1,000 children will now have access to training facilities every day and throughout the year, overcoming the extreme weather, geographic hurdles and mountainous terrain

LONDON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express has partnered with Manchester United to provide a professional-grade, all-weather football pitch to one of the most geographically isolated communities in the world - Mae Suek, Thailand - a region where over 85% of the population are lifelong supporters of the Red Devils.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dhl-express-and-manchester-united-bring-the-theatre-of-dreams-to-the-worlds-most-rural-community-of-red-devil-fans-302723909.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.