DHL EXPRESS AND MANCHESTER UNITED BRING THE 'THEATRE OF DREAMS' TO THE WORLD'S MOST RURAL COMMUNITY OF RED DEVIL FANS

DHL Express' "Delivering Dreams" campaign provides professional-grade, all-weather football pitch to the isolated community of Mae Suek, Thailand

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra was on hand to open the facility and led the first training session on the pitch with local children

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes sent an inspiring video message and provided club jerseys to the population who almost exclusively support the Red Devils

Over 1,000 children will now have access to training facilities every day and throughout the year, overcoming the extreme weather, geographic hurdles and mountainous terrain

LONDON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express has partnered with Manchester United to provide a professional-grade, all-weather football pitch to one of the most geographically isolated communities in the world - Mae Suek, Thailand - a region where over 85% of the population are lifelong supporters of the Red Devils.

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