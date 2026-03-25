Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+2.000% bisher - kommt jetzt der nächste Antimon-Trade? A2 Gold zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863186 | ISIN: US0079031078 | Ticker-Symbol: AMD
Xetra
25.03.26 | 10:25
180,74 Euro
+3,30 % +5,78
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
180,64180,9010:42
180,58180,8810:42
PR Newswire
25.03.2026 10:06 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMD and Hammer Distribution Target UK's AI "Power Wall" with New CPU-First Infrastructure Strategy

  • Grid connection queues identified as the "single biggest blocker" to UK AI expansion.
  • New regulatory reforms from Ofgem and NESO prioritize "ready" and "strategically aligned" data centres.
  • AMD EPYC processors positioned as the critical lever for "useful work per watt" in power-constrained environments.

LONDON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the race to build the future of AI, and the shift to inferencing, the industry is at risk of overlooking a critical component: the CPU. Today, Hammer Distribution and AMD are pivoting to a 'CPU-first' strategy not just as a technical choice, but as a survival tactic for UK businesses trapped in the 'time-to-power' crisis. This partnership aims to prove that the secret to unlocking AI isn't more power, but better management of the power we already have.

As global compute demand is projected to rise 100x over the next five years, the UK's AI ambitions are hitting a physical limit. Recent government papers and regulatory decisions from Ofgem and the National Energy System Operator (NESO) have confirmed that grid capacity is now the primary bottleneck for data centre expansion. Under the new December 2025 reforms, "zombie projects" are being cleared from the queue to prioritize infrastructure that is both strategically aligned and hyper-efficient.

The CPU: The Hidden Governor of AI ROI

While much of the AI conversation today centres on GPUs and model training, Hammer and AMD are highlighting that the CPU (Central Processing Unit) is the component most responsible for whether an AI stack behaves like a high-throughput pipeline or an expensive queueing system. As the world moves to exploiting models through inference, they also pose the question as to whether the GPU is essential for certain workloads?

In a market defined by hard power envelopes, inefficiency is no longer a technical nuisance, it is a project-killer. The correct approach to selecting the appropriate tools is essential, making effective use of every available watt. Mismatched CPUs and unnecessary accelerators mean power is wasted, and cost-per-outcome rises.

"The next phase of AI isn't constrained by model ambition so much as power availability and system efficiency," said Adam Blackwell, Director of AI, Server and Advanced Technology at Hammer Distribution. "By optimizing the CPU's role in the AI pipeline, from data ingest to inference, we are enabling our partners to deliver viable AI solutions that fit within today's strict European energy reporting and power constraints."

CPU-Led Inference: A Strategic Economics Tool

For many enterprise workloads, such as document workflows, search augmentation (RAG), and summarization, AMD EPYC processors offer a more sustainable path to deployment. AMD's guidance also suggests that CPU-first inference is viable for models up to 20B parameters, allowing organizations to:

  • Reduce Accelerators: Targeted use for massive training tasks.
  • Reduce Power Footprint: Operate latency-tolerant workloads at a lower total cost of ownership (TCO).
  • Bypass Connection Delays: Deploy AI on existing infrastructure without waiting for massive grid upgrades.

Meeting New European Standards

The shift comes as the European Commission's Energy Efficiency Directive introduces mandatory reporting for data canter performance. As efficiency becomes a measurable KPI, the ability of a CPU to maximize system utilization ensuring every watt consumed produces "useful work" is becoming a prerequisite for infrastructure investment.

Navigating the AI Power Crisis

The Challenge

The "CPU-First" Strategy

The Business Impact

Grid Lock (The Queue)

Optimizing the CPU reduces the
total "power ask" for new projects.

Faster Approval: Shovel-ready,
efficient designs move to the front
of the queue.

Efficient Accelerator Use

High-performance CPUs keep
GPUs "fed" with data 100% of the
time.

Higher ROI: No more paying for
expensive GPUs to sit around
waiting for data.

Enterprise Workloads

Moving 10B-20B parameter
models (search, summaries) to the
CPU.

Cost Control: Reduces the number
of power-hungry GPUs.

Regulation (EC EED)

Meeting strict new EU/UK
reporting on "work per watt."

Future-Proofing: Ensures
hardware remains compliant with
green energy laws.

For more information about Hammer - visithttps://www.hammerdistribution.com/

Media Contacts:

Karen Cheslett - Chilli-Bob PR - Karen@chillibobpr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2941456/Hammer.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amd-and-hammer-distribution-target-uks-ai-power-wall-with-new-cpu-first-infrastructure-strategy-302723854.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.