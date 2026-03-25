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WKN: A3K9LP | ISIN: CH1212189158 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
25.03.26 | 09:30
109,98 
+0,18 % +0,20
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LGT BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
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LGT BANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.03.2026 10:06 Uhr
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LGT Wealth Management UK Partners with Addepar to Support Client Service and Data-Driven Insights

Addepar will provide LGT Wealth Management UK with a flexible, integrated data foundation that supports clear, tailored client reporting and a consistently high standard of personalised service. Designed to integrate with LGT's existing systems and workflows, the platform enables the firm to enhance how it delivers services and better support evolving client needs as portfolios grow in scope and complexity, including multi-currency holdings, cross-border investments and exposure to private markets.

Through the adoption of Addepar, LGT Wealth Management UK is equipping its front office with enhanced tools designed to support meaningful client conversations and informed decision-making. Wealth managers are able to draw on an enhanced consolidated, client-ready view of portfolios across asset classes, enabling transparent discussion around performance, risk and long-term objectives.

"Our decision to work with Addepar reflects our ongoing investment in technology," said John Jopp, Head of Front Office at LGT Wealth Management UK. "As client needs and portfolios become more complex, access to Addepar's best-in-class platform will help us continue to deliver clear insight and maintain a consistently high standard of personalised service."

"LGT Wealth Management UK has a strong reputation for client service and long-term stewardship," said Peter O'Brien, Chief Revenue Officer at Addepar. "We are pleased to support LGT's continued investment in the tools and expertise that underpin high quality advice, enabling wealth managers to utilise the data they desire to deliver clear, personalised insight and grow trusted client relationships."

As wealth managers prioritise data-driven platforms that support client engagement and front-office delivery, LGT Wealth Management UK's selection of Addepar reinforces its position as a leading platform across the UK and EMEA. The platform supports more than 1,400 firms in nearly 60 countries, powering end-to-end investment management workflows across nearly $9 trillion in assets.

About Addepar
Addepar is a global data and AI platform empowering investment professionals to turn complex financial information into actionable intelligence. Addepar unifies portfolio, market, and client data in a total portfolio view and delivers AI-powered insights within investment and client workflows. More than 1,400 firms in 60 countries use Addepar to manage and advise on $9 trillion in assets. Its open platform integrates with nearly 650 software, data and consulting partners to power end-to-end investment operations across firms of all sizes and complexity. Addepar supports clients worldwide with offices in New York City, Salt Lake City, London, Edinburgh, Pune, Dubai, Geneva and São Paulo.

About LGT Wealth Management
LGT is a leading international private banking and asset management group that has been fully controlled by the Liechtenstein Princely Family for over 90 years. As of 30 June 2025, LGT managed assets of CHF 359.6 billion (USD 451.6 billion) for wealthy private individuals and institutional clients. LGT employs over 6000 people who work out of more than 30 locations in Europe, Asia, the Americas, Australia and the Middle East.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lgt-wealth-management-uk-partners-with-addepar-to-support-client-service-and-data-driven-insights-302724258.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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