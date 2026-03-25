Cabonline Group AB (publ): Cabonline launches new Nordic brand strategy

With a new Nordic brand strategy, 14 brands are brought together under one unified identity. As the leading mobility provider in the Nordics, operating in 175 locations with 3,700 vehicles and a legacy of strong local brands, Cabonline is now fully claiming ownership of its position.

Over the years, millions of travelers have used well-known local brands such as TaxiKurir, Sverigetaxi, Norgestaxi, and FixuTaxi, while the Cabonline brand itself has remained relatively unknown outside the industry.

- By bringing together the strongest building blocks of our brand portfolio and uniting across borders, we now present ourselves with a shared strength and clarity as one Cabonline. As the market's leading taxi network with a strong local presence, we are now uniting all our strengths. It has always been there and now we are taking the place we deserve, says the company's Marketing Manager, Jessica Almberger, who is responsible for the brand.

An organic transformation with long-term impact

- What makes this transformation truly interesting is not what we are doing, but how we choose to do it. Building a strong brand is more than creating a new visual identity. It is something we must embody across the entire organization every day. We are now driving a Nordic brand journey step by step, together with sharp external experts and clear priorities, without waiting for the perfect moment. That is how real change is created, Jessica adds.

The visual shift is intentional and distinct - from the traditional taxi palette of yellow, black, and grey to a modern Nordic design language in black, white, and blue. This is not a restart, but a natural evolution of a brand that knows what it stands for. While parts of the industry compete on the lowest price, Cabonline chooses quality, reliability, and sustainability - with a 76% fossil-free fleet this is not just an ambition, but already a reality.



Over the past year, the company has developed a new positioning, visual identity, and image bank. A new vehicle design is being rolled out in Sweden and Norway - today, a traveler can take a taxi in Oslo or Stockholm and recognize the same brand and the sense of trust it provides. Finland is next. In parallel, 28 domains are being consolidated into a shared digital platform, and the number of brands in the portfolio is being reduced.



A brand that unites



The transformation is already in motion - on the streets of Oslo and Stockholm, in the app, in the visual language, and within the company culture. This is not a campaign. It is a shift where one of the Nordics' most established players steps forward and clarifies its role in society. Step by step, city by city.



We move the Nordics.

Project team:

Cabonline

Jessica Almberger, Marketing Manager

Håkon Røkke Christiansen, Head of Product and Offering Nordic



Publicis Groupe Sweden

Karl Kajbjer, Chief Strategy Officer

Oskar Valdre, Managing Director Leo

Julian Marke, Strategist



Klingit

Beatriz Marklund, Project Manager



Framebrains

Nemo Miklos, Art Director

Eric Duned, Art Director

Sandra Madestam, Project Manager

Antoine Katan, Photographer

Felix Bogren, Director of Photography



AdRepublic

Andres Skillberg, Key Account Manager

For further information, please contact Cabonline's press office, +46 70 456 58 07, press@cabonline.com.

About Cabonline Group

Cabonline is one of the leading mobility providers in the Nordics, offering taxi services through a shared digital platform and a portfolio of strong local brands, including Sverigetaxi, TaxiKurir, Taxi Skåne, Umeå Taxi, Norgestaxi, FixuTaxi, Kovanen and Flygtaxi. With approximately 2,000 affiliated transporters and around 3,700 vehicles, Cabonline enables safe, accessible and sustainable mobility for the public sector, businesses and private travellers. Through its extended network, the Group is present in approximately 175 locations across Sweden, Norway and Finland. The Group generated revenue of approximately SEK 4.4 billion in 2025. For more information, please visit cabonlinegroup.com