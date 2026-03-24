Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter 2025 And Unaudited Financial Results For Full Year 2025

SHANGHAI, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors, today announced its unaudited preliminary[1] financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and the unaudited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025.

Starting from the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company has adopted refined segment reporting structure to disclose net revenue by each domestic and overseas business segment. The Company believes that this will better reflect its recent operational adjustments and organizational restructuring, providing investors with a clearer understanding of the financial performance and strategic progress of each business segment. Historical financial information has been recast to conform to the new structure, and additional business information is provided for comparison purposes.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB733.2 million (US$104.9 million), a 12.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2024 and a 15.9% increase quarter-on-quarter, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income generated from overseas private equity products in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB257.7 million (US$36.9 million), an 87.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 12.5% increase in net revenues, as well as our cost control strategy on employee compensation in the fourth quarter of 2025.





for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB257.7 million (US$36.9 million), an 87.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 12.5% increase in net revenues, as well as our cost control strategy on employee compensation in the fourth quarter of 2025. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB12.8 million (US$1.8 million), an 88.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in loss from fair value changes in underlying investments made by certain investment in affiliates in the fourth quarter of 2025.





for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB12.8 million (US$1.8 million), an 88.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in loss from fair value changes in underlying investments made by certain investment in affiliates in the fourth quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP[2] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB25.1 million (US$3.6 million), an 81.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.

[1] As of the date hereof, the Company is still in the process of reviewing the financial results of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager. Any changes in the fair value of those investments could affect the income from equity in affiliates, net income, net income attributable to Noah shareholders, income per ADS and the balance of investments in affiliates in Noah's consolidated financial statements. If there will be any fair value adjustments associated with the above, which have not been included in these unaudited preliminary financial results in this press release, the Company will include such adjustments in the audited consolidated financial statements in its Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2025 and subsequent reporting if necessary [2] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-cash settlement expenses or reversal and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

FULL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues in the full year 2025 were RMB2,610.2 million (US$373.3 million), a 0.4% increase compared with the corresponding period in 2024.





in the full year 2025 were RMB2,610.2 million (US$373.3 million), a 0.4% increase compared with the corresponding period in 2024. Income from operations in the full year 2025 was RMB776.7 million (US$111.1 million), a 22.5% increase from 2024, primarily due to our cost control strategy on employee compensation.





in the full year 2025 was RMB776.7 million (US$111.1 million), a 22.5% increase from 2024, primarily due to our cost control strategy on employee compensation. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders in the full year 2025 was RMB558.9 million (US$79.9 million), a 17.5% increase from 2024, primarily due to our cost control strategy on employee compensation and a decrease in loss from fair value changes in underlying investments made by certain investment in affiliates, partially offset by contingent litigation expenses related to Camsing Incident.





in the full year 2025 was RMB558.9 million (US$79.9 million), a 17.5% increase from 2024, primarily due to our cost control strategy on employee compensation and a decrease in loss from fair value changes in underlying investments made by certain investment in affiliates, partially offset by contingent litigation expenses related to Camsing Incident. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders in the full year 2025 was RMB611.9 million (US$87.5 million), an 11.2% increase from 2024.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Wealth Management Business

Noah offers global investment products and provides value-added services to global Chinese high-net-worth investors in its wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB, USD and other currencies.

Total number of registered clients as of December 31, 2025 was 467,870, a 1.3% increase from December 31, 2024 and a 0.4% increase from September 30, 2025. Among registered clients as of December 31, 2025, the number of overseas registered clients was 19,993, a 13.2% increase from December 31, 2024, and a 2.3% increase from September 30, 2025.





as of December 31, 2025 was 467,870, a 1.3% increase from December 31, 2024 and a 0.4% increase from September 30, 2025. Among registered clients as of December 31, 2025, the number of overseas registered clients was 19,993, a 13.2% increase from December 31, 2024, and a 2.3% increase from September 30, 2025. Total number of active clients [3] for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 10,261, an increase of 15.8% from the fourth quarter of 2024 and a 3.7% decrease from the third quarter of 2025. Among active clients during the fourth quarter of 2025, the number of overseas active clients was 3,263, a 12.0% increase from the fourth quarter of 2024 and an 8.4% decrease from the third quarter of 2025. Total number of active clients in the full year 2025 was 18,450, an increase of 7.2% from 2024. Among active clients during the full year 2025, the number of overseas active clients was 6,231, a 12.4% increase from 2024.





for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 10,261, an increase of 15.8% from the fourth quarter of 2024 and a 3.7% decrease from the third quarter of 2025. Among active clients during the fourth quarter of 2025, the number of overseas active clients was 3,263, a 12.0% increase from the fourth quarter of 2024 and an 8.4% decrease from the third quarter of 2025. in the full year 2025 was 18,450, an increase of 7.2% from 2024. Among active clients during the full year 2025, the number of overseas active clients was 6,231, a 12.4% increase from 2024. Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB17.0 billion (US$2.4 billion), a 4.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2024 and a decrease of 0.1% quarter-on-quarter. Among the investment products distributed during the fourth quarter of 2025, Noah distributed RMB8.8 billion (US$1.3 billion) of overseas investment products, a 24.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 28.9% increase in distribution of overseas mutual fund products and a 28.4% increase in distribution of overseas private secondary products, respectively.

The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by product type, is as follows:



Three months ended December 31,

2024

2025

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 9.8

60.1 %

10.1

59.1 % Private secondary products 4.7

28.8 %

5.1

30.2 % Private equity products 1.3

8.0 %

1.3

7.7 % Other products[4] 0.5

3.1 %

0.5

3.0 % All products 16.3

100.0 %

17.0

100.0 %

[3] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered investors who purchase investment products distributed or receive services provided by us during that given period. [4] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others.

The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by geography, is as follows:

Type of products in mainland China Three months ended December 31,

2024

2025

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 6.6

71.7 %

5.9

72.0 % Private secondary products 2.4

26.1 %

2.2

26.8 % Other products 0.2

2.2 %

0.1

1.2 % All products in mainland China 9.2

100.0 %

8.2

100.0 %

Type of overseas products Three months ended December 31,

2024

2025

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 3.2

45.1 %

4.2

47.2 % Private secondary products 2.3

32.4 %

2.9

33.3 % Private equity products 1.3

18.3 %

1.3

14.9 % Other products 0.3

4.2 %

0.4

4.6 % All overseas products 7.1

100.00 %

8.8

100.00 %

Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the full year 2025 was RMB67.0 billion (US$9.6 billion), a 5.0% increase from 2024, primarily due to a significant 107.2% increase in distribution of domestic private secondary products partially offset by a decrease in distribution of mutual fund products. Among the investment products distributed during the full year 2025, Noah distributed RMB33.7 billion (US$4.8 billion) of overseas investment products, an 8.1% increase from the corresponding period of 2024, primarily due to increases in distribution of overseas mutual fund products and in overseas private secondary products, respectively.

The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by product type, is as follows:



Twelve months ended December 31,

2024

2025

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 39.6

62.0 %

36.0

53.7 % Private secondary products 16.2

25.3 %

23.1

34.5 % Private equity products 4.8

7.5 %

4.9

7.3 % Other products 3.3

5.2 %

3.0

4.5 % All products 63.9

100.0 %

67.0

100.0 %

The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by geography, is as follows:

Type of products in mainland China Twelve months ended December 31,



2024

2025



(RMB in billions, except percentages)

Mutual fund products 25.7

78.4 %

21.2

63.7 %

Private secondary products 5.4

16.4 %

11.1

33.3 %

Other products 1.7

5.2 %

1.0

3.0 %

All products in mainland China 32.8

100.0 %

33.3

100.0 %

Type of overseas products Twelve months ended December 31,

2024

2025

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 13.9

44.8 %

14.8

44.0 % Private secondary products 10.8

34.7 %

12.0

35.6 % Private equity products 4.8

15.4 %

4.9

14.5 % Other products 1.6

5.1 %

2.0

5.9 % All Overseas products 31.1

100.0 %

33.7

100.0 %

































Coverage network in mainland China included 16 cities as of December 31, 2025, compared with 11 cities as of December 31, 2024, and 16 cities as of September 30, 2025.





in mainland China included 16 cities as of December 31, 2025, compared with 11 cities as of December 31, 2024, and 16 cities as of September 30, 2025. Aggregate number of overseas relationship managers was 140 as of December 31, 2025, an increase of 1.4% from December 31, 2024, and an increase of 2.9% from September 30, 2025.

Asset Management Business

Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management" or "Gopher"), a leading multi asset manager in mainland China, and Olive Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Olive Asset Management" or "Olive"), as the overseas asset management brand focused on providing global investment solutions with offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and key U.S. markets. Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management develop and manage assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities to multi-strategies investments denominated in RMB, USD and other currencies.

Total assets under management as of December 31, 2025 remained relatively stable at RMB141.7 billion (US$20.3 billion), compared with RMB143.5 billion as of September 30, 2025 and RMB151.5 billion as of December 31, 2024. Mainland China assets under management as of December 31, 2025 were RMB99.3 billion (US$14.2 billion), compared with RMB108.9 billion as of December 31, 2024, and RMB101.3 billion as of September 30, 2025. Overseas assets under management as of December 31, 2025 were RMB42.4 billion (US$6.1 billion), compared with RMB42.6 billion as of December 31, 2024, and RMB42.2 billion as of September 30, 2025.

Total assets under management, categorized by investment type, are as follows:

Investment type As of

September 30,

2025



Growth



Allocation/

Redemption[5]

As of

December 31,

2025

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 128.1

89.3 %

0.7

1.8

127.0

89.6 % Public securities[6] 8.8

6.1 %

1.8

2.0

8.6

6.1 % Real estate 4.7

3.3 %

0.1

0.7

4.1

2.9 % Multi-strategies 1.9

1.3 %

-

(0.1)

2.0

1.4 % All Investments 143.5

100.0 %

2.6

4.4

141.7

100.0 %

[5] The asset allocation/redemption of overseas investment products includes the fluctuation result of foreign currencies exchange rate. [6] The asset allocation/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.

Investment type As of

December 31,

2024



Growth



Allocation/

Redemption

As of

December 31,

2025

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 131.5

86.8 %

1.5

6.0

127.0

89.6 % Public securities 9.4

6.2 %

6.6

7.4

8.6

6.1 % Real estate 6.2

4.1 %

0.2

2.3

4.1

2.9 % Multi-strategies 3.9

2.6 %

-

1.9

2.0

1.4 % Others 0.5

0.3 %

-

0.5

-

- All Investments 151.5

100.0 %

8.3

18.1

141.7

100.0 %

Total assets under management, categorized by geography, are as follows:

Mainland China

Investment type As of

September 30,

2025



Growth

Allocation/ Redemption

As of

December 31,

2025

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 94.8

93.6 %

-

1.2

93.6

94.3 % Public securities 4.4

4.3 %

0.2

0.5

4.1

4.1 % Real estate 0.7

0.7 %

-

0.5

0.2

0.2 % Multi-strategies 1.4

1.4 %

-

-

1.4

1.4 % All Investments 101.3

100.0 %

0.2

2.2

99.3

100.0 %

Mainland China

Investment type As of

December 31,

2024



Growth

Allocation/ Redemption

As of

December 31,

2025

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 98.6

90.5 %

-

5.0

93.6

94.3 % Public securities 5.3

4.9 %

1.1

2.3

4.1

4.1 % Real estate 2.2

2.0 %

-

2.0

0.2

0.2 % Multi-strategies 2.3

2.1 %

-

0.9

1.4

1.4 % Others 0.5

0.5 %

-

0.5

-

- All Investments 108.9

100.0 %

1.1

10.7

99.3

100.0 %

Overseas Investment type As of September 30,

2025



Growth

Allocation/ Redemption

As of

December 31,

2025

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 33.3

78.9 %

0.7

0.6

33.4

78.8 % Public securities 4.4

10.4 %

1.6

1.5

4.5

10.6 % Real estate 4.0

9.5 %

0.1

0.2

3.9

9.2 % Multi-strategies 0.5

1.2 %

-

(0.1)

0.6

1.4 % All Investments 42.2

100.0 %

2.4

2.2

42.4

100.0 %

Overseas Investment type As of December 31,

2024



Growth

Allocation/ Redemption

As of

December 31,

2025

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 32.9

77.2 %

1.5

1.0

33.4

78.8 % Public securities 4.1

9.6 %

5.5

5.1

4.5

10.6 % Real estate 4.0

9.4 %

0.2

0.3

3.9

9.2 % Multi-strategies 1.6

3.8 %

-

1.0

0.6

1.4 % All Investments 42.6

100.0 %

7.2

7.4

42.4

100.0 %

Other Businesses

Noah's other businesses mainly include providing clients with additional comprehensive services and investment products.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and chairlady of Noah, commented, "As we reflect on 2025, it was a year defined not merely by financial recovery, but by structural evolution. Beyond the headline numbers, the more meaningful shift was in the quality of our earnings and the resilience of our operating model. Our disciplined organizational optimization and structural strengthening over the past two years have begun to translate into tangible operating resilience, reinforcing the foundation upon which we build our future.

We started the institutional integration of AI across our global platform, where AI is no longer merely an auxiliary tool but is becoming part of Noah's structural infrastructure. By embedding AI into client service, empowering our relationship managers with intelligent capabilities, and enhancing our global platform coordination, we have strengthened our organizational leverage and reinforced a model for scalable growth.

At the same time, we continued advancing our global strategy and improving the quality of our revenue mix toward a more AUM-driven structure. Overseas revenue accounted for approximately half of total revenues in 2025, reflecting the continued deepening of our international business development. Notably, our strategic shift toward investment products led to significant growth in investment products-related commissions and performance-based income, which became key contributors to our overall performance during the year.

With a solid balance sheet and a long-term capital allocation philosophy, we remain committed to sharing value with our shareholders. Based on our 2025 results, the Board has proposed a total dividend equivalent to 100% of our full-year Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders. Combined with our ongoing share repurchase program, these actions reflect our confidence in the long-term resilience of our company.

Entering 2026, Noah stands structurally different from where we were two years ago. We are beginning to see new growth momentum emerge - driven by the continued expansion of our international platform, improving global capabilities and the integration of AI across our organization. While the environment remains dynamic, we believe the combination of structural resilience and evolving growth drivers will support a more sustainable path over time."

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB733.2 million (US$104.9 million), a 12.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income generated from overseas private equity products.

Net Revenues under the segmentation is as follows:

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q4 2024

Q4 2025

YoY Change Domestic public securities[7] 146.2

191.4

30.9 % Domestic asset management[8] 198.7

159.1

(20.0 %) Domestic insurance[9] 3.9

0.3

(91.5 %) Overseas wealth management[10] 156.6

109.9

(29.8 %) Overseas asset management[11] 101.4

216.1

113.2 % Overseas insurance and comprehensive services[12] 31.9

42.4

33.0 % Headquarters 13.2

14.0

6.4 % Total net revenues 651.9

733.2

12.5 %

Domestic public securities is the business that distributes mutual funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB191.4 million (US$27.4 million), a 30.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income generated from the distribution of domestic private secondary products.





is the business that distributes mutual funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB191.4 million (US$27.4 million), a 30.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income generated from the distribution of domestic private secondary products. Domestic asset management is the business that manages RMB-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB159.1 million (US$22.8 million), a 20.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in recurring service fees and performance-based income generated from domestic private equity products.





is the business that manages RMB-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB159.1 million (US$22.8 million), a 20.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in recurring service fees and performance-based income generated from domestic private equity products. Domestic insurance is the business that distributes insurance products, consisting mainly of life and health insurance products. Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB0.3 million, a 91.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of domestic insurance products.





is the business that distributes insurance products, consisting mainly of life and health insurance products. Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB0.3 million, a 91.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of domestic insurance products. Overseas wealth management is the business that provides offline and online wealth management services. Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB109.9 million (US$15.7 million), a 29.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in one-time commissions from the distribution of our products.





is the business that provides offline and online wealth management services. Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB109.9 million (US$15.7 million), a 29.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in one-time commissions from the distribution of our products. Overseas asset management is the business that manages USD-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB216.1 million (US$30.9 million), a significant 113.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from overseas private equity investment products.





is the business that manages USD-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB216.1 million (US$30.9 million), a significant 113.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from overseas private equity investment products. Overseas insurance and comprehensive services is the business that provides comprehensive overseas services such as insurance, trust services and other services. Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB42.4 million (US$6.1 million), a 33.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in commission gained from distribution of overseas insurance products by commission-only brokers.

Headquarters reflects revenue generated from corporate operations at the Company's headquarters in Shanghai as well as administrative costs and expenses that were not directly allocated to the aforementioned six business segments. Net revenues during the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB14.0 million (US$2.0 million), compared with RMB13.2 million for the corresponding period in 2024, maintaining a relatively stable trend.

[7] Operates under the Noah Upright brand [8] Operates under the Gopher Asset Management brand [9] Operates under the Glory brand [10] Operates under the ARK Wealth Management brand [11] Operates under the Olive Asset Management brand [12] Operates under the Glory Family Heritage brand

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB475.5 million (US$68.0 million), a 7.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. Operating costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily consisted of (i) compensation and benefits of RMB293.6 million (US$42.0 million); (ii) selling expenses of RMB60.8 million (US$8.7 million); (iii) general and administrative expenses of RMB98.1 million (US$14.0 million); (iv) provision for credit losses of RMB3.5 million (US$0.5 million); (v) other operating expenses of RMB22.2 million (US$3.2 million); and (vi) income gained from government subsidies of RMB2.7 million (US$0.4 million).

Operating costs and expenses for domestic public securities for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB47.7 million (US$6.8 million), a 44.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to an increase in general marketing activities and a decrease in income gained from government subsidies in the fourth quarter of 2025.





for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB47.7 million (US$6.8 million), a 44.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to an increase in general marketing activities and a decrease in income gained from government subsidies in the fourth quarter of 2025. Operating costs and expenses for domestic asset management for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB37.2 million (US$5.3 million), an 8.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits in the fourth quarter of 2025.





for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB37.2 million (US$5.3 million), an 8.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits in the fourth quarter of 2025. Operating costs and expenses for domestic insurance for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB6.9 million (US$1.0 million), a 57.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. The change was consistent with the decline in revenue from domestic insurance business.





for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB6.9 million (US$1.0 million), a 57.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. The change was consistent with the decline in revenue from domestic insurance business. Operating costs and expenses for overseas wealth management for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB101.8 million (US$14.6 million), a 30.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the corresponding decrease in relationship manager commissions resulting from the reduction in one-time commissions, as well as decreases in other compensation and general marketing activities.





for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB101.8 million (US$14.6 million), a 30.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the corresponding decrease in relationship manager commissions resulting from the reduction in one-time commissions, as well as decreases in other compensation and general marketing activities. Operating costs and expenses for overseas asset management for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB49.8 million (US$7.1 million), a 158.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, which is consistent with the growth in our revenue from overseas investment products.





for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB49.8 million (US$7.1 million), a 158.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, which is consistent with the growth in our revenue from overseas investment products. Operating costs and expenses for overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB33.3 million (US$4.8 million), an 8.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in costs incurred by commission-only brokers.





for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB33.3 million (US$4.8 million), an 8.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in costs incurred by commission-only brokers. Operating costs and expenses for headquarters for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB198.8 million (US$28.4 million), a 12.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to cost control measures on employee compensation, as well as decreases in provisions for credit losses related to the suspended lending business.

Income(loss) from operations

Income(loss) from operations under the segmentation is as follows:

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q4 2024



Q4 2025



YoY Change Domestic public securities 113.1



143.7



27.0 % Domestic asset management 157.9



121.9



(22.8 %) Domestic insurance (12.0)



(6.5)



(45.8 %) Overseas wealth management 9.2



8.1



(11.9 %) Overseas asset management 82.1



166.3



102.5 % Overseas insurance and comprehensive services 1.3



9.1



613.4 % Headquarters (214.0)



(184.9)



(13.7 %) Total income from operations 137.6



257.7



87.3 %

Income from operations for domestic public securities for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB 143.7million (US$20.5 million), a 27.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.





for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB 143.7million (US$20.5 million), a 27.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024. Income from operations for domestic asset management for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB121.9 million (US$17.4 million), a 22.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.





for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB121.9 million (US$17.4 million), a 22.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. Loss from operations for domestic insurance for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB6.5 million (US$0.9 million), a 45.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.





for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB6.5 million (US$0.9 million), a 45.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. Income from operations for overseas wealth management for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB8.1 million (US$1.2 million), an 11.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.





for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB8.1 million (US$1.2 million), an 11.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. Income from operations for overseas asset management for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB166.3 million (US$23.8 million), a 102.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.





for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB166.3 million (US$23.8 million), a 102.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2024. Income from operations for overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB9.1 million (US$1.3 million), a 613.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.





for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB9.1 million (US$1.3 million), a 613.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2024. Loss from operations for headquarters for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB184.9 million (US$26.4 million), a 13.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 35.2%, compared with 21.1% for the corresponding period in 2024.

Interest Income

Interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB32.6 million (US$4.7 million), a 15.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.

Investment Income

Investment income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB19.4 million (US$2.8 million), a 6.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in unrealized income from fair value changes on certain equity investments.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB106.0 million (US$15.2 million), a 9.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a higher effective tax rate.

Net Income

Net Income

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB10.0 million (US$1.4 million), a 91.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.



Net margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 1.4%, compared with 17.4% for the corresponding period in 2024.



Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB12.8 million (US$1.8 million), an 88.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.



Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 1.7%, compared with 16.8% for the corresponding period in 2024.



Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB0.18 (US$0.03) and RMB0.18 (US$0.03), respectively, compared with RMB1.56 and RMB1.55 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2024.



Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB25.1 million (US$3.6 million), an 81.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.



Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 3.4%, compared with 20.3% for the corresponding period in 2024.



Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB0.36 (US$0.05), compared with RMB1.87 for the corresponding period in 2024.



FULL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the full year 2025 were RMB2,610.2 million (US$373.3 million), a 0.4% increase from 2024.

Net Revenues under the segmentation is as follows:

(RMB millions, except percentages) FY 2024

FY 2025

YoY Change Domestic public securities 488.8

566.5

15.9 % Domestic asset management 772.0

692.5

(10.3 %) Domestic insurance 42.9

18.6

(56.5 %) Overseas wealth management 674.7

547.5

(18.8 %) Overseas asset management 438.5

553.9

26.3 % Overseas insurance and comprehensive services 138.9

178.8

28.8 % Headquarters 45.2

52.4

15.9 % Total net revenues 2,601.0

2,610.2

0.4 %

Net revenues for domestic public securities for 2025 were RMB566.5 million (US$81.0 million), a 15.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income generated from domestic private secondary products.





for 2025 were RMB566.5 million (US$81.0 million), a 15.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income generated from domestic private secondary products. Net revenues for domestic asset management for 2025 were RMB692.5 million (US$99.0 million), a 10.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in recurring service fees from domestic private equity products.





for 2025 were RMB692.5 million (US$99.0 million), a 10.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in recurring service fees from domestic private equity products. Net revenues for domestic insurance for 2025 were RMB18.6 million (US$2.7 million), a 56.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of domestic insurance products.





for 2025 were RMB18.6 million (US$2.7 million), a 56.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of domestic insurance products. Net revenues for overseas wealth management for 2025 were RMB547.5 million (US$78.3 million), an 18.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in one-time commissions from the distribution of our products.





for 2025 were RMB547.5 million (US$78.3 million), an 18.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in one-time commissions from the distribution of our products. Net revenues for overseas asset management for 2025 were RMB553.9 million (US$79.2 million), a 26.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from overseas private equity products, as well as increases in one-time commissions and recurring service fees gained from the distribution of overseas private investment products.





for 2025 were RMB553.9 million (US$79.2 million), a 26.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from overseas private equity products, as well as increases in one-time commissions and recurring service fees gained from the distribution of overseas private investment products. Net revenues for overseas insurance and comprehensive services for 2025 were RMB178.8 million (US$25.6 million), a 28.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to an increase in commission gained from distribution of overseas insurance products by commission-only brokers.

Net revenues for headquarters for 2025 were RMB52.4 million (US$7.5 million), a 15.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to more value-added services that we offered to our high net worth clients.

Operating costs and expenses

Operating costs and expenses for 2025 were RMB1,833.6 million (US$262.2 million), a 6.8% decrease from 2024. Operating costs and expenses for 2025 primarily consisted of (i) compensation and benefits of RMB1,216.6 million (US$174.0 million); (ii) selling expenses of RMB242.8 million (US$34.7 million); (iii) general and administrative expenses of RMB305.6 million (US$43.7 million); (iv) provision for credit losses of RMB52.2 million (US$7.5 million); (v) other operating expenses of RMB62.9 million (US$9.0 million); and (vi) income gained from government subsidies of RMB46.5 million (US$6.6 million).

Operating costs and expenses for domestic public securities for 2025 were RMB139.1 million (US$19.9 million), an 18.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to our cost-control strategy on employee compensation in 2025.





for 2025 were RMB139.1 million (US$19.9 million), an 18.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to our cost-control strategy on employee compensation in 2025. Operating costs and expenses for domestic asset management for 2025 were RMB126.2 million (US$18.0 million), a 36.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to our cost-control strategy on employee compensation in 2025, as well as a decrease in one-off expenses that Gopher paid to one of its funds as a general partner.





for 2025 were RMB126.2 million (US$18.0 million), a 36.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to our cost-control strategy on employee compensation in 2025, as well as a decrease in one-off expenses that Gopher paid to one of its funds as a general partner. Operating costs and expenses for domestic insurance for 2025 were RMB53.1 million (US$7.6 million), a 57.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. The change was consistent with the decline in revenue from domestic insurance business.





for 2025 were RMB53.1 million (US$7.6 million), a 57.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. The change was consistent with the decline in revenue from domestic insurance business. Operating costs and expenses for overseas wealth management for 2025 were RMB404.9 million (US$57.9 million), a 28.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to our cost-control strategy on employee compensation in 2025, as well as a corresponding decrease in relationship manager commissions resulting from the reduction in one-time commissions.





for 2025 were RMB404.9 million (US$57.9 million), a 28.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to our cost-control strategy on employee compensation in 2025, as well as a corresponding decrease in relationship manager commissions resulting from the reduction in one-time commissions. Operating costs and expenses for overseas asset management for 2025 were RMB144.7 million (US$20.7 million), a 70.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, which is consistent with the growth in revenue from overseas investment products managed by Olive Asset Management.





for 2025 were RMB144.7 million (US$20.7 million), a 70.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, which is consistent with the growth in revenue from overseas investment products managed by Olive Asset Management. Operating costs and expenses for overseas insurance and comprehensive services for 2025 were RMB124.9 million (US$17.9 million), a 33.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in costs incurred by commission-only brokers.





for 2025 were RMB124.9 million (US$17.9 million), a 33.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in costs incurred by commission-only brokers. Operating costs and expenses for headquarters for 2025 were RMB840.7 million (US$120.2 million), a 15.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in provisions for credit losses related to the suspended lending business, as well as an increase in professional consulting and legal services fees.

Income(loss) from operations

Income(loss) from operations under the segmentation is as follows:

(RMB millions, except percentages) FY 2024



FY 2025



YoY Change Domestic public securities 319.0



427.4



34.0 % Domestic asset management 574.1



566.3



(1.4 %) Domestic insurance (81.6)



(34.5)



(57.8 %) Overseas wealth management 105.5



142.7



35.3 % Overseas asset management 353.6



409.2



15.7 % Overseas insurance and comprehensive services 45.5



53.9



18.6 % Headquarters (682.2)



(788.3)



15.6 % Total income from operations 633.9



776.7



22.5 %

Income from operations for domestic public securities for 2025 was RMB427.4 million (US$61.1 million), a 34.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.





for 2025 was RMB427.4 million (US$61.1 million), a 34.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024. Income from operations for domestic asset management for 2025 was RMB566.3 million (US$81.0 million), a 1.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.





for 2025 was RMB566.3 million (US$81.0 million), a 1.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. Loss from operations for domestic insurance for 2025 was RMB34.5 million (US$4.9 million), a 57.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.





for 2025 was RMB34.5 million (US$4.9 million), a 57.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. Income from operations for overseas wealth management for 2025 was RMB142.7 million (US$20.4 million), a 35.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.





for 2025 was RMB142.7 million (US$20.4 million), a 35.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024. Income from operations for overseas asset management for 2025 was RMB409.2 million (US$58.5 million), a 15.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.





for 2025 was RMB409.2 million (US$58.5 million), a 15.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2024. Income from operations for overseas insurance and comprehensive services for 2025 was RMB53.9 million (US$7.7 million), an 18.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.





for 2025 was RMB53.9 million (US$7.7 million), an 18.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2024. Loss from operations for headquarters for 2025 was RMB788.3 million (US$112.7 million), a 15.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for 2025 was 29.8%, compared with 24.4% for 2024.

Interest Income

Interest income for 2025 was RMB127.5 million (US$18.2 million), an 18.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.

Investment Income

Investment income for 2025 was RMB32.3 million (US$4.6 million), a 35.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in losses from our private equity fund investment.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses for 2025 were RMB297.8 million (US$42.6 million), a 10.9% increase from 2024, primarily due to a higher effective tax rate.

Net Income

Net Income

Net income for 2025 was RMB557.2 million (US$79.7 million), a 14.4% increase from 2024.



Net margin for 2025 was 21.3%, compared with 18.7% for 2024.



Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for 2025 was RMB558.9 million (US$79.9 million), a 17.5% increase from 2024.



Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for 2025 was 21.4%, compared with 18.3% for the corresponding period in 2024.



Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for 2025 was RMB8.01 (US$1.15) and RMB7.94 (US$1.14), respectively, compared with RMB6.78 and RMB6.75, respectively, for the corresponding period in 2024.



Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for 2025 was RMB611.9 million (US$87.5 million), an 11.2% increase from 2024.



Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for 2025 was 23.4%, compared with 21.2% for the corresponding period in 2024.



Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for 2025 was RMB8.69 (US$1.24), compared with RMB7.81 for the corresponding period in 2024.



BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had RMB4,360.9 million (US$623.6 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB3,822.3 million as of December 31, 2024 and RMB3,837.4 million as of September 30, 2025.

Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB378.9 million (US$54.2 million), compared with RMB282.3 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily attributable to an increase in income taxes payable and the combined effect of changes in working capital items. Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities in 2025 was RMB976.6 million (US$139.7 million), compared with RMB387.3 million in 2024, primarily attributable to changes in working capital, including increases in other current liabilities and income taxes payable.

Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB197.4 million (US$28.2 million), compared with net cash inflow of RMB72.9 million in the corresponding period in 2024. Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities in 2025 was RMB299.5 million (US$42.8 million), compared to net cash outflow of RMB840.8 million in 2024, primarily due to various purchases of term deposits in 2024.

Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB4.6 million (US$0.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net cash outflow of RMB66.6 million in the corresponding period in 2024. Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities in 2025 was RMB635.4 million (US$90.9 million), compared to net cash outflow of RMB1,134.2 million in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in payment of the final dividend to the Company's shareholders in 2025.

ANNUAL AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND

On March 24, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") approved, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, an annual dividend of approximately RMB306.0 million (US$43.8 million) in total, which is equivalent to 50% of full year 2025 non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders, in accordance with the capital management and shareholder return policy (the "Policy") adopted on November 29, 2023. The Board has also approved, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, a non-recurring special dividend of approximately RMB306.0 million (US$43.8 million) in total. The annual and special dividend payment plan will be reviewed during and announced after the Annual General Meeting, which is expected to be held in June 2026.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company's senior management will host an earnings conference call to discuss its Q4 and full year 2025 Results and recent business activities. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Dial-in details: Conference title: Noah Holdings 4Q and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call Date/Time: Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time Dial in:

- Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976 - United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003 - Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-206115 - International Toll: 1-412-317-6061 Participant Password: 5020907

A telephone replay will be available starting approximately one hour after the end of the conference until March 31, 2026 at 1-855-669-9658 (US Toll Free) and 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll) with the access code 8287514.

DISCUSSION ON NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-cash settlement expenses or reversal and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors. Noah's American depositary shares, or ADSs, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NOAH," and its shares are listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "6686." One ADS represents five ordinary shares, par value $0.00005 per share.

In 2025, Noah distributed RMB67.0 billion (US$9.6 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB141.7 billion (US$20.3 billion) as of December 31, 2025.

Founded in 2005, the firm pioneered a business model combining wealth management and asset management and has continued to build its international platform over the years. As of December 31, 2025, Noah had 467,870 registered clients. Through its wealth management platform, the Group distributes private equity, public securities, and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies, while its asset management capabilities support broader global asset allocation needs. As of December 31, 2025, Noah had established branches and service capabilities across mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and key U.S. markets, including New York, Los Angeles, and Silicon Valley, reflecting its international operating footprint.

For more information, please visit Noah's investor relations website at ir.noahgroup.com.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and unaudited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.9931 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, estimates regarding the sufficiency of Noah's cash and cash equivalents and liquidity risk. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with investment products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.

Contacts:

Noah Holdings Limited

Tel: +86-21-8035-8292

[email protected]

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



As of

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2025

December

31,2025

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Assets











Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents 3,837,367

4,360,918

623,603



Restricted cash 6,071

11,143

1,593



Short-term investments 1,157,410

657,563

94,030



Accounts receivable, net 358,143

420,132

60,078



Amounts due from related parties 568,979

596,800

85,341



Loans receivable, net 117,598

112,416

16,075



Other current assets 330,699

201,573

28,827



Total current assets 6,376,267

6,360,545

909,547

Long-term investments, net 785,992

1,172,012

167,595

Investment in affiliates 1,469,275

1,326,131

189,634

Property and equipment, net 2,377,786

2,356,440

336,966

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 98,947

103,027

14,733

Deferred tax assets 317,007

310,287

44,370

Other non-current assets 120,668

112,492

16,086 Total Assets 11,545,942

11,740,934

1,678,931 Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:













Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 346,233

407,558

58,280



Income tax payable 117,029

147,510

21,094



Deferred revenues 72,207

54,398

7,779



Contingent liabilities 462,042

505,496

72,285



Other current liabilities 340,086

312,240

44,650

Total current liabilities 1,337,597

1,427,202

204,088

Deferred tax liabilities 240,363

263,608

37,695

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 59,634

60,344

8,629

Other non-current liabilities 9,701

6,820

975

Total Liabilities 1,647,295

1,757,974

251,387

Equity 9,898,647

9,982,960

1,427,544 Total Liabilities and Equity 11,545,942

11,740,934

1,678,931

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

Change

2024

2025

2025



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 131,086

106,411

15,217

(18.8 %) Recurring service fees 158,733

162,613

23,253

2.4 % Performance-based income 34,824

82,361

11,777

136.5 % Other service fees 52,434

40,250

5,756

(23.2 %) Total revenues from others 377,077

391,635

56,003

3.9 % Revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages:













One-time commissions 4,318

1,173

168

(72.8 %) Recurring service fees 261,904

228,277

32,643

(12.8 %) Performance-based income 14,490

115,929

16,578

700.1 % Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 280,712

345,379

49,389

23.0 % Total revenues 657,789

737,014

105,392

12.0 % Less: VAT related surcharges (5,882)

(3,768)

(539)

(35.9 %) Net revenues 651,907

733,246

104,853

12.5 % Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (149,641)

(126,011)

(18,019)

(15.8 %) Other compensations (204,031)

(167,567)

(23,963)

(17.9 %) Total compensation and

benefits (353,672)

(293,578)

(41,982)

(17.0 %) Selling expenses (78,877)

(60,802)

(8,695)

(22.9 %) General and administrative

expenses (73,483)

(98,077)

(14,025)

33.5 %















Provision for credit losses (18,894)

(3,524)

(504)

(81.3 %) Other operating expenses (17,198)

(22,208)

(3,176)

29.1 % Government subsidies 27,791

2,686

384

(90.3 %) Total operating costs and

expenses (514,333)

(475,503)

(67,998)

(7.5 %) Income from operations 137,574

257,743

36,855

87.3 % Other income (expense):













Interest income 38,563

32,558

4,656

(15.6 %) Investment income 18,233

19,353

2,767

6.1 % Settlement expenses, net 978

(400)

(57)

N.A. Contingent litigation

expenses, net 14,000

(50,525)

(7,225)

N.A. Other income (expense) 43,829

(20,968)

(2,998)

N.A. Total other income(loss) 115,603

(19,982)

(2,857)

N.A.















Income before taxes and

income from equity in

affiliates 253,177

237,761

33,998

(6.1 %) Income tax expense (96,612)

(106,045)

(15,164)

9.8 % Loss from equity in affiliates (42,884)

(121,713)

(17,405)

183.8 % Net income 113,681

10,003

1,429

(91.2 %) Less: net income (loss)

attributable to non-controlling

interests















3,930

(2,820)

(403)

N.A. Net income attributable to

Noah shareholders 109,751

12,823

1,832

(88.3 %)















Income per ADS, basic 1.56

0.18

0.03

(88.5 %) Income per ADS, diluted 1.55

0.18

0.03

(88.4 %)















Margin analysis:













Operating margin 21.1 %

35.2 %

35.2 %



Net margin 17.4 %

1.4 %

1.4 %



















Weighted average ADS

equivalent[1]:













Basic 70,296,590

69,650,605

69,650,605



Diluted 70,901,802

70,429,668

70,429,668



ADS equivalent outstanding at

end of period 66,078,707

66,674,068

66,674,068



















[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary shares represent one ADS.















Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements



Twelve months ended













December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

Change

2024

2025

2025





(audited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 614,258

574,255

82,117

(6.5 %) Recurring service fees 631,505

624,589

89,315

(1.1 %) Performance-based income 47,841

116,247

16,623

143.0 % Other service fees 186,108

161,299

23,065

(13.3 %) Total revenues from others 1,479,712

1,476,390

211,120

(0.2 %) Revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages:













One-time commissions 21,288

7,284

1,042

(65.8 %) Recurring service fees 1,015,436

990,515

141,642

(2.5 %) Performance-based income 104,898

155,598

22,250

48.3 % Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 1,141,622

1,153,397

164,934

1.0 % Total revenues 2,621,334

2,629,787

376,054

0.3 % Less: VAT related surcharges (20,352)

(19,547)

(2,795)

(4.0 %) Net revenues 2,600,982

2,610,240

373,259

0.4 % Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (562,523)

(498,454)

(71,278)

(11.4 %) Other compensations (786,928)

(718,098)

(102,687)

(8.7 %) Total compensation and

benefits (1,349,451)

(1,216,552)

(173,965)

(9.8 %)















Selling expenses (269,038)

(242,808)

(34,721)

(9.7 %) General and administrative

expenses (296,751)

(305,590)

(43,699)

3.0 %















Provision for credit losses (23,882)

(52,226)

(7,468)

118.7 % Other operating expenses (93,210)

(62,872)

(8,991)

(32.5 %) Government subsidies 65,239

46,472

6,645

(28.8 %) Total operating costs and

expenses (1,967,093)

(1,833,576)

(262,199)

(6.8 %)















Income from operations 633,889

776,664

111,060

22.5 % Other income (expense):













Interest income 155,751

127,547

18,239

(18.1 %) Investment income 50,152

32,254

4,612

(35.7 %) Settlement reversal 12,454

956

137

(92.3 %) Contingent litigation expenses,

net 14,000

(50,182)

(7,176)

N.A. Other income (loss) 1,359

(30,814)

(4,406)

N.A. Total other income 233,716

79,761

11,406

(65.9 %)















Income before taxes and

income from equity in affiliates 867,605

856,425

122,466

(1.3 %) Income tax expense (268,591)

(297,811)

(42,586)

10.9 %















Loss from equity in affiliates (112,010)

(1,395)

(199)

(98.8 %) Net income 487,004

557,219

79,681

14.4 % Less: net income (loss)

attributable to non-controlling

interests 11,559

(1,638)

(234)

N.A. Net income attributable to

Noah shareholders 475,445

558,857

79,915

17.5 %































Income per ADS, basic 6.78

8.01

1.15

18.1 % Income per ADS, diluted 6.75

7.94

1.14

17.6 %















Margin analysis:













Operating margin 24.4 %

29.8 %

29.8 %



Net margin 18.7 %

21.3 %

21.3 %



















Weighted average ADS

equivalent[1]:













Basic 70,169,529

69,754,984

69,754,984



Diluted 70,470,251

70,392,528

70,392,528



ADS equivalent outstanding at

end of period 66,078,707

66,674,068

66,674,068



















[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary shares represent one ADS.















Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

Change

2024

2025

2025





RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net income 113,681

10,003

1,429

(91.2 %) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments 121,470

(60,013)

(8,582)

N.A. Fair value fluctuation of available for sale

Investment (after tax) -

238

34

N.A. Comprehensive income (loss) 235,151

(49,772)

(7,119)

N.A. Less: Comprehensive income (loss)

attributable to non-controlling interests 3,918

(2,674)

(382)

N.A. Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to

Noah shareholders 231,233

(47,098)

(6,737)

N.A.

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements



Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

Change

2024

2025

2025





(audited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)





RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net income 487,004



557,219

79,681

14.4 % Other comprehensive income, net of tax:















Foreign currency translation

adjustments 112,131



(145,751)

(20,842)

N.A. Fair value fluctuation of available for

sale Investment (after tax) -



945

135

N.A. Comprehensive income 599,135



412,413

58,974

(31.2 %) Less: Comprehensive income (loss)

attributable to non-controlling interests 11,758



(1,647)

(236)

N.A. Comprehensive income attributable to

Noah shareholders 587,377



414,060

59,210

(29.5 %)

Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended December 31, 2025



Domestic

public

securities

Domestic

asset

management

Domestic

insurance

Overseas

wealth

management

Overseas

asset

management

Overseas

insurance

and

comprehensive

services

Headquarters

Total



RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000



































Revenues:































Revenues from others































One-time commissions 9,678

385

343

53,050

7,823

35,132

-

106,411

Recurring service fees 92,519

36,255

-

10,152

23,687

-

-

162,613

Performance-based income 81,771

585

-

-

5

-

-

82,361

Other service fees -

-

-

16,883

-

7,235

16,132

40,250

Total revenues from others 183,968

37,225

343

80,085

31,515

42,367

16,132

391,635

Revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages































One-time commissions 1,173

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,173

Recurring service fees 7,601

121,153

-

29,858

69,665

-

-

228,277

Performance-based income 63

924

-

-

114,942

-

-

115,929

Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 8,837

122,077

-

29,858

184,607

-

-

345,379

Total revenues 192,805

159,302

343

109,943

216,122

42,367

16,132

737,014

Less: VAT related surcharges (1,432)

(244)

(8)

-

-

-

(2,084)

(3,768)

Net revenues 191,373

159,058

335

109,943

216,122

42,367

14,048

733,246

Operating costs and expenses:































Compensation and benefits































Relationship manager

compensation (32,202)

(7,990)

(508)

(60,769)

(15,911)

(8,631)

-

(126,011)

Other compensations (6,172)

(15,882)

(3,178)

(17,645)

(18,464)

(11,797)

(94,429)

(167,567)

Total compensation and

benefits (38,374)

(23,872)

(3,686)

(78,414)

(34,375)

(20,428)

(94,429)

(293,578)

Selling expenses (8,418)

(3,091)

(309)

(16,058)

(10,545)

(8,597)

(13,784)

(60,802)

General and administrative

expenses (702)

(3,800)

(2,859)

(2,473)

(4,118)

(2,022)

(82,103)

(98,077)

Provision for (reversal of)

credit losses (10)

(4,282)

-

-

-

2,534

(1,766)

(3,524)

Other operating expenses (200)

(3,124)

-

(4,888)

(807)

(4,758)

(8,431)

(22,208)

Government subsidies 6

988

-

-

-

-

1,692

2,686

Total operating costs and

expenses (47,698)

(37,181)

(6,854)

(101,833)

(49,845)

(33,271)

(198,821)

(475,503)

Income (loss) from

operations 143,675

121,877

(6,519)

8,110

166,277

9,096

(184,773)

257,743



Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended December 31, 2024



Domestic

public

securities

Domestic

asset

management

Domestic

insurance

Overseas

wealth

management

Overseas

asset

management

Overseas

insurance

and

comprehensive

services

Headquarters

Total



RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000



































Revenues:































Revenues from others































One-time commissions 10,448

55

3,971

92,234

3,166

21,212

-

131,086

Recurring service fees 92,505

41,895

-

7,237

16,887

-

209

158,733

Performance-based income 29,740

4,908

-

-

176

-

-

34,824

Other service fees -

-

-

24,823

-

10,638

16,973

52,434

Total revenues from others 132,693

46,858

3,971

124,294

20,229

31,850

17,182

377,077

Revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages































One-time commissions 2,889

-

-

1,000

429

-

-

4,318

Recurring service fees 12,207

145,406

-

31,287

73,004

-

-

261,904

Performance-based income 51

6,712

-

-

7,727

-

-

14,490

Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 15,147

152,118

-

32,287

81,160

-

-

280,712

Total revenues 147,840

198,976

3,971

156,581

101,389

31,850

17,182

657,789

Less: VAT related surcharges (1,605)

(271)

(26)

-

-

-

(3,980)

(5,882)

Net revenues 146,235

198,705

3,945

156,581

101,389

31,850

13,202

651,907

Operating costs and expenses:































Compensation and benefits































Relationship manager

compensation (29,268)

(22,172)

(4,435)

(88,651)

(575)

(4,540)

-

(149,641)

Other compensations (8,645)

(15,709)

(7,520)

(29,584)

(13,843)

(11,468)

(117,262)

(204,031)

Total compensation and

benefits (37,913)

(37,881)

(11,955)

(118,235)

(14,418)

(16,008)

(117,262)

(353,672)

Selling expenses (2,689)

(3,493)

(1,100)

(26,829)

(3,545)

(5,036)

(36,185)

(78,877)

General and administrative

expenses (535)

(5,022)

(2,963)

(2,314)

(1,322)

(3,497)

(57,830)

(73,483)

Provision for credit losses -

-

-

-

-

(1,912)

(16,982)

(18,894)

Other operating expenses (681)

(512)

(430)

-

-

(4,122)

(11,453)

(17,198)

Government subsidies 8,689

6,135

470

-

-

-

12,497

27,791

Total operating costs and

expenses (33,129)

(40,773)

(15,978)

(147,378)

(19,285)

(30,575)

(227,215)

(514,333)

Income (loss) from

operations 113,106

157,932

(12,033)

9,203

82,104

1,275

(214,013)

137,574



Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements ( unaudited )



Twelve months ended December 31, 2025



Domestic

public

securities

Domestic

asset

management

Domestic

insurance

Overseas

wealth

management

Overseas

asset

management

Overseas

insurance

and

comprehensive

services

Headquarters

Total



RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000



































Revenues:































Revenues from others































One-time commissions 53,152

1,243

18,772

320,221

30,264

150,603

-

574,255

Recurring service fees 352,345

143,040

-

38,765

90,439

-

-

624,589

Performance-based income 115,467

630

-

-

150

-

-

116,247

Other service fees -

-

-

65,782

-

28,191

67,326

161,299

Total revenues from others 520,964

144,913

18,772

424,768

120,853

178,794

67,326

1,476,390

Revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages































One-time commissions 6,682

188

-

290

124

-

-

7,284

Recurring service fees 40,708

541,537

-

122,482

285,788

-

-

990,515

Performance-based income 1,923

6,505

-

-

147,170

-

-

155,598

Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 49,313

548,230

-

122,772

433,082

-

-

1,153,397

Total revenues 570,277

693,143

18,772

547,540

553,935

178,794

67,326

2,629,787

Less: VAT related surcharges (3,788)

(675)

(124)

-

-

-

(14,960)

(19,547)

Net revenues 566,489

692,468

18,648

547,540

553,935

178,794

52,366

2,610,240

Operating costs and expenses:































Compensation and benefits































Relationship manager

compensation (107,156)

(45,299)

(15,462)

(254,769)

(44,221)

(31,547)

-

(498,454)

Other compensations (26,423)

(63,870)

(22,190)

(79,764)

(63,510)

(48,202)

(414,139)

(718,098)

Total compensation and

benefits (133,579)

(109,169)

(37,652)

(334,533)

(107,731)

(79,749)

(414,139)

(1,216,552)

Selling expenses (17,279)

(9,405)

(5,025)

(59,625)

(30,361)

(18,680)

(102,433)

(242,808)

General and administrative

expenses (898)

(10,154)

(10,034)

(5,829)

(5,829)

(6,516)

(266,330)

(305,590)

(Reversal of) provision for

credit losses 2,424

(9,071)

0

-

-

5,356

(50,935)

(52,226)

Other operating expenses (1,757)

1,891

(406)

(4,888)

(807)

(25,284)

(31,621)

(62,872)

Government subsidies 11,977

9,705

12

-

11

22

24,745

46,472

Total operating costs and

expenses (139,112)

(126,203)

(53,105)

(404,875)

(144,717)

(124,851)

(840,713)

(1,833,576)

Income (loss) from operations 427,377

566,265

(34,457)

142,665

409,218

53,943

(788,347)

776,664



Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (Audited)



Twelve months ended December 31, 2024



Domestic

public

securities

Domestic

asset

management

Domestic

insurance

Overseas

wealth

management

Overseas

asset

management

Overseas

insurance

and comprehensive

services

Headquarters

Total



RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000



































Revenues:































Revenues from others































One-time commissions 18,619

1,354

43,204

435,937

14,785

100,359

-

614,258

Recurring service fees 365,992

188,545

-

22,694

52,952

-

1,322

631,505

Performance-based income 38,058

4,908

-

-

4,875

-

-

47,841

Other service fees -

-

-

89,846

-

38,507

57,755

186,108

Total revenues from others 422,669

194,807

43,204

548,477

72,612

138,866

59,077

1,479,712

Revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages































One-time commissions 13,358

-

-

5,551

2,379

-

-

21,288

Recurring service fees 56,441

556,742

-

120,669

281,584

-

-

1,015,436

Performance-based income 1,301

21,659

-

-

81,938

-

-

104,898

Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 71,100

578,401

-

126,220

365,901

-

-

1,141,622

Total revenues 493,769

773,208

43,204

674,697

438,513

138,866

59,077

2,621,334

Less: VAT related surcharges (5,017)

(1,101)

(337)

-

-

-

(13,897)

(20,352)

Net revenues 488,752

772,107

42,867

674,697

438,513

138,866

45,180

2,600,982

Operating costs and expenses:































Compensation and benefits































Relationship manager

compensation (128,189)

(71,316)

(53,904)

(294,973)

(3,730)

(10,411)

-

(562,523)

Other compensations (42,730)

(80,182)

(41,280)

(154,506)

(55,104)

(46,253)

(366,873)

(786,928)

Total compensation and

benefits (170,919)

(151,498)

(95,184)

(449,479)

(58,834)

(56,664)

(366,873)

(1,349,451)

Selling expenses (8,429)

(10,574)

(5,599)

(106,175)

(22,321)

(12,177)

(103,763)

(269,038)

General and administrative

expenses (2,012)

(12,807)

(23,696)

(13,589)

(3,759)

(7,307)

(233,581)

(296,751)

Provision for credit losses (88)

(10,083)

-

-

-

(7,307)

(6,404)

(23,882)

Other operating expenses (1,771)

(23,829)

(449)

-

-

(9,944)

(57,217)

(93,210)

Government subsidies 13,448

10,796

479

-

-

-

40,516

65,239

Total operating costs and

expenses (169,771)

(197,995)

(124,449)

(569,243)

(84,914)

(93,399)

(727,322)

(1,967,093)

Income (loss) from operations 318,981

574,112

(81,582)

105,454

353,599

45,467

(682,142)

633,889



Noah Holdings Limited Additional Business Information (unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, 2025

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 106,411

-

-

106,411 Recurring service fees 162,613

-

-

162,613 Performance-based income 82,361

-

-

82,361 Other service fees 27,150

-

13,100

40,250 Total revenues from others 378,535

-

13,100

391,635 Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive

manages













One-time commissions 422

751

-

1,173 Recurring service fees 45,156

183,121

-

228,277 Performance-based income -

115,929

-

115,929 Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 45,578

299,801

-

345,379 Total revenues 424,113

299,801

13,100

737,014 Less: VAT related surcharges (1,642)

(244)

(1,882)

(3,768) Net revenues 422,471

299,557

11,218

733,246 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (122,938)

(3,073)

-

(126,011) Other compensations (109,118)

(53,243)

(5,206)

(167,567) Total compensation and benefits (232,056)

(56,316)

(5,206)

(293,578) Selling expenses (45,119)

(10,900)

(4,783)

(60,802) General and administrative

expenses (63,806)

(24,849)

(9,422)

(98,077) (Reversal of) provision for credit

losses 758

(4,282)

-

(3,524) Other operating expenses (10,445)

(3,927)

(7,836)

(22,208) Government subsidies 698

988

1,000

2,686 Total operating costs and expenses (349,970)

(99,286)

(26,247)

(475,503) Income (loss) from operations 72,501

200,271

(15,029)

257,743

Noah Holdings Limited Additional Business Information (unaudited)



Three months ended December 31, 2024

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 131,086

-

-

131,086 Recurring service fees 158,733

-

-

158,733 Performance-based income 34,824

-

-

34,824 Other service fees 40,451

-

11,983

52,434 Total revenues from others 365,094

-

11,983

377,077 Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive

manages













One-time commissions 3,422

896

-

4,318 Recurring service fees 91,264

170,640

-

261,904 Performance-based income -

14,490

-

14,490 Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 94,686

186,026

-

280,712 Total revenues 459,780

186,026

11,983

657,789 Less: VAT related surcharges (2,397)

(271)

(3,214)

(5,882) Net revenues 457,383

185,755

8,769

651,907 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (140,276)

(9,365)

-

(149,641) Other compensations (136,829)

(56,279)

(10,923)

(204,031) Total compensation and benefits (277,105)

(65,644)

(10,923)

(353,672) Selling expenses (56,588)

(10,871)

(11,418)

(78,877) General and administrative

expenses (41,706)

(20,334)

(11,443)

(73,483) Provision for credit losses (15,724)

(577)

(2,593)

(18,894) Other operating expenses (13,576)

(465)

(3,157)

(17,198) Government subsidies 21,645

6,135

11

27,791 Total operating costs and expenses (383,054)

(91,756)

(39,523)

(514,333) Income (loss) from operations 74,329

93,999

(30,754)

137,574

Noah Holdings Limited Additional Business Information (unaudited)



Twelve months ended December 31, 2025

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 574,255

-

-

574,255 Recurring service fees 624,589

-

-

624,589 Performance-based income 116,247

-

-

116,247 Other service fees 106,870

-

54,429

161,299 Total revenues from others 1,421,961

-

54,429

1,476,390 Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive

manages













One-time commissions 4,029

3,255

-

7,284 Recurring service fees 289,620

700,895

-

990,515 Performance-based income -

155,598

-

155,598 Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 293,649

859,748

-

1,153,397 Total revenues 1,715,610

859,748

54,429

2,629,787 Less: VAT related surcharges (6,279)

(677)

(12,591)

(19,547) Net revenues 1,709,331

859,071

41,838

2,610,240 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (490,947)

(7,507)

-

(498,454) Other compensations (476,917)

(215,432)

(25,749)

(718,098) Total compensation and benefits (967,864)

(222,939)

(25,749)

(1,216,552) Selling expenses (173,427)

(48,034)

(21,347)

(242,808) General and administrative

expenses (197,361)

(71,669)

(36,560)

(305,590) (Reversal of) provision for credit

losses 225

(9,040)

(43,411)

(52,226) Other operating expenses (36,053)

(208)

(26,611)

(62,872) Government subsidies 35,711

9,735

1,026

46,472 Total operating costs and expenses (1,338,769)

(342,155)

(152,652)

(1,833,576) Income (loss) from operations 370,562

516,916

(110,814)

776,664

Noah Holdings Limited Additional Business Information (unaudited)



Twelve months ended December 31, 2024

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 614,258

-

-

614,258 Recurring service fees 631,505

-

-

631,505 Performance-based income 47,841

-

-

47,841 Other service fees 141,631

-

44,477

186,108 Total revenues from others 1,435,235

-

44,477

1,479,712 Revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages













One-time commissions 20,110

1,178

-

21,288 Recurring service fees 351,998

663,438

-

1,015,436 Performance-based income 1,089

103,809

-

104,898 Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 373,197

768,425

-

1,141,622 Total revenues 1,808,432

768,425

44,477

2,621,334 Less: VAT related surcharges (7,726)

(1,081)

(11,545)

(20,352) Net revenues 1,800,706

767,344

32,932

2,600,982 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (531,172)

(31,351)

-

(562,523) Other compensations (534,031)

(213,668)

(39,229)

(786,928) Total compensation and benefits (1,065,203)

(245,019)

(39,229)

(1,349,451) Selling expenses (195,830)

(46,811)

(26,397)

(269,038) General and administrative

expenses (184,688)

(70,795)

(41,268)

(296,751) Provision for (reversal of) credit

losses (22,157)

(3,698)

1,973

(23,882) Other operating expenses (43,107)

(23,948)

(26,155)

(93,210) Government subsidies 54,324

10,797

118

65,239 Total operating costs and expenses (1,456,661)

(379,474)

(130,958)

(1,967,093) Income (loss) from operations 344,045

387,870

(98,026)

633,889

Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

Change



(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)















Revenues:











Mainland China 367,969

368,582

0.2 %

Hong Kong 195,970

301,467

53.8 %

Others 93,850

66,965

(28.6 %)

Total revenues 657,789

737,014

12.0 %



Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Revenue Information by Geography



Twelve months ended

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

Change



(audited)

(unaudited)







(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)















Revenues:











Mainland China 1,369,258

1,349,519

(1.4 %)

Hong Kong 925,846

986,362

6.5 %

Others 326,230

293,906

(9.9 %)

Total revenues 2,621,334

2,629,787

0.3 %



Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Product Types (unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

Change



(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)















Mainland China:











Public securities products [1] 147,840

192,805

30.4 %

Private equity products 198,976

159,302

(19.9 %)

Insurance products 3,971

343

(91.4 %)

Others 17,182

16,132

(6.1 %)

Subtotal 367,969

368,582

0.2 %















Overseas:











Investment products [2] 140,621

266,575

89.6 %

Insurance products 106,058

69,929

(34.1 %)

Online business [3] 9,782

10,846

10.9 %

Others 33,359

21,082

(36.8 %)

Subtotal 289,820

368,432

27.1 %

Total revenues 657,789

737,014

12.0 %



[1] Includes mutual funds and private secondary products. [2] Includes non-money market mutual fund products, discretionary products, private secondary products,

private equity products, real estate products and private credit products. [3] Includes money market mutual fund products, securities brokerage business.

Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Product Types



Twelve months ended

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

Change

(unaudited)

(unaudited)





(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)











Mainland China:









Public securities products [1] 493,769

570,280

15.5 % Private equity products 773,208

692,423

(10.4 %) Insurance products 43,204

18,772

(56.6 %) Others 59,077

68,044

15.2 % Subtotal 1,369,258

1,349,519

(1.4 %)











Overseas:









Investment products [2] 598,578

754,644

26.1 % Insurance products 501,799

400,213

(20.2 %) Online business [3] 30,032

43,798

45.8 % Others 121,667

81,613

(32.9 %) Subtotal 1,252,076

1,280,268

2.3 % Total revenues 2,621,334

2,629,787

0.3 %

[1] Includes mutual funds and private secondary products. [2] Includes non-money market mutual fund products, discretionary products, private secondary products,

private equity products, real estate products and private credit products. [3] Includes money market mutual fund products, securities brokerage business.

Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information (unaudited)



As of

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

Change











Number of registered clients 462,049

467,870

1.3 %



Three months ended

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

Change

(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and percentages) Number of active clients 8,862

10,261

15.8 % Transaction value:









Private equity products 1,255

1,298

3.4 % Private secondary products 4,732

5,129

8.4 % Mutual fund products 9,810

10,027

2.2 % Other products 454

511

12.6 % Total transaction value 16,251

16,965

4.4 %



Twelve months ended

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

Change

(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and percentages) Number of active clients 17,210

18,450

7.2 % Transaction value:









Private equity products 4,775

4,856

1.7 % Private secondary products 16,201

23,158

42.9 % Mutual fund products 39,573

36,045

(8.9 %) Other products 3,263

2,971

(9.0 %) Total transaction value 63,811

67,030

5.0 %

Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Information of Overseas Business (unaudited)





Three months ended



December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

Change







Net Revenues from Overseas (RMB, million) 289.8

368.4

27.1 %

Number of Overseas Registered Clients 17,654

19,993

13.2 %

Number of Overseas Active Clients 2,914

3,263

12.0 %

Transaction Value of Overseas Investment Products (RMB, billion) 7.1

8.8

24.3 %

Number of Overseas Relationship Managers 138

140

1.4 %

Overseas Assets Under Management (RMB, billion) 42.6

42.4

(0.5 %)

Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Information of Overseas Business (unaudited)





Twelve months ended



December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

Change







Net Revenues from Overseas (RMB, million) 1,252.1

1,280.3

2.3 %

Number of Overseas Registered Clients 17,654

19,993

13.2 %

Number of Overseas Active Clients 5,544

6,231

12.4 %

Transaction Value of Overseas Investment Products (RMB, billion) 31.1

33.7

8.1 %

Number of Overseas Relationship Managers 138

140

1.4 %

Overseas Assets Under Management (RMB, billion) 42.6

42.4

(0.5 %)

Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)



Three months ended







December 31,

December 31,

Change



2024

2025







RMB'000

RMB'000



















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 109,751

12,823

(88.3 %)

Adjustment for share-based compensation 30,705

14,173

(53.8 %)

Adjustment for settlement expense reversal (978)

400

N.A.

Less: tax effect of adjustments 7,030

2,320

(67.0 %)

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders (non-

GAAP) 132,448

25,076

(81.1 %)















Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 16.8 %

1.7 %





Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 20.3 %

3.4 %



















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,

diluted 1.55

0.18

(88.4 %)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders

per ADS, diluted 1.87

0.36

(80.7 %)



Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)



Twelve months ended

December 31

December 31

Change

2024

2025





RMB'000

RMB'000















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 475,445

558,857

17.5 % Adjustment for share-based compensation 109,030

66,881

(38.7 %) Adjustment for settlement expense reversal (12,454)

(956)

(92.3 %) Less: tax effect of adjustments 21,836

12,862

(41.1 %) Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

(non-GAAP) 550,185

611,920

11.2 %











Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 18.3 %

21.4 %



Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 21.2 %

23.4 %















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,

diluted 6.75

7.94

17.6 % Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders

per ADS, diluted 7.81

8.69

11.3 %

SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited