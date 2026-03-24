Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter 2025 And Unaudited Financial Results For Full Year 2025

SHANGHAI, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors, today announced its unaudited preliminary[1] financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and the unaudited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025.
Starting from the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company has adopted refined segment reporting structure to disclose net revenue by each domestic and overseas business segment. The Company believes that this will better reflect its recent operational adjustments and organizational restructuring, providing investors with a clearer understanding of the financial performance and strategic progress of each business segment. Historical financial information has been recast to conform to the new structure, and additional business information is provided for comparison purposes.
FOURTH QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB733.2 million (US$104.9 million), a 12.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2024 and a 15.9% increase quarter-on-quarter, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income generated from overseas private equity products in the fourth quarter of 2025.
- Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB257.7 million (US$36.9 million), an 87.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 12.5% increase in net revenues, as well as our cost control strategy on employee compensation in the fourth quarter of 2025.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB12.8 million (US$1.8 million), an 88.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in loss from fair value changes in underlying investments made by certain investment in affiliates in the fourth quarter of 2025.
- Non-GAAP[2] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB25.1 million (US$3.6 million), an 81.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
[1] As of the date hereof, the Company is still in the process of reviewing the financial results of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager. Any changes in the fair value of those investments could affect the income from equity in affiliates, net income, net income attributable to Noah shareholders, income per ADS and the balance of investments in affiliates in Noah's consolidated financial statements. If there will be any fair value adjustments associated with the above, which have not been included in these unaudited preliminary financial results in this press release, the Company will include such adjustments in the audited consolidated financial statements in its Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2025 and subsequent reporting if necessary
[2] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-cash settlement expenses or reversal and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
FULL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Net revenues in the full year 2025 were RMB2,610.2 million (US$373.3 million), a 0.4% increase compared with the corresponding period in 2024.
- Income from operations in the full year 2025 was RMB776.7 million (US$111.1 million), a 22.5% increase from 2024, primarily due to our cost control strategy on employee compensation.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders in the full year 2025 was RMB558.9 million (US$79.9 million), a 17.5% increase from 2024, primarily due to our cost control strategy on employee compensation and a decrease in loss from fair value changes in underlying investments made by certain investment in affiliates, partially offset by contingent litigation expenses related to Camsing Incident.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders in the full year 2025 was RMB611.9 million (US$87.5 million), an 11.2% increase from 2024.
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 OPERATIONAL UPDATES
Wealth Management Business
Noah offers global investment products and provides value-added services to global Chinese high-net-worth investors in its wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB, USD and other currencies.
- Total number of registered clients as of December 31, 2025 was 467,870, a 1.3% increase from December 31, 2024 and a 0.4% increase from September 30, 2025. Among registered clients as of December 31, 2025, the number of overseas registered clients was 19,993, a 13.2% increase from December 31, 2024, and a 2.3% increase from September 30, 2025.
- Total number of active clients[3] for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 10,261, an increase of 15.8% from the fourth quarter of 2024 and a 3.7% decrease from the third quarter of 2025. Among active clients during the fourth quarter of 2025, the number of overseas active clients was 3,263, a 12.0% increase from the fourth quarter of 2024 and an 8.4% decrease from the third quarter of 2025. Total number of active clients in the full year 2025 was 18,450, an increase of 7.2% from 2024. Among active clients during the full year 2025, the number of overseas active clients was 6,231, a 12.4% increase from 2024.
- Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB17.0 billion (US$2.4 billion), a 4.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2024 and a decrease of 0.1% quarter-on-quarter. Among the investment products distributed during the fourth quarter of 2025, Noah distributed RMB8.8 billion (US$1.3 billion) of overseas investment products, a 24.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 28.9% increase in distribution of overseas mutual fund products and a 28.4% increase in distribution of overseas private secondary products, respectively.
The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by product type, is as follows:
Three months ended December 31,
2024
2025
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Mutual fund products
9.8
60.1 %
10.1
59.1 %
Private secondary products
4.7
28.8 %
5.1
30.2 %
Private equity products
1.3
8.0 %
1.3
7.7 %
Other products[4]
0.5
3.1 %
0.5
3.0 %
All products
16.3
100.0 %
17.0
100.0 %
[3] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered investors who purchase investment products distributed or receive services provided by us during that given period.
[4] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others.
The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by geography, is as follows:
Type of products in mainland China
Three months ended December 31,
2024
2025
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Mutual fund products
6.6
71.7 %
5.9
72.0 %
Private secondary products
2.4
26.1 %
2.2
26.8 %
Other products
0.2
2.2 %
0.1
1.2 %
All products in mainland China
9.2
100.0 %
8.2
100.0 %
Type of overseas products
Three months ended December 31,
2024
2025
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Mutual fund products
3.2
45.1 %
4.2
47.2 %
Private secondary products
2.3
32.4 %
2.9
33.3 %
Private equity products
1.3
18.3 %
1.3
14.9 %
Other products
0.3
4.2 %
0.4
4.6 %
All overseas products
7.1
100.00 %
8.8
100.00 %
- Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the full year 2025 was RMB67.0 billion (US$9.6 billion), a 5.0% increase from 2024, primarily due to a significant 107.2% increase in distribution of domestic private secondary products partially offset by a decrease in distribution of mutual fund products. Among the investment products distributed during the full year 2025, Noah distributed RMB33.7 billion (US$4.8 billion) of overseas investment products, an 8.1% increase from the corresponding period of 2024, primarily due to increases in distribution of overseas mutual fund products and in overseas private secondary products, respectively.
The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by product type, is as follows:
Twelve months ended December 31,
2024
2025
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Mutual fund products
39.6
62.0 %
36.0
53.7 %
Private secondary products
16.2
25.3 %
23.1
34.5 %
Private equity products
4.8
7.5 %
4.9
7.3 %
Other products
3.3
5.2 %
3.0
4.5 %
All products
63.9
100.0 %
67.0
100.0 %
The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by geography, is as follows:
Type of products in mainland China
Twelve months ended December 31,
2024
2025
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Mutual fund products
25.7
78.4 %
21.2
63.7 %
Private secondary products
5.4
16.4 %
11.1
33.3 %
Other products
1.7
5.2 %
1.0
3.0 %
All products in mainland China
32.8
100.0 %
33.3
100.0 %
Type of overseas products
Twelve months ended December 31,
2024
2025
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Mutual fund products
13.9
44.8 %
14.8
44.0 %
Private secondary products
10.8
34.7 %
12.0
35.6 %
Private equity products
4.8
15.4 %
4.9
14.5 %
Other products
1.6
5.1 %
2.0
5.9 %
All Overseas products
31.1
100.0 %
33.7
100.0 %
- Coverage network in mainland China included 16 cities as of December 31, 2025, compared with 11 cities as of December 31, 2024, and 16 cities as of September 30, 2025.
- Aggregate number of overseas relationship managers was 140 as of December 31, 2025, an increase of 1.4% from December 31, 2024, and an increase of 2.9% from September 30, 2025.
Asset Management Business
Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management" or "Gopher"), a leading multi asset manager in mainland China, and Olive Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Olive Asset Management" or "Olive"), as the overseas asset management brand focused on providing global investment solutions with offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and key U.S. markets. Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management develop and manage assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities to multi-strategies investments denominated in RMB, USD and other currencies.
- Total assets under management as of December 31, 2025 remained relatively stable at RMB141.7 billion (US$20.3 billion), compared with RMB143.5 billion as of September 30, 2025 and RMB151.5 billion as of December 31, 2024. Mainland China assets under management as of December 31, 2025 were RMB99.3 billion (US$14.2 billion), compared with RMB108.9 billion as of December 31, 2024, and RMB101.3 billion as of September 30, 2025. Overseas assets under management as of December 31, 2025 were RMB42.4 billion (US$6.1 billion), compared with RMB42.6 billion as of December 31, 2024, and RMB42.2 billion as of September 30, 2025.
Total assets under management, categorized by investment type, are as follows:
Investment type
As of
As of
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
128.1
89.3 %
0.7
1.8
127.0
89.6 %
Public securities[6]
8.8
6.1 %
1.8
2.0
8.6
6.1 %
Real estate
4.7
3.3 %
0.1
0.7
4.1
2.9 %
Multi-strategies
1.9
1.3 %
-
(0.1)
2.0
1.4 %
All Investments
143.5
100.0 %
2.6
4.4
141.7
100.0 %
[5] The asset allocation/redemption of overseas investment products includes the fluctuation result of foreign currencies exchange rate.
[6] The asset allocation/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.
Investment type
As of
As of
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
131.5
86.8 %
1.5
6.0
127.0
89.6 %
Public securities
9.4
6.2 %
6.6
7.4
8.6
6.1 %
Real estate
6.2
4.1 %
0.2
2.3
4.1
2.9 %
Multi-strategies
3.9
2.6 %
-
1.9
2.0
1.4 %
Others
0.5
0.3 %
-
0.5
-
-
All Investments
151.5
100.0 %
8.3
18.1
141.7
100.0 %
Total assets under management, categorized by geography, are as follows:
Mainland China
As of
Allocation/
Redemption
As of
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
94.8
93.6 %
-
1.2
93.6
94.3 %
Public securities
4.4
4.3 %
0.2
0.5
4.1
4.1 %
Real estate
0.7
0.7 %
-
0.5
0.2
0.2 %
Multi-strategies
1.4
1.4 %
-
-
1.4
1.4 %
All Investments
101.3
100.0 %
0.2
2.2
99.3
100.0 %
Mainland China
As of
Allocation/
Redemption
As of
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
98.6
90.5 %
-
5.0
93.6
94.3 %
Public securities
5.3
4.9 %
1.1
2.3
4.1
4.1 %
Real estate
2.2
2.0 %
-
2.0
0.2
0.2 %
Multi-strategies
2.3
2.1 %
-
0.9
1.4
1.4 %
Others
0.5
0.5 %
-
0.5
-
-
All Investments
108.9
100.0 %
1.1
10.7
99.3
100.0 %
Overseas
Investment type
As of
September 30,
Allocation/
Redemption
As of
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
33.3
78.9 %
0.7
0.6
33.4
78.8 %
Public securities
4.4
10.4 %
1.6
1.5
4.5
10.6 %
Real estate
4.0
9.5 %
0.1
0.2
3.9
9.2 %
Multi-strategies
0.5
1.2 %
-
(0.1)
0.6
1.4 %
All Investments
42.2
100.0 %
2.4
2.2
42.4
100.0 %
Overseas
Investment type
As of
December 31,
Allocation/
Redemption
As of
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
32.9
77.2 %
1.5
1.0
33.4
78.8 %
Public securities
4.1
9.6 %
5.5
5.1
4.5
10.6 %
Real estate
4.0
9.4 %
0.2
0.3
3.9
9.2 %
Multi-strategies
1.6
3.8 %
-
1.0
0.6
1.4 %
All Investments
42.6
100.0 %
7.2
7.4
42.4
100.0 %
Other Businesses
Noah's other businesses mainly include providing clients with additional comprehensive services and investment products.
Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and chairlady of Noah, commented, "As we reflect on 2025, it was a year defined not merely by financial recovery, but by structural evolution. Beyond the headline numbers, the more meaningful shift was in the quality of our earnings and the resilience of our operating model. Our disciplined organizational optimization and structural strengthening over the past two years have begun to translate into tangible operating resilience, reinforcing the foundation upon which we build our future.
We started the institutional integration of AI across our global platform, where AI is no longer merely an auxiliary tool but is becoming part of Noah's structural infrastructure. By embedding AI into client service, empowering our relationship managers with intelligent capabilities, and enhancing our global platform coordination, we have strengthened our organizational leverage and reinforced a model for scalable growth.
At the same time, we continued advancing our global strategy and improving the quality of our revenue mix toward a more AUM-driven structure. Overseas revenue accounted for approximately half of total revenues in 2025, reflecting the continued deepening of our international business development. Notably, our strategic shift toward investment products led to significant growth in investment products-related commissions and performance-based income, which became key contributors to our overall performance during the year.
With a solid balance sheet and a long-term capital allocation philosophy, we remain committed to sharing value with our shareholders. Based on our 2025 results, the Board has proposed a total dividend equivalent to 100% of our full-year Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders. Combined with our ongoing share repurchase program, these actions reflect our confidence in the long-term resilience of our company.
Entering 2026, Noah stands structurally different from where we were two years ago. We are beginning to see new growth momentum emerge - driven by the continued expansion of our international platform, improving global capabilities and the integration of AI across our organization. While the environment remains dynamic, we believe the combination of structural resilience and evolving growth drivers will support a more sustainable path over time."
FOURTH QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB733.2 million (US$104.9 million), a 12.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income generated from overseas private equity products.
Net Revenues under the segmentation is as follows:
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q4 2024
Q4 2025
YoY Change
Domestic public securities[7]
146.2
191.4
30.9 %
Domestic asset management[8]
198.7
159.1
(20.0 %)
Domestic insurance[9]
3.9
0.3
(91.5 %)
Overseas wealth management[10]
156.6
109.9
(29.8 %)
Overseas asset management[11]
101.4
216.1
113.2 %
Overseas insurance and comprehensive services[12]
31.9
42.4
33.0 %
Headquarters
13.2
14.0
6.4 %
Total net revenues
651.9
733.2
12.5 %
- Domestic public securities is the business that distributes mutual funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB191.4 million (US$27.4 million), a 30.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income generated from the distribution of domestic private secondary products.
- Domestic asset management is the business that manages RMB-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB159.1 million (US$22.8 million), a 20.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in recurring service fees and performance-based income generated from domestic private equity products.
- Domestic insurance is the business that distributes insurance products, consisting mainly of life and health insurance products. Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB0.3 million, a 91.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of domestic insurance products.
- Overseas wealth management is the business that provides offline and online wealth management services. Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB109.9 million (US$15.7 million), a 29.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in one-time commissions from the distribution of our products.
- Overseas asset management is the business that manages USD-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB216.1 million (US$30.9 million), a significant 113.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from overseas private equity investment products.
- Overseas insurance and comprehensive services is the business that provides comprehensive overseas services such as insurance, trust services and other services. Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB42.4 million (US$6.1 million), a 33.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in commission gained from distribution of overseas insurance products by commission-only brokers.
- Headquarters reflects revenue generated from corporate operations at the Company's headquarters in Shanghai as well as administrative costs and expenses that were not directly allocated to the aforementioned six business segments. Net revenues during the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB14.0 million (US$2.0 million), compared with RMB13.2 million for the corresponding period in 2024, maintaining a relatively stable trend.
[7] Operates under the Noah Upright brand
[8] Operates under the Gopher Asset Management brand
[9] Operates under the Glory brand
[10] Operates under the ARK Wealth Management brand
[11] Operates under the Olive Asset Management brand
[12] Operates under the Glory Family Heritage brand
Operating Costs and Expenses
Operating costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB475.5 million (US$68.0 million), a 7.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. Operating costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily consisted of (i) compensation and benefits of RMB293.6 million (US$42.0 million); (ii) selling expenses of RMB60.8 million (US$8.7 million); (iii) general and administrative expenses of RMB98.1 million (US$14.0 million); (iv) provision for credit losses of RMB3.5 million (US$0.5 million); (v) other operating expenses of RMB22.2 million (US$3.2 million); and (vi) income gained from government subsidies of RMB2.7 million (US$0.4 million).
- Operating costs and expenses for domestic public securities for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB47.7 million (US$6.8 million), a 44.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to an increase in general marketing activities and a decrease in income gained from government subsidies in the fourth quarter of 2025.
- Operating costs and expenses for domestic asset management for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB37.2 million (US$5.3 million), an 8.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits in the fourth quarter of 2025.
- Operating costs and expenses for domestic insurance for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB6.9 million (US$1.0 million), a 57.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. The change was consistent with the decline in revenue from domestic insurance business.
- Operating costs and expenses for overseas wealth management for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB101.8 million (US$14.6 million), a 30.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the corresponding decrease in relationship manager commissions resulting from the reduction in one-time commissions, as well as decreases in other compensation and general marketing activities.
- Operating costs and expenses for overseas asset management for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB49.8 million (US$7.1 million), a 158.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, which is consistent with the growth in our revenue from overseas investment products.
- Operating costs and expenses for overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB33.3 million (US$4.8 million), an 8.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in costs incurred by commission-only brokers.
- Operating costs and expenses for headquarters for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB198.8 million (US$28.4 million), a 12.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to cost control measures on employee compensation, as well as decreases in provisions for credit losses related to the suspended lending business.
Income(loss) from operations
Income(loss) from operations under the segmentation is as follows:
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q4 2024
Q4 2025
YoY Change
Domestic public securities
113.1
143.7
27.0 %
Domestic asset management
157.9
121.9
(22.8 %)
Domestic insurance
(12.0)
(6.5)
(45.8 %)
Overseas wealth management
9.2
8.1
(11.9 %)
Overseas asset management
82.1
166.3
102.5 %
Overseas insurance and comprehensive services
1.3
9.1
613.4 %
Headquarters
(214.0)
(184.9)
(13.7 %)
Total income from operations
137.6
257.7
87.3 %
- Income from operations for domestic public securities for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB 143.7million (US$20.5 million), a 27.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Income from operations for domestic asset management for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB121.9 million (US$17.4 million), a 22.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Loss from operations for domestic insurance for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB6.5 million (US$0.9 million), a 45.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Income from operations for overseas wealth management for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB8.1 million (US$1.2 million), an 11.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Income from operations for overseas asset management for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB166.3 million (US$23.8 million), a 102.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Income from operations for overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB9.1 million (US$1.3 million), a 613.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Loss from operations for headquarters for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB184.9 million (US$26.4 million), a 13.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
Operating Margin
Operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 35.2%, compared with 21.1% for the corresponding period in 2024.
Interest Income
Interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB32.6 million (US$4.7 million), a 15.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
Investment Income
Investment income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB19.4 million (US$2.8 million), a 6.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in unrealized income from fair value changes on certain equity investments.
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were RMB106.0 million (US$15.2 million), a 9.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a higher effective tax rate.
Net Income
- Net Income
- Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB10.0 million (US$1.4 million), a 91.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Net margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 1.4%, compared with 17.4% for the corresponding period in 2024.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB12.8 million (US$1.8 million), an 88.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 1.7%, compared with 16.8% for the corresponding period in 2024.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB0.18 (US$0.03) and RMB0.18 (US$0.03), respectively, compared with RMB1.56 and RMB1.55 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2024.
- Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB10.0 million (US$1.4 million), a 91.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB25.1 million (US$3.6 million), an 81.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 3.4%, compared with 20.3% for the corresponding period in 2024.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB0.36 (US$0.05), compared with RMB1.87 for the corresponding period in 2024.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB25.1 million (US$3.6 million), an 81.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
FULL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the full year 2025 were RMB2,610.2 million (US$373.3 million), a 0.4% increase from 2024.
Net Revenues under the segmentation is as follows:
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
FY 2024
FY 2025
YoY Change
Domestic public securities
488.8
566.5
15.9 %
Domestic asset management
772.0
692.5
(10.3 %)
Domestic insurance
42.9
18.6
(56.5 %)
Overseas wealth management
674.7
547.5
(18.8 %)
Overseas asset management
438.5
553.9
26.3 %
Overseas insurance and comprehensive services
138.9
178.8
28.8 %
Headquarters
45.2
52.4
15.9 %
Total net revenues
2,601.0
2,610.2
0.4 %
- Net revenues for domestic public securities for 2025 were RMB566.5 million (US$81.0 million), a 15.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income generated from domestic private secondary products.
- Net revenues for domestic asset management for 2025 were RMB692.5 million (US$99.0 million), a 10.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in recurring service fees from domestic private equity products.
- Net revenues for domestic insurance for 2025 were RMB18.6 million (US$2.7 million), a 56.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of domestic insurance products.
- Net revenues for overseas wealth management for 2025 were RMB547.5 million (US$78.3 million), an 18.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in one-time commissions from the distribution of our products.
- Net revenues for overseas asset management for 2025 were RMB553.9 million (US$79.2 million), a 26.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from overseas private equity products, as well as increases in one-time commissions and recurring service fees gained from the distribution of overseas private investment products.
- Net revenues for overseas insurance and comprehensive services for 2025 were RMB178.8 million (US$25.6 million), a 28.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to an increase in commission gained from distribution of overseas insurance products by commission-only brokers.
- Net revenues for headquarters for 2025 were RMB52.4 million (US$7.5 million), a 15.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to more value-added services that we offered to our high net worth clients.
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs and expenses for 2025 were RMB1,833.6 million (US$262.2 million), a 6.8% decrease from 2024. Operating costs and expenses for 2025 primarily consisted of (i) compensation and benefits of RMB1,216.6 million (US$174.0 million); (ii) selling expenses of RMB242.8 million (US$34.7 million); (iii) general and administrative expenses of RMB305.6 million (US$43.7 million); (iv) provision for credit losses of RMB52.2 million (US$7.5 million); (v) other operating expenses of RMB62.9 million (US$9.0 million); and (vi) income gained from government subsidies of RMB46.5 million (US$6.6 million).
- Operating costs and expenses for domestic public securities for 2025 were RMB139.1 million (US$19.9 million), an 18.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to our cost-control strategy on employee compensation in 2025.
- Operating costs and expenses for domestic asset management for 2025 were RMB126.2 million (US$18.0 million), a 36.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to our cost-control strategy on employee compensation in 2025, as well as a decrease in one-off expenses that Gopher paid to one of its funds as a general partner.
- Operating costs and expenses for domestic insurance for 2025 were RMB53.1 million (US$7.6 million), a 57.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. The change was consistent with the decline in revenue from domestic insurance business.
- Operating costs and expenses for overseas wealth management for 2025 were RMB404.9 million (US$57.9 million), a 28.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to our cost-control strategy on employee compensation in 2025, as well as a corresponding decrease in relationship manager commissions resulting from the reduction in one-time commissions.
- Operating costs and expenses for overseas asset management for 2025 were RMB144.7 million (US$20.7 million), a 70.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, which is consistent with the growth in revenue from overseas investment products managed by Olive Asset Management.
- Operating costs and expenses for overseas insurance and comprehensive services for 2025 were RMB124.9 million (US$17.9 million), a 33.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in costs incurred by commission-only brokers.
- Operating costs and expenses for headquarters for 2025 were RMB840.7 million (US$120.2 million), a 15.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in provisions for credit losses related to the suspended lending business, as well as an increase in professional consulting and legal services fees.
Income(loss) from operations
Income(loss) from operations under the segmentation is as follows:
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
FY 2024
FY 2025
YoY Change
Domestic public securities
319.0
427.4
34.0 %
Domestic asset management
574.1
566.3
(1.4 %)
Domestic insurance
(81.6)
(34.5)
(57.8 %)
Overseas wealth management
105.5
142.7
35.3 %
Overseas asset management
353.6
409.2
15.7 %
Overseas insurance and comprehensive services
45.5
53.9
18.6 %
Headquarters
(682.2)
(788.3)
15.6 %
Total income from operations
633.9
776.7
22.5 %
- Income from operations for domestic public securities for 2025 was RMB427.4 million (US$61.1 million), a 34.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Income from operations for domestic asset management for 2025 was RMB566.3 million (US$81.0 million), a 1.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Loss from operations for domestic insurance for 2025 was RMB34.5 million (US$4.9 million), a 57.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Income from operations for overseas wealth management for 2025 was RMB142.7 million (US$20.4 million), a 35.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Income from operations for overseas asset management for 2025 was RMB409.2 million (US$58.5 million), a 15.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Income from operations for overseas insurance and comprehensive services for 2025 was RMB53.9 million (US$7.7 million), an 18.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Loss from operations for headquarters for 2025 was RMB788.3 million (US$112.7 million), a 15.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
Operating Margin
Operating margin for 2025 was 29.8%, compared with 24.4% for 2024.
Interest Income
Interest income for 2025 was RMB127.5 million (US$18.2 million), an 18.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
Investment Income
Investment income for 2025 was RMB32.3 million (US$4.6 million), a 35.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in losses from our private equity fund investment.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expenses for 2025 were RMB297.8 million (US$42.6 million), a 10.9% increase from 2024, primarily due to a higher effective tax rate.
Net Income
- Net Income
- Net income for 2025 was RMB557.2 million (US$79.7 million), a 14.4% increase from 2024.
- Net margin for 2025 was 21.3%, compared with 18.7% for 2024.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for 2025 was RMB558.9 million (US$79.9 million), a 17.5% increase from 2024.
- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for 2025 was 21.4%, compared with 18.3% for the corresponding period in 2024.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for 2025 was RMB8.01 (US$1.15) and RMB7.94 (US$1.14), respectively, compared with RMB6.78 and RMB6.75, respectively, for the corresponding period in 2024.
- Net income for 2025 was RMB557.2 million (US$79.7 million), a 14.4% increase from 2024.
- Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for 2025 was RMB611.9 million (US$87.5 million), an 11.2% increase from 2024.
- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for 2025 was 23.4%, compared with 21.2% for the corresponding period in 2024.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for 2025 was RMB8.69 (US$1.24), compared with RMB7.81 for the corresponding period in 2024.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for 2025 was RMB611.9 million (US$87.5 million), an 11.2% increase from 2024.
BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW
As of December 31, 2025, the Company had RMB4,360.9 million (US$623.6 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB3,822.3 million as of December 31, 2024 and RMB3,837.4 million as of September 30, 2025.
Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB378.9 million (US$54.2 million), compared with RMB282.3 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily attributable to an increase in income taxes payable and the combined effect of changes in working capital items. Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities in 2025 was RMB976.6 million (US$139.7 million), compared with RMB387.3 million in 2024, primarily attributable to changes in working capital, including increases in other current liabilities and income taxes payable.
Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB197.4 million (US$28.2 million), compared with net cash inflow of RMB72.9 million in the corresponding period in 2024. Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities in 2025 was RMB299.5 million (US$42.8 million), compared to net cash outflow of RMB840.8 million in 2024, primarily due to various purchases of term deposits in 2024.
Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB4.6 million (US$0.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net cash outflow of RMB66.6 million in the corresponding period in 2024. Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities in 2025 was RMB635.4 million (US$90.9 million), compared to net cash outflow of RMB1,134.2 million in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in payment of the final dividend to the Company's shareholders in 2025.
ANNUAL AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND
On March 24, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") approved, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, an annual dividend of approximately RMB306.0 million (US$43.8 million) in total, which is equivalent to 50% of full year 2025 non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders, in accordance with the capital management and shareholder return policy (the "Policy") adopted on November 29, 2023. The Board has also approved, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, a non-recurring special dividend of approximately RMB306.0 million (US$43.8 million) in total. The annual and special dividend payment plan will be reviewed during and announced after the Annual General Meeting, which is expected to be held in June 2026.
CONFERENCE CALL
The Company's senior management will host an earnings conference call to discuss its Q4 and full year 2025 Results and recent business activities. Details of the conference call are as follows:
Dial-in details:
Conference title:
Noah Holdings 4Q and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Date/Time:
Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time
Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time
Dial in:
- Hong Kong Toll Free:
800-963976
- United States Toll Free:
1-888-317-6003
- Mainland China Toll Free:
4001-206115
- International Toll:
1-412-317-6061
Participant Password:
5020907
A telephone replay will be available starting approximately one hour after the end of the conference until March 31, 2026 at 1-855-669-9658 (US Toll Free) and 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll) with the access code 8287514.
DISCUSSION ON NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-cash settlement expenses or reversal and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.
ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors. Noah's American depositary shares, or ADSs, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NOAH," and its shares are listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "6686." One ADS represents five ordinary shares, par value $0.00005 per share.
In 2025, Noah distributed RMB67.0 billion (US$9.6 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB141.7 billion (US$20.3 billion) as of December 31, 2025.
Founded in 2005, the firm pioneered a business model combining wealth management and asset management and has continued to build its international platform over the years. As of December 31, 2025, Noah had 467,870 registered clients. Through its wealth management platform, the Group distributes private equity, public securities, and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies, while its asset management capabilities support broader global asset allocation needs. As of December 31, 2025, Noah had established branches and service capabilities across mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and key U.S. markets, including New York, Los Angeles, and Silicon Valley, reflecting its international operating footprint.
For more information, please visit Noah's investor relations website at ir.noahgroup.com.
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION
In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and unaudited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.9931 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, estimates regarding the sufficiency of Noah's cash and cash equivalents and liquidity risk. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with investment products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.
Contacts:
Noah Holdings Limited
Tel: +86-21-8035-8292
[email protected]
-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As of
September 30,
2025
December 31,
2025
December
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
3,837,367
4,360,918
623,603
Restricted cash
6,071
11,143
1,593
Short-term investments
1,157,410
657,563
94,030
Accounts receivable, net
358,143
420,132
60,078
Amounts due from related parties
568,979
596,800
85,341
Loans receivable, net
117,598
112,416
16,075
Other current assets
330,699
201,573
28,827
Total current assets
6,376,267
6,360,545
909,547
Long-term investments, net
785,992
1,172,012
167,595
Investment in affiliates
1,469,275
1,326,131
189,634
Property and equipment, net
2,377,786
2,356,440
336,966
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
98,947
103,027
14,733
Deferred tax assets
317,007
310,287
44,370
Other non-current assets
120,668
112,492
16,086
Total Assets
11,545,942
11,740,934
1,678,931
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accrued payroll and welfare expenses
346,233
407,558
58,280
Income tax payable
117,029
147,510
21,094
Deferred revenues
72,207
54,398
7,779
Contingent liabilities
462,042
505,496
72,285
Other current liabilities
340,086
312,240
44,650
Total current liabilities
1,337,597
1,427,202
204,088
Deferred tax liabilities
240,363
263,608
37,695
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
59,634
60,344
8,629
Other non-current liabilities
9,701
6,820
975
Total Liabilities
1,647,295
1,757,974
251,387
Equity
9,898,647
9,982,960
1,427,544
Total Liabilities and Equity
11,545,942
11,740,934
1,678,931
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2024
2025
2025
Revenues:
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
131,086
106,411
15,217
(18.8 %)
Recurring service fees
158,733
162,613
23,253
2.4 %
Performance-based income
34,824
82,361
11,777
136.5 %
Other service fees
52,434
40,250
5,756
(23.2 %)
Total revenues from others
377,077
391,635
56,003
3.9 %
Revenues from funds
One-time commissions
4,318
1,173
168
(72.8 %)
Recurring service fees
261,904
228,277
32,643
(12.8 %)
Performance-based income
14,490
115,929
16,578
700.1 %
Total revenues from funds
280,712
345,379
49,389
23.0 %
Total revenues
657,789
737,014
105,392
12.0 %
Less: VAT related surcharges
(5,882)
(3,768)
(539)
(35.9 %)
Net revenues
651,907
733,246
104,853
12.5 %
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
(149,641)
(126,011)
(18,019)
(15.8 %)
Other compensations
(204,031)
(167,567)
(23,963)
(17.9 %)
Total compensation and
(353,672)
(293,578)
(41,982)
(17.0 %)
Selling expenses
(78,877)
(60,802)
(8,695)
(22.9 %)
General and administrative
(73,483)
(98,077)
(14,025)
33.5 %
Provision for credit losses
(18,894)
(3,524)
(504)
(81.3 %)
Other operating expenses
(17,198)
(22,208)
(3,176)
29.1 %
Government subsidies
27,791
2,686
384
(90.3 %)
Total operating costs and
(514,333)
(475,503)
(67,998)
(7.5 %)
Income from operations
137,574
257,743
36,855
87.3 %
Other income (expense):
Interest income
38,563
32,558
4,656
(15.6 %)
Investment income
18,233
19,353
2,767
6.1 %
Settlement expenses, net
978
(400)
(57)
N.A.
Contingent litigation
14,000
(50,525)
(7,225)
N.A.
Other income (expense)
43,829
(20,968)
(2,998)
N.A.
Total other income(loss)
115,603
(19,982)
(2,857)
N.A.
Income before taxes and
253,177
237,761
33,998
(6.1 %)
Income tax expense
(96,612)
(106,045)
(15,164)
9.8 %
Loss from equity in affiliates
(42,884)
(121,713)
(17,405)
183.8 %
Net income
113,681
10,003
1,429
(91.2 %)
Less: net income (loss)
3,930
(2,820)
(403)
N.A.
Net income attributable to
109,751
12,823
1,832
(88.3 %)
Income per ADS, basic
1.56
0.18
0.03
(88.5 %)
Income per ADS, diluted
1.55
0.18
0.03
(88.4 %)
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
21.1 %
35.2 %
35.2 %
Net margin
17.4 %
1.4 %
1.4 %
Weighted average ADS
Basic
70,296,590
69,650,605
69,650,605
Diluted
70,901,802
70,429,668
70,429,668
ADS equivalent outstanding at
66,078,707
66,674,068
66,674,068
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary shares represent one ADS.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2024
2025
2025
(audited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues:
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
614,258
574,255
82,117
(6.5 %)
Recurring service fees
631,505
624,589
89,315
(1.1 %)
Performance-based income
47,841
116,247
16,623
143.0 %
Other service fees
186,108
161,299
23,065
(13.3 %)
Total revenues from others
1,479,712
1,476,390
211,120
(0.2 %)
Revenues from funds
One-time commissions
21,288
7,284
1,042
(65.8 %)
Recurring service fees
1,015,436
990,515
141,642
(2.5 %)
Performance-based income
104,898
155,598
22,250
48.3 %
Total revenues from funds
1,141,622
1,153,397
164,934
1.0 %
Total revenues
2,621,334
2,629,787
376,054
0.3 %
Less: VAT related surcharges
(20,352)
(19,547)
(2,795)
(4.0 %)
Net revenues
2,600,982
2,610,240
373,259
0.4 %
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
(562,523)
(498,454)
(71,278)
(11.4 %)
Other compensations
(786,928)
(718,098)
(102,687)
(8.7 %)
Total compensation and
(1,349,451)
(1,216,552)
(173,965)
(9.8 %)
Selling expenses
(269,038)
(242,808)
(34,721)
(9.7 %)
General and administrative
(296,751)
(305,590)
(43,699)
3.0 %
Provision for credit losses
(23,882)
(52,226)
(7,468)
118.7 %
Other operating expenses
(93,210)
(62,872)
(8,991)
(32.5 %)
Government subsidies
65,239
46,472
6,645
(28.8 %)
Total operating costs and
(1,967,093)
(1,833,576)
(262,199)
(6.8 %)
Income from operations
633,889
776,664
111,060
22.5 %
Other income (expense):
Interest income
155,751
127,547
18,239
(18.1 %)
Investment income
50,152
32,254
4,612
(35.7 %)
Settlement reversal
12,454
956
137
(92.3 %)
Contingent litigation expenses,
14,000
(50,182)
(7,176)
N.A.
Other income (loss)
1,359
(30,814)
(4,406)
N.A.
Total other income
233,716
79,761
11,406
(65.9 %)
Income before taxes and
867,605
856,425
122,466
(1.3 %)
Income tax expense
(268,591)
(297,811)
(42,586)
10.9 %
Loss from equity in affiliates
(112,010)
(1,395)
(199)
(98.8 %)
Net income
487,004
557,219
79,681
14.4 %
Less: net income (loss)
11,559
(1,638)
(234)
N.A.
Net income attributable to
475,445
558,857
79,915
17.5 %
Income per ADS, basic
6.78
8.01
1.15
18.1 %
Income per ADS, diluted
6.75
7.94
1.14
17.6 %
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
24.4 %
29.8 %
29.8 %
Net margin
18.7 %
21.3 %
21.3 %
Weighted average ADS
Basic
70,169,529
69,754,984
69,754,984
Diluted
70,470,251
70,392,528
70,392,528
ADS equivalent outstanding at
66,078,707
66,674,068
66,674,068
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary shares represent one ADS.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2024
2025
2025
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
113,681
10,003
1,429
(91.2 %)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
121,470
(60,013)
(8,582)
N.A.
Fair value fluctuation of available for sale
-
238
34
N.A.
Comprehensive income (loss)
235,151
(49,772)
(7,119)
N.A.
Less: Comprehensive income (loss)
3,918
(2,674)
(382)
N.A.
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to
231,233
(47,098)
(6,737)
N.A.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2024
2025
2025
(audited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
487,004
557,219
79,681
14.4 %
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation
112,131
(145,751)
(20,842)
N.A.
Fair value fluctuation of available for
-
945
135
N.A.
Comprehensive income
599,135
412,413
58,974
(31.2 %)
Less: Comprehensive income (loss)
11,758
(1,647)
(236)
N.A.
Comprehensive income attributable to
587,377
414,060
59,210
(29.5 %)
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2025
Domestic
Domestic
Domestic
Overseas
Overseas
Overseas
Headquarters
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
9,678
385
343
53,050
7,823
35,132
-
106,411
Recurring service fees
92,519
36,255
-
10,152
23,687
-
-
162,613
Performance-based income
81,771
585
-
-
5
-
-
82,361
Other service fees
-
-
-
16,883
-
7,235
16,132
40,250
Total revenues from others
183,968
37,225
343
80,085
31,515
42,367
16,132
391,635
Revenues from funds
One-time commissions
1,173
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,173
Recurring service fees
7,601
121,153
-
29,858
69,665
-
-
228,277
Performance-based income
63
924
-
-
114,942
-
-
115,929
Total revenues from funds
8,837
122,077
-
29,858
184,607
-
-
345,379
Total revenues
192,805
159,302
343
109,943
216,122
42,367
16,132
737,014
Less: VAT related surcharges
(1,432)
(244)
(8)
-
-
-
(2,084)
(3,768)
Net revenues
191,373
159,058
335
109,943
216,122
42,367
14,048
733,246
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
(32,202)
(7,990)
(508)
(60,769)
(15,911)
(8,631)
-
(126,011)
Other compensations
(6,172)
(15,882)
(3,178)
(17,645)
(18,464)
(11,797)
(94,429)
(167,567)
Total compensation and
(38,374)
(23,872)
(3,686)
(78,414)
(34,375)
(20,428)
(94,429)
(293,578)
Selling expenses
(8,418)
(3,091)
(309)
(16,058)
(10,545)
(8,597)
(13,784)
(60,802)
General and administrative
(702)
(3,800)
(2,859)
(2,473)
(4,118)
(2,022)
(82,103)
(98,077)
Provision for (reversal of)
(10)
(4,282)
-
-
-
2,534
(1,766)
(3,524)
Other operating expenses
(200)
(3,124)
-
(4,888)
(807)
(4,758)
(8,431)
(22,208)
Government subsidies
6
988
-
-
-
-
1,692
2,686
Total operating costs and
(47,698)
(37,181)
(6,854)
(101,833)
(49,845)
(33,271)
(198,821)
(475,503)
Income (loss) from
143,675
121,877
(6,519)
8,110
166,277
9,096
(184,773)
257,743
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2024
Domestic
Domestic
Domestic
Overseas
Overseas
Overseas
Headquarters
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
10,448
55
3,971
92,234
3,166
21,212
-
131,086
Recurring service fees
92,505
41,895
-
7,237
16,887
-
209
158,733
Performance-based income
29,740
4,908
-
-
176
-
-
34,824
Other service fees
-
-
-
24,823
-
10,638
16,973
52,434
Total revenues from others
132,693
46,858
3,971
124,294
20,229
31,850
17,182
377,077
Revenues from funds
One-time commissions
2,889
-
-
1,000
429
-
-
4,318
Recurring service fees
12,207
145,406
-
31,287
73,004
-
-
261,904
Performance-based income
51
6,712
-
-
7,727
-
-
14,490
Total revenues from funds
15,147
152,118
-
32,287
81,160
-
-
280,712
Total revenues
147,840
198,976
3,971
156,581
101,389
31,850
17,182
657,789
Less: VAT related surcharges
(1,605)
(271)
(26)
-
-
-
(3,980)
(5,882)
Net revenues
146,235
198,705
3,945
156,581
101,389
31,850
13,202
651,907
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
(29,268)
(22,172)
(4,435)
(88,651)
(575)
(4,540)
-
(149,641)
Other compensations
(8,645)
(15,709)
(7,520)
(29,584)
(13,843)
(11,468)
(117,262)
(204,031)
Total compensation and
(37,913)
(37,881)
(11,955)
(118,235)
(14,418)
(16,008)
(117,262)
(353,672)
Selling expenses
(2,689)
(3,493)
(1,100)
(26,829)
(3,545)
(5,036)
(36,185)
(78,877)
General and administrative
(535)
(5,022)
(2,963)
(2,314)
(1,322)
(3,497)
(57,830)
(73,483)
Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
-
-
(1,912)
(16,982)
(18,894)
Other operating expenses
(681)
(512)
(430)
-
-
(4,122)
(11,453)
(17,198)
Government subsidies
8,689
6,135
470
-
-
-
12,497
27,791
Total operating costs and
(33,129)
(40,773)
(15,978)
(147,378)
(19,285)
(30,575)
(227,215)
(514,333)
Income (loss) from
113,106
157,932
(12,033)
9,203
82,104
1,275
(214,013)
137,574
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
( unaudited )
Twelve months ended December 31, 2025
Domestic
Domestic
Domestic
Overseas
Overseas
Overseas
Headquarters
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
53,152
1,243
18,772
320,221
30,264
150,603
-
574,255
Recurring service fees
352,345
143,040
-
38,765
90,439
-
-
624,589
Performance-based income
115,467
630
-
-
150
-
-
116,247
Other service fees
-
-
-
65,782
-
28,191
67,326
161,299
Total revenues from others
520,964
144,913
18,772
424,768
120,853
178,794
67,326
1,476,390
Revenues from funds
One-time commissions
6,682
188
-
290
124
-
-
7,284
Recurring service fees
40,708
541,537
-
122,482
285,788
-
-
990,515
Performance-based income
1,923
6,505
-
-
147,170
-
-
155,598
Total revenues from funds
49,313
548,230
-
122,772
433,082
-
-
1,153,397
Total revenues
570,277
693,143
18,772
547,540
553,935
178,794
67,326
2,629,787
Less: VAT related surcharges
(3,788)
(675)
(124)
-
-
-
(14,960)
(19,547)
Net revenues
566,489
692,468
18,648
547,540
553,935
178,794
52,366
2,610,240
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
(107,156)
(45,299)
(15,462)
(254,769)
(44,221)
(31,547)
-
(498,454)
Other compensations
(26,423)
(63,870)
(22,190)
(79,764)
(63,510)
(48,202)
(414,139)
(718,098)
Total compensation and
(133,579)
(109,169)
(37,652)
(334,533)
(107,731)
(79,749)
(414,139)
(1,216,552)
Selling expenses
(17,279)
(9,405)
(5,025)
(59,625)
(30,361)
(18,680)
(102,433)
(242,808)
General and administrative
(898)
(10,154)
(10,034)
(5,829)
(5,829)
(6,516)
(266,330)
(305,590)
(Reversal of) provision for
2,424
(9,071)
0
-
-
5,356
(50,935)
(52,226)
Other operating expenses
(1,757)
1,891
(406)
(4,888)
(807)
(25,284)
(31,621)
(62,872)
Government subsidies
11,977
9,705
12
-
11
22
24,745
46,472
Total operating costs and
(139,112)
(126,203)
(53,105)
(404,875)
(144,717)
(124,851)
(840,713)
(1,833,576)
Income (loss) from operations
427,377
566,265
(34,457)
142,665
409,218
53,943
(788,347)
776,664
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(Audited)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2024
Domestic
Domestic
Domestic
Overseas
Overseas
Overseas
Headquarters
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
18,619
1,354
43,204
435,937
14,785
100,359
-
614,258
Recurring service fees
365,992
188,545
-
22,694
52,952
-
1,322
631,505
Performance-based income
38,058
4,908
-
-
4,875
-
-
47,841
Other service fees
-
-
-
89,846
-
38,507
57,755
186,108
Total revenues from others
422,669
194,807
43,204
548,477
72,612
138,866
59,077
1,479,712
Revenues from funds
One-time commissions
13,358
-
-
5,551
2,379
-
-
21,288
Recurring service fees
56,441
556,742
-
120,669
281,584
-
-
1,015,436
Performance-based income
1,301
21,659
-
-
81,938
-
-
104,898
Total revenues from funds
71,100
578,401
-
126,220
365,901
-
-
1,141,622
Total revenues
493,769
773,208
43,204
674,697
438,513
138,866
59,077
2,621,334
Less: VAT related surcharges
(5,017)
(1,101)
(337)
-
-
-
(13,897)
(20,352)
Net revenues
488,752
772,107
42,867
674,697
438,513
138,866
45,180
2,600,982
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
(128,189)
(71,316)
(53,904)
(294,973)
(3,730)
(10,411)
-
(562,523)
Other compensations
(42,730)
(80,182)
(41,280)
(154,506)
(55,104)
(46,253)
(366,873)
(786,928)
Total compensation and
(170,919)
(151,498)
(95,184)
(449,479)
(58,834)
(56,664)
(366,873)
(1,349,451)
Selling expenses
(8,429)
(10,574)
(5,599)
(106,175)
(22,321)
(12,177)
(103,763)
(269,038)
General and administrative
(2,012)
(12,807)
(23,696)
(13,589)
(3,759)
(7,307)
(233,581)
(296,751)
Provision for credit losses
(88)
(10,083)
-
-
-
(7,307)
(6,404)
(23,882)
Other operating expenses
(1,771)
(23,829)
(449)
-
-
(9,944)
(57,217)
(93,210)
Government subsidies
13,448
10,796
479
-
-
-
40,516
65,239
Total operating costs and
(169,771)
(197,995)
(124,449)
(569,243)
(84,914)
(93,399)
(727,322)
(1,967,093)
Income (loss) from operations
318,981
574,112
(81,582)
105,454
353,599
45,467
(682,142)
633,889
Noah Holdings Limited
Additional Business Information
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2025
Wealth
Business
Asset
Business
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
106,411
-
-
106,411
Recurring service fees
162,613
-
-
162,613
Performance-based income
82,361
-
-
82,361
Other service fees
27,150
-
13,100
40,250
Total revenues from others
378,535
-
13,100
391,635
Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive
One-time commissions
422
751
-
1,173
Recurring service fees
45,156
183,121
-
228,277
Performance-based income
-
115,929
-
115,929
Total revenues from funds
45,578
299,801
-
345,379
Total revenues
424,113
299,801
13,100
737,014
Less: VAT related surcharges
(1,642)
(244)
(1,882)
(3,768)
Net revenues
422,471
299,557
11,218
733,246
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
(122,938)
(3,073)
-
(126,011)
Other compensations
(109,118)
(53,243)
(5,206)
(167,567)
Total compensation and benefits
(232,056)
(56,316)
(5,206)
(293,578)
Selling expenses
(45,119)
(10,900)
(4,783)
(60,802)
General and administrative
(63,806)
(24,849)
(9,422)
(98,077)
(Reversal of) provision for credit
758
(4,282)
-
(3,524)
Other operating expenses
(10,445)
(3,927)
(7,836)
|
(22,208)
Government subsidies
698
988
1,000
2,686
Total operating costs and expenses
(349,970)
(99,286)
(26,247)
(475,503)
Income (loss) from operations
72,501
200,271
(15,029)
257,743
Noah Holdings Limited
Additional Business Information
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2024
Wealth
Business
Asset
Business
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
131,086
-
-
131,086
Recurring service fees
158,733
-
-
158,733
Performance-based income
34,824
-
-
34,824
Other service fees
40,451
-
11,983
52,434
Total revenues from others
365,094
-
11,983
377,077
Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive
One-time commissions
3,422
896
-
4,318
Recurring service fees
91,264
170,640
-
261,904
Performance-based income
-
14,490
-
14,490
Total revenues from funds
94,686
186,026
-
280,712
Total revenues
459,780
186,026
11,983
657,789
Less: VAT related surcharges
(2,397)
(271)
(3,214)
(5,882)
Net revenues
457,383
185,755
8,769
651,907
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
(140,276)
(9,365)
-
(149,641)
Other compensations
(136,829)
(56,279)
(10,923)
(204,031)
Total compensation and benefits
(277,105)
(65,644)
(10,923)
(353,672)
Selling expenses
(56,588)
(10,871)
(11,418)
(78,877)
General and administrative
(41,706)
(20,334)
(11,443)
(73,483)
Provision for credit losses
(15,724)
(577)
(2,593)
(18,894)
Other operating expenses
(13,576)
(465)
(3,157)
(17,198)
Government subsidies
21,645
6,135
11
27,791
Total operating costs and expenses
(383,054)
(91,756)
(39,523)
(514,333)
Income (loss) from operations
74,329
93,999
(30,754)
137,574
Noah Holdings Limited
Additional Business Information
(unaudited)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2025
Wealth
Business
Asset
Business
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
574,255
-
-
574,255
Recurring service fees
624,589
-
-
624,589
Performance-based income
116,247
-
-
116,247
Other service fees
106,870
-
54,429
161,299
Total revenues from others
1,421,961
-
54,429
1,476,390
Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive
One-time commissions
4,029
3,255
-
7,284
Recurring service fees
289,620
700,895
-
990,515
Performance-based income
-
155,598
-
155,598
Total revenues from funds
293,649
859,748
-
1,153,397
Total revenues
1,715,610
859,748
54,429
2,629,787
Less: VAT related surcharges
(6,279)
(677)
(12,591)
(19,547)
Net revenues
1,709,331
859,071
41,838
2,610,240
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
(490,947)
(7,507)
-
(498,454)
Other compensations
(476,917)
(215,432)
(25,749)
(718,098)
Total compensation and benefits
(967,864)
(222,939)
(25,749)
(1,216,552)
Selling expenses
(173,427)
(48,034)
(21,347)
(242,808)
General and administrative
(197,361)
(71,669)
(36,560)
(305,590)
(Reversal of) provision for credit
225
(9,040)
(43,411)
(52,226)
Other operating expenses
(36,053)
(208)
(26,611)
(62,872)
Government subsidies
35,711
9,735
1,026
46,472
Total operating costs and expenses
(1,338,769)
(342,155)
(152,652)
(1,833,576)
Income (loss) from operations
370,562
516,916
(110,814)
776,664
Noah Holdings Limited
Additional Business Information
(unaudited)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2024
Wealth
Business
Asset
Business
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
614,258
-
-
614,258
Recurring service fees
631,505
-
-
631,505
Performance-based income
47,841
-
-
47,841
Other service fees
141,631
-
44,477
186,108
Total revenues from others
1,435,235
-
44,477
1,479,712
Revenues from funds
One-time commissions
20,110
1,178
-
21,288
Recurring service fees
351,998
663,438
-
1,015,436
Performance-based income
1,089
103,809
-
104,898
Total revenues from funds
373,197
768,425
-
1,141,622
Total revenues
1,808,432
768,425
44,477
2,621,334
Less: VAT related surcharges
(7,726)
(1,081)
(11,545)
(20,352)
Net revenues
1,800,706
767,344
32,932
2,600,982
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
(531,172)
(31,351)
-
(562,523)
Other compensations
(534,031)
(213,668)
(39,229)
(786,928)
Total compensation and benefits
(1,065,203)
(245,019)
(39,229)
(1,349,451)
Selling expenses
(195,830)
(46,811)
(26,397)
(269,038)
General and administrative
(184,688)
(70,795)
(41,268)
(296,751)
Provision for (reversal of) credit
(22,157)
(3,698)
1,973
(23,882)
Other operating expenses
(43,107)
(23,948)
(26,155)
(93,210)
Government subsidies
54,324
10,797
118
65,239
Total operating costs and expenses
(1,456,661)
(379,474)
(130,958)
(1,967,093)
Income (loss) from operations
344,045
387,870
(98,026)
633,889
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplemental Revenue Information by Geography
(unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)
Revenues:
Mainland China
367,969
368,582
0.2 %
Hong Kong
195,970
301,467
53.8 %
Others
93,850
66,965
(28.6 %)
Total revenues
657,789
737,014
12.0 %
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplemental Revenue Information by Geography
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
(audited)
(unaudited)
(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)
Revenues:
Mainland China
1,369,258
1,349,519
(1.4 %)
Hong Kong
925,846
986,362
6.5 %
Others
326,230
293,906
(9.9 %)
Total revenues
2,621,334
2,629,787
0.3 %
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Revenue Information by Product Types
(unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)
Mainland China:
Public securities products [1]
147,840
192,805
30.4 %
Private equity products
198,976
159,302
(19.9 %)
Insurance products
3,971
343
(91.4 %)
Others
17,182
16,132
(6.1 %)
Subtotal
367,969
368,582
0.2 %
Overseas:
Investment products [2]
140,621
266,575
89.6 %
Insurance products
106,058
69,929
(34.1 %)
Online business [3]
9,782
10,846
10.9 %
Others
33,359
21,082
(36.8 %)
Subtotal
289,820
368,432
27.1 %
Total revenues
657,789
737,014
12.0 %
[1] Includes mutual funds and private secondary products.
[2] Includes non-money market mutual fund products, discretionary products, private secondary products,
[3] Includes money market mutual fund products, securities brokerage business.
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Revenue Information by Product Types
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)
Mainland China:
Public securities products [1]
493,769
570,280
15.5 %
Private equity products
773,208
692,423
(10.4 %)
Insurance products
43,204
18,772
(56.6 %)
Others
59,077
68,044
15.2 %
Subtotal
1,369,258
1,349,519
(1.4 %)
Overseas:
Investment products [2]
598,578
754,644
26.1 %
Insurance products
501,799
400,213
(20.2 %)
Online business [3]
30,032
43,798
45.8 %
Others
121,667
81,613
(32.9 %)
Subtotal
1,252,076
1,280,268
2.3 %
Total revenues
2,621,334
2,629,787
0.3 %
[1] Includes mutual funds and private secondary products.
[2] Includes non-money market mutual fund products, discretionary products, private secondary products,
[3] Includes money market mutual fund products, securities brokerage business.
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplemental Information
(unaudited)
As of
December 31,
December 31,
Change
Number of registered clients
462,049
467,870
1.3 %
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and percentages)
Number of active clients
8,862
10,261
15.8 %
Transaction value:
Private equity products
1,255
1,298
3.4 %
Private secondary products
4,732
5,129
8.4 %
Mutual fund products
9,810
10,027
2.2 %
Other products
454
511
12.6 %
Total transaction value
16,251
16,965
4.4 %
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and percentages)
Number of active clients
17,210
18,450
7.2 %
Transaction value:
Private equity products
4,775
4,856
1.7 %
Private secondary products
16,201
23,158
42.9 %
Mutual fund products
39,573
36,045
(8.9 %)
Other products
3,263
2,971
(9.0 %)
Total transaction value
63,811
67,030
5.0 %
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Information of Overseas Business
(unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
Net Revenues from Overseas (RMB, million)
289.8
368.4
27.1 %
Number of Overseas Registered Clients
17,654
19,993
13.2 %
Number of Overseas Active Clients
2,914
3,263
12.0 %
Transaction Value of Overseas Investment Products (RMB, billion)
7.1
8.8
24.3 %
Number of Overseas Relationship Managers
138
140
1.4 %
Overseas Assets Under Management (RMB, billion)
42.6
42.4
(0.5 %)
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Information of Overseas Business
(unaudited)
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
Net Revenues from Overseas (RMB, million)
1,252.1
1,280.3
2.3 %
Number of Overseas Registered Clients
17,654
19,993
13.2 %
Number of Overseas Active Clients
5,544
6,231
12.4 %
Transaction Value of Overseas Investment Products (RMB, billion)
31.1
33.7
8.1 %
Number of Overseas Relationship Managers
138
140
1.4 %
Overseas Assets Under Management (RMB, billion)
42.6
42.4
(0.5 %)
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2024
2025
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
109,751
12,823
(88.3 %)
Adjustment for share-based compensation
30,705
14,173
(53.8 %)
Adjustment for settlement expense reversal
(978)
400
N.A.
Less: tax effect of adjustments
7,030
2,320
(67.0 %)
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders (non-
132,448
25,076
(81.1 %)
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
16.8 %
1.7 %
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
20.3 %
3.4 %
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,
1.55
0.18
(88.4 %)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders
1.87
0.36
(80.7 %)
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Twelve months ended
December 31
December 31
Change
2024
2025
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
475,445
558,857
17.5 %
Adjustment for share-based compensation
109,030
66,881
(38.7 %)
Adjustment for settlement expense reversal
(12,454)
(956)
(92.3 %)
Less: tax effect of adjustments
21,836
12,862
(41.1 %)
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
550,185
611,920
11.2 %
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
18.3 %
21.4 %
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
21.2 %
23.4 %
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,
6.75
7.94
17.6 %
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders
7.81
8.69
11.3 %
SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited