Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Receipt of Regulatory Approvals For Merger with Home BancShares, Inc.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for century-old Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that Home BancShares, Inc. has received approvals from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Arkansas State Bank Department of its applications to merge with the Company. The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Arkansas State Bank Department have each also approved the proposed merger of Mountain Commerce Bank with and into Centennial Bank, Home BancShares' wholly-owned bank subsidiary.

Subject to the satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions contained in the merger agreement, the Company's proposed merger with Home BancShares is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2026.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI". Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The

Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 8 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City (3), Bearden (Knoxville), West Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements related to the anticipated closing of the proposed merger of Home Bancshares, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the possibility that the proposed merger with Home BancShares, Inc. does not close when expected or at all, including because one or more conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all.

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.