Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso updates comparative figures following changes to segment reporting

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 March 2026 at 9:00 EET
Stora Enso's segment reporting changed as of 1 January 2026, and the Group has restated the comparative figures for its segment reporting for 2025.
Stora Enso has implemented changes to its organisational and reporting structures to better align with its strategic focus and operational synergies. Effective 1 January 2026, the Group's reportable segments are Consumer Packaging, Integrated Packaging, Biomaterials, and Other.
Consumer Packaging: Consumer Packaging is a new reportable segment, consisting of the Cartonboard, and Foodservice and Liquid Board business areas (previously in Packaging Materials). These operating segments have been aggregated into a single reportable segment based on their similar economic and other characteristics.
Integrated Packaging: Another new reportable segment, Integrated Packaging, comprises the Containerboard business area (previously included in Packaging Materials) and the Packaging Solutions business area. These operating segments have also been aggregated based on their similar economic and other characteristics.
Biomaterials: The Biomaterials segment continues to be reported as a separate reportable segment.
Other: The segment Other now includes the Wood & Energy business area and Group functions, the Swedish forest assets, the Growth business unit and the Central European Wood Products operations. Intercompany sales of wood and logistics services from the segment Other to Consumer Packaging, Integrated Packaging, and Biomaterials have been eliminated from the segment Other, reflecting the manner in which the chief operating decision maker regularly reviews reportable segments.
Main changes
The Wood Products segment has been discontinued as a separate reportable segment as of 1 January 2026. Northern Europe Wood Products operations have been integrated into the Consumer Packaging, Integrated Packaging, and Biomaterials segments to leverage operational synergies. Central European Wood Products operations, which are currently under strategic review, are reported within the segment Other.
The Forest segment has also been discontinued as a separate reportable segment. Swedish forest assets (which are proposed to be demerged) and wood supply operations in Finland, Sweden, and the Baltic countries are now reported within the segment Other. Plantations in Latin America and China, which are linked to local mills, continue to be reported under the Consumer Packaging and Biomaterials segments.
From 1 January 2026, Stora Enso's forestry-related associated companies in Finland (Tornator) and Sweden (SESOM 2) are reported within the Consumer Packaging, Integrated Packaging, and Biomaterials segments (previously reported in the Forest segment), based on their proportional wood consumption.
Stora Enso's energy-related business and assets in Pohjolan Voima (PVO) are now reported within the Consumer Packaging, Integrated Packaging, and Biomaterials segments (previously reported in the segment Other), based on their proportional energy consumption. External PVO-related electricity sales will continue to be reported under the segment Other. The Growth business unit, focused on developing innovative biobased solutions to replace fossil-based and other non-renewable materials, is now reported within the segment Other. Previously, it was included in the Biomaterials segment.
The comparative figures have been restated according to the new reporting structure and are presented in the tables below under heading 'Restated'. Comparative figures based on the old reporting structure are presented under the heading 'As published'.
Total sales
Restated
EUR million
2025
Q4/25
Q3/25
Q2/25
Q1/25
Consumer Packaging
3,692
900
945
953
894
Integrated Packaging
2,359
564
584
626
586
Biomaterials
1,558
378
358
407
416
Other
2,497
606
588
658
645
Inter-segment sales
-780
-194
-191
-217
-178
Total
9,326
2,254
2,283
2,426
2,362
As published
EUR million
2025
Q4/25
Q3/25
Q2/25
Q1/25
Packaging Materials
4,478
1,033
1,128
1,159
1,159
Packaging Solutions
1,027
253
263
272
239
Biomaterials
1,458
349
339
378
392
Wood Products
1,817
465
440
494
418
Forest
3,212
794
750
833
836
Other
194
50
48
47
49
Inter-segment sales
-2,861
-688
-686
-756
-731
Total
9,326
2,254
2,283
2,426
2,362
External sales
Restated
EUR million
2025
Q4/25
Q3/25
Q2/25
Q1/25
Consumer Packaging
3,510
849
901
905
855
Integrated Packaging
2,274
542
564
602
566
Biomaterials
1,233
302
280
309
342
Other
2,310
561
539
610
600
Total
9,326
2,254
2,283
2,426
2,362
As published
EUR million
2025
Q4/25
Q3/25
Q2/25
Q1/25
Packaging Materials
4,255
992
1,086
1,099
1,078
Packaging Solutions
1,016
250
260
270
237
Biomaterials
1,151
278
265
285
322
Wood Products
1,611
409
388
441
373
Forest
1,254
314
277
327
337
Other
39
11
8
5
15
Total
9,326
2,254
2,283
2,426
2,362
Adjusted EBITDA
Restated
EUR million
2025
Q4/25
Q3/25
Q2/25
Q1/25
Consumer Packaging
354
52
120
76
105
Integrated Packaging
232
68
31
72
60
Biomaterials
326
83
73
77
94
Other
230
45
67
61
57
Eliminations
2
6
-1
-7
4
Total
1,144
255
291
279
320
As published
EUR million
2025
Q4/25
Q3/25
Q2/25
Q1/25
Packaging Materials
419
69
120
99
131
Packaging Solutions
80
21
18
20
22
Biomaterials
252
66
59
55
72
Wood Products
43
5
5
22
10
Forest
377
85
92
107
93
Other
-28
3
-2
|
-17
-12
Eliminations
1
6
-1
-6
3
Total
1,144
255
291
279
320
Adjusted EBIT
Restated
EUR million
2025
Q4/25
Q3/25
Q2/25
Q1/25
Consumer Packaging
129
-2
54
22
55
Integrated Packaging
74
29
- 9
33
22
Biomaterials
185
45
38
42
59
Other
138
22
44
37
35
Eliminations
2
6
-1
-7
4
Total
528
100
126
126
175
As published
EUR million
2025
Q4/25
Q3/25
Q2/25
Q1/25
Packaging Materials
124
-3
36
29
62
Packaging Solutions
14
5
2
3
5
Biomaterials
110
28
24
21
36
Wood Products
-2
-7
-6
11
1
Forest
317
71
76
88
82
Other
-37
1
-4
-20
-14
Eliminations
1
6
-1
-6
3
Total
528
100
126
126
175
Adjusted EBIT margin
Restated
2025
Q4/25
Q3/25
Q2/25
Q1/25
Consumer Packaging
3.5%
-0.2%
5.7%
2.3%
6.2%
Integrated Packaging
3.1%
5.1%
-1.5%
5.2%
3.7%
Biomaterials
11.9%
11.9%
10.7%
10.4%
14.3%
Other
5.5%
3.7%
7.4%
5.6%
5.5%
Total
5.7%
4.5%
5.5%
5.2%
7.4%
As published
2025
Q4/25
Q3/25
Q2/25
Q1/25
Packaging Materials
2.8%
-0.3%
3.2%
2.5%
5.4%
Packaging Solutions
1.4%
1.8%
0.6%
1.1%
2.1%
Biomaterials
7.5%
8.0%
7.1%
5.6%
9.3%
Wood Products
-0.1%
-1.5%
-1.4%
2.2%
0.2%
Forest
9.9%
8.9%
10.2%
10.6%
9.8%
Other
-19.1%
2.4%
-9.0%
-42.3%
-28.7%
Total
5.7%
4.5%
5.5%
5.2%
7.4%
Operating result (IFRS)
Restated
EUR million
2025
Q4/25
Q3/25
Q2/25
Q1/25
Consumer Packaging
88
-7
41
4
51
Integrated Packaging
53
26
-18
25
20
Biomaterials
219
83
36
38
62
Other
580
369
173
4
34
Eliminations
2
6
-1
-7
4
Total
942
476
231
64
171
As published
EUR million
2025
Q4/25
Q3/25
Q2/25
Q1/25
Packaging Materials
83
-17
23
17
60
Packaging Solutions
2
4
-5
-2
5
Biomaterials
144
55
25
23
41
Wood Products
-16
-19
-8
11
1
Forest
826
484
210
55
76
Other
-98
-36
-12
-35
-15
Eliminations
1
6
-1
-6
3
Total
942
476
231
64
171
Stora Enso is a global leader in renewable materials with a strong focus on packaging. Our purpose is to replace non-renewable materials with renewable solutions. Together with our customers, we design and deliver competitive, high-quality packaging materials and solutions, made from fresh and recycled fibers, accelerating the transition to a circular bioeconomy.
Stora Enso has approximately 19,000 employees and our sales in 2025 were EUR 9.3 billion. Stora Enso's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded on OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors
STORA ENSO OYJ
For further information, please contact:
Jutta Mikkola
SVP Investor Relations
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