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WKN: A41YT7 | ISIN: KYG9545M1235 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.03.26 | 16:18
3,620 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
WELLCHANGE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WELLCHANGE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2026 21:24 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Wellchange Holdings Company Limited Announces Strategic Development of Next-Generation AI Bookkeeping and Bank Statement Intelligence Platform

Hong Kong, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (the "Company" or "WCT") today announced the strategic development of a next-generation AI-powered bookkeeping and bank statement intelligence platform designed to enhance how businesses, accountants, and auditors manage financial data, and to complement the Company's existing software-as-a-service ("SaaS") platform business. The integrated solution is currently undergoing testing and is scheduled for commercial launch in the second quarter of 2026, subject to development progress and market conditions.

The platform combines automated AI bookkeeping with intelligent bank statement reconciliation, aiming to reduce manual accounting work, improve audit readiness, and enhance financial accuracy across organizations of all sizes.

WCT's AI accounting ecosystem builds upon its existing technology foundations, including Quickstart Bookkeeping, an AI-driven bookkeeping application, and Bankcel AI, an intelligent reconciliation engine designed to automate bank statement analysis and matching.

Key Platform Highlights

  • AI-driven bookkeeping automation with real-time transaction classification and ledger generation
  • Intelligent bank statement reconciliation to accelerate matching and discrepancy detection
  • Audit-ready financial data architecture designed to improve compliance and traceability
  • Scalable integration with existing accounting workflows and banking data sources
  • Improved efficiency, accuracy, and transparency in financial reporting

"This platform represents a significant milestone in WCT's long-term vision to modernize financial operations through artificial intelligence," said Shek Kin Pong, Chairman & CEO of WCT.

"By integrating AI bookkeeping with intelligent bank statement reconciliation, we are building a foundation that not only simplifies daily accounting work, but is intended to improve how financial data is prepared for audit and compliance."

About Wellchange Holdings Company Limited

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited is an enterprise software solution services provider headquartered in Hong Kong. The Company conducts all operations in Hong Kong through its operating subsidiary, Wching Tech Ltd Co. The Company provides customized software solutions, cloud-based SaaS platforms, and "white-label" software design and development services. The Company's mission is to empower our customers and users, in particular, small and medium businesses, to accelerate their digital transformation, optimize productivity, improve customer experiences, and enable resource-efficient growth with our low-cost, user-friendly, reliable and integrated all-in-one Enterprise Resource Planning software solutions.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://wellchange.co/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the closing of the Offering, and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company's final prospectus and other reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company's securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited
Investor Relations
Email: info@wellchange.co


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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