Digital Realty Trust, L.P.: Digital Realty Delivers Colocation Infrastructure Support to Samsung Electronics in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the world's largest cloud- and carrier-neutral data center platform, today announced that it is providing enterprise-grade data center infrastructure to Samsung Electronics at its ICN10 data center in Seoul. Through this engagement, Digital Realty is supporting Samsung Electronics' enterprise IT operations by delivering stable and scalable colocation infrastructure.

Modern enterprise IT environments require secure, scalable, and resilient infrastructure capable of supporting large-scale data processing, high availability requirements, and long-term operational stability. Digital Realty's ICN10 data center is designed to meet these needs, offering robust power, cooling, security, and operational reliability for mission-critical enterprise environments.

Digital Realty's global platform also enables consistent infrastructure standards and operational practices across key metros worldwide, helping enterprises maintain reliable infrastructure performance across multiple regions.

"Providing enterprise-grade infrastructure at ICN10 reflects Digital Realty's ability to support large-scale customer environments in Korea," said Chris Han, Head of Korea at Digital Realty. "We remain committed to delivering stable, high-performance infrastructure that meets the operational needs of global enterprises."

Meanwhile, Digital Realty has operated the ICN10 data center in Sangam-dong, Seoul, since 2022. With a maximum IT capacity of 12MW, the facility is Korea's first carrier-neutral data center and provides enterprise-grade infrastructure designed with high-density power architecture and resilient network connectivity to support AI and high-performance computing workloads.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 55+ metros across 30+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to its global platform and ICN10 data center in South Korea. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



