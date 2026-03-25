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WKN: A3C45N | ISIN: FR0014005HJ9 | Ticker-Symbol: 7U7
Tradegate
25.03.26 | 12:00
8,905 Euro
+4,70 % +0,400
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IT-Dienstleistungen
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8,8858,92512:11
8,8758,93512:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2026 07:06 Uhr
21 Leser
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OVHcloud announces the acquisition of Dragon LLM, a developer of specialized generative AI models, and is launching its AI lab to offer new services to its customers based on LLMs

Roubaix - March 25th, 2026 - OVHcloud, a sovereign, global player and European leader in cloud, announces that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire Dragon LLM, an AI model fine-tuning platform designed for regulated industries. This transaction aims to strengthen OVHcloud's expertise in generative AI.

Dragon LLM
Founded under the name Lingua Custodia to target the financial sector, Dragon LLM is a French company that develops specialized, sovereign generative AI models. As a winner of the Large AI Grand Challenge organized by the European Commission, Dragon LLM develops high-performance, cost-effective AI models tailored to business needs and deployable on local infrastructure. Based in Paris, the company aims to build a useful, responsible, and efficient European AI that serves businesses and supports the continent's technological sovereignty. https://dragonllm.ai/

Through this acquisition, OVHcloud strengthens its teams with new fine-tuning experts. By integrating the technological building blocks developed by Dragon LLM, OVHcloud will offer its customers new services in generative AI for sensitive data, deployable in the cloud and on-premises. It is the first acquisition for OVHcloud, marking the launch of its AI lab, which aims to train and fine-tune sovereign LLM models.

About OVHcloud
OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 500,000 servers within 46 datacenters across 4 continents to reach 1.6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best price-performance ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its datacenters, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

Contacts OVHcloud

Media RelationsInvestor Relations
media.france@ovhcloud.com
investor.relations@ovhcloud.com
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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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