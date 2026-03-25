











BANGKOK, Mar 25, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Thai Exhibition Association (TEA) has unveiled its strategic roadmap for advancing Thailand's exhibition and MICE industry in 2026-2027, with a clear focus on building a future-ready ecosystem driven by Innovation and Sustainability. Building on the strong momentum and industry confidence generated by the latest edition of TMX, TEA has confirmed its readiness to host Thailand MICE X-Change 2026 (TMX 2026) which will be held on 29-30 April 2026, at Ballroom 1 - 3, Level 1 Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok, Thailand, reaffirming its commitment to elevating Thailand as a leading global event destination.Mr. Loy Joon How, President of the Thai Exhibition Association (TEA) and General Manager of IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd., stated: "Now in its third annual edition, Thailand MICE X-Change (TMX) has established itself as a key exhibition and conference platform driving greater adoption of MICE among corporate organisations as an effective marketing and branding strategy.TMX also plays an important role in elevating standards within Thailand's rapidly growing MICE industry, particularly in the areas of innovation and sustainability.At the same time, TMX serves as an annual face-to-face platform for industry professionals from Thailand and abroad to network, forge business partnerships, and exchange knowledge through insightful conferences and seminars that address emerging industry trends."Over the past two editions, TMX has welcomed more than 5,000 participants and facilitated over 360 business-matching meetings. We expect this year's event to generate even greater business opportunities and deeper knowledge exchange between Thailand and the international MICE community."This year, TMX 2026 is expected to attract over 4,000 participants under the theme "Innovation and Sustainability: Driving Thailand's MICE Industry Towards Excellence." The theme reflects our industry's commitment to addressing key challenges and advancing innovation and sustainability objectives.Through TMX, our industry remains firmly committed to digital transformation and sustainability-driven strategies to strengthen Thailand's global competitiveness. TMX reinforces the fact that exhibitions and the MICE industry continue to be among the most powerful face-to-face marketing platforms for businesses."Dr. Duangdej Yuaikwarmdee, Director of Exhibitions Department, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), further emphasized in his role as a strategic partner: "Exhibitions are not merely booth display spaces; they are among the most powerful marketing tools in the global business arena. Especially in today's digital era, face-to-face interactions, the ability to see and experience products firsthand, and to conduct direct business negotiations remain irreplaceable dimensions. Exhibitions therefore serve as platforms of trust, enabling tangible business outcomes.Thailand MICE X-Change (TMX) is far more than an event; it serves as a strategic platform showcasing the strength and full potential of Thailand's exhibition industry. TMX encourages organizations to adopt exhibitions as proactive business strategies - from strategic planning and presentation design to opportunity generation and professional deal execution.TMX aspires to become Thailand's premier One-Stop Service hub, integrating knowledge, expertise, and a comprehensive ecosystem of service providers to elevate Thai enterprises onto the global stage. Through this initiative, TCEB is committed to advancing the exhibition industry as a high-impact economic driver that stimulates investment, reinforces value and supply chains, and strengthens Thailand's long-term competitive position in the international marketplace."Ms. Duangrat Udomsomporn, Vice President - Exhibition Organizer, N.C.C. Management & Development Co., Ltd., stated: "The exhibition industry today is no longer merely a platform for staging events; it is a vital engine of economic growth, connecting supply chains, investors, and decision-makers across industries. In an era driven by AI and Big Data, organizers must evolve into smart platforms, leveraging data insights to deliver more targeted and meaningful experiences.What makes exhibitions truly irreplaceable and beyond digital platforms is their ability to build trust through face-to-face engagement. Live demonstrations and direct business discussions create tangible credibility, especially for technology-driven solutions. At the same time, exhibitions serve as powerful hubs for industry communities, fostering knowledge exchange, networking, and long-term partnerships that drive sustainable organizational and national economic growth."Ms. Navaporn Santiwattana, Deputy Director, Food Business Unit, King Rice Oil Group, stated that the company views trade exhibitions as a strategic growth platform rather than merely a marketing activity. "From our perspective, trade exhibitions are not simply marketing events; they are strategic platforms that accelerate business growth while strengthening our brand image and credibility on the international stage.Our consistent participation enables us to expand into new markets, build global partnerships, and reinforce our position as a brand fully prepared to compete worldwide. We do not regard trade exhibitions as an expense, but as a long-term strategic investment in the future growth and sustainable advancement of our organization."Thailand MICE X-Change 2026 (TMX 2026), this year's edition will bring together more than 100 full-service event solution providers from Thailand and overseas, showcasing innovative solutions designed to elevate the next generation of exhibitions, conferences and events. Participating organizations represent the entire event value chain, including venues; booth design and construction specialists; structural and decorative material manufacturers; logistics and freight service providers; professional conference and exhibition organizers (PCOs/PEOs); destination management companies (DMCs); marketing and communications agencies; event technology and solution providers; lighting, sound, visual and staging specialists; equipment and furniture rental providers; advertising and public relations firms; corporate premium and merchandise manufacturers and distributors; printing and consumables suppliers; as well as hotels and hospitality providers catering to meetings and events. Collectively, these exhibitors underscore TMX 2026's role as a comprehensive business platform that connects industry stakeholders and delivers integrated, future-ready solutions for the MICE sector."In addition to the exhibition showcase, Thailand MICE X-Change 2026 (TMX 2026) will feature a dedicated workshop and seminar platform, "X-Change Square," bringing together more than 25 industry experts from Thailand and abroad to share insights, experiences, and best practices. Over the course of the two-day event, the program will present more than 15 comprehensive sessions covering key aspects of exhibition and event management. Attendees will gain strategic intelligence, practical implementation frameworks, and expert perspectives across a wide spectrum of topics - including venue development, project planning and management, the application of AI in marketing, sales enhancement strategies, logistics management, sustainability practices within the MICE industry, and innovative booth design techniques. The program is carefully curated to ensure that entrepreneurs and event organizers can translate knowledge into actionable strategies, maximizing operational efficiency, strengthening competitiveness, and fostering long-term sustainable business growth."TMX 2026 will feature a dedicated Business Matching program connecting exhibitors with qualified buyers, including international organizers, business owners, and corporate decision-makers seeking innovative event solutions. The program aims to foster strategic partnerships, unlock new opportunities, and deliver measurable business growth within a single, integrated platform."During 2026-2027, we are confident that Thailand's MICE industry will evolve from being a host destination to becoming a regional leader in innovation. By leveraging creativity, advanced technology, and robust sustainability measures as key drivers, we aim to enhance the global competitiveness of Thai entrepreneurs and generate sustainable economic value for the country as a whole," Mr. Loy Joon How concluded.Thailand MICE X-Change 2026 (TMX 2026) is firmly committed to advancing sustainable event practices, placing strong emphasis on minimizing environmental impact and promoting environmentally responsible behavior. The event will implement several key sustainability initiatives, including:- Promoting public transportation accessibility, as the venue - Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) - is conveniently connected to MRT and BTS networks, helping reduce carbon emissions from travel.- Reducing single-use plastics by encouraging participants to bring reusable water bottles and providing on-site refill stations.- Implementing paperless online registration to minimize paper consumption while enhancing visitor convenience.- Advancing Green & Responsible Event principles through exhibitors and solution providers that support sustainable event management.- Minimizing event waste by promoting digital media usage and communication through online platforms.Through these initiatives, TMX 2026 seeks to embed sustainability into every dimension of the event experience while reinforcing responsible growth across the MICE industry.The event is sponsored by leading organizations, including DSV CONTRACT LOGISTICS LTD. as the Exclusive Lanyard Sponsor; Shanghai New International Expo Centre as the Business Lounge Sponsor; Resorts World Sentosa as the Goodie Bag Sponsor; and RX BITEC (Thailand) Co., Ltd. as the X-Change Square Stage Sponsor.Thailand MICE X-Change 2026 (TMX 2026) is a leading exhibition and conference platform connecting Thailand's MICE industry with new business opportunities. Industry professionals, entrepreneurs, marketers, HR executives and investors are invited to explore trends, exchange insights and expand global networks on 29-30 April 2026, 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, at Ballroom 1-3, Level 1, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC).For more information about the event, please visit www.tmxexpo.comFree! Visitor registration at https://eventpassinsight.co/el/to/TMX32About the organizerThe Thailand Exhibition Association (TEA) was established in 1997 by a group of pioneers in Thailand's exhibition industry who shared a strong commitment to advancing and sustaining the country's exhibition sector.Today, TEA's membership - primarily based in Bangkok and key MICE cities across Thailand - comprises four main categories: Organizers, Venues, Service Providers, and Freight Forwarders.The Association serves as a central platform connecting Thailand's exhibition industry to the global market by fostering business networking, enhancing professional capabilities through training and development programs, and promoting industry standards that meet international expectations.TEA also acts as a gateway for organizers seeking to enter or expand within the Thai market, leveraging its extensive member network across both B2B and B2C platforms.For more information, please contact us:Ms. Surerat Kraimanee (Dao)Tel: 096-515-5667, 02-833-6336Email: sureratk@impact.co.thMs. Preeyachaya Klaythuan (Aom)Tel: 084-327-7267, 02-833-5129Email: preeyachayak@impact.co.thIMPACT EXHIBITION MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.10th Fl., Bangkok Land Building47/569-576 Popular 3 Road, Banmai Sub-district,Pakkred District, Nonthaburi 11120GREATER BANGKOK, THAILANDSource: IMPACT Exhibition Management Co. 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