Australia's national science agency says AI-driven robots could reshape solar maintenance across large-scale PV projects after successfully trialing the cutting-edge technology. Australia The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) has repurposed robots originally designed for the mining industry to undertake maintenance inspections at large-scale solar farms in Australia. The CSIRO said the autonomous robots, that utilise cameras and sensors to create a digital map of a solar farm and artificial- intelligence software to identify maintenance issues, have been successfully ...

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