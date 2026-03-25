The best breast augmentation in Vancouver is by Dr. Jonov.

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / For some patients in Vancouver, the search for breast augmentation is no longer limited to British Columbia. A growing number are looking south of the border to Lynnwood, Washington, where cosmetic surgeon Dr. Craig Jonov of The Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery offers breast augmentation starting at US$4,995.

Cross-Border Interest

Cross-border medical travel between Vancouver and the Seattle area is not new, but cost and access are making it increasingly relevant in cosmetic surgery. According to Dr. Jonov's practice, many patients from Canada are choosing to travel to Lynnwood for consultations and procedures rather than remain in the local Vancouver market.

Breast Augmentation Cost and Wait Times

Vancouver-area clinics publicly advertise breast augmentation pricing around C$10,000 to C$15,000. Even after exchange rates are considered, the starting cost of US$4,995 can be lower than what many patients find in British Columbia.

Wait times are another part of the equation. For patients who want to move from consultation to surgery without a lengthy delay, the practice offers virtual consultations and travel-friendly planning.

Surgical Setting and Oversight

Cost alone does not determine what patients choose. Safety, anesthesia oversight, and facility standards remain central considerations, particularly for patients crossing an international border for elective surgery.

According to the practice, surgeries are performed in a government-accredited surgical center under general anesthesia, with a licensed anesthesiologist responsible for anesthesia care. For patients comparing providers, those details carry weight alongside surgeon qualifications, facility accreditation, and perioperative oversight.

About Dr. Jonov

Dr. Craig Jonov has been practicing for over 20 years, treating patients locally and those travelling from out of town, including from Vancouver. According to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, he is a Diplomate and Examiner of that board and also a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. He previously served as an Assistant Professor at the University of Pittsburgh and was also a member of the faculty at the University of Washington.

Dr. Jonov earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He later completed his General Surgery residency at Allegheny General Hospital, the Pittsburgh institution depicted in the HBO Max series "The Pitt." He also completed a Fellowship in Facial Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery at the Institute of Facial Surgery, as well as a General Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship at The Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery.

Breast Augmentation Options

Patients may choose from saline, silicone, and gummy bear breast implants, with treatment plans tailored to body type, anatomy and aesthetic goals. Incision approach, implant size and implant placement are also part of the surgical planning process.

In a published video discussing breast augmentation, Dr. Jonov explains that implant placement may vary depending on the patient's anatomy and lifestyle, including placement above the muscle, below the muscle, or in select cases beneath the fascia. Submuscular placement is often used to provide additional support, while subfascial placement may offer added implant coverage for some patients and reduce visible movement during chest muscle flexion in highly active individuals.

That level of surgical planning is a standard part of modern breast augmentation, but it remains an important factor for patients comparing providers across markets. For those traveling from out of town, a clear explanation of options before surgery can make the decision easier to navigate.

Reviews and Reputation

Online feedback for Dr. Jonov frequently mentions communication, consultation experience, and overall patient care. In one public review, a patient described Dr. Jonov as "patient, kind, incredibly knowledgeable" and carrying "a calm and reassuring presence."

A Wider Market Than Before

For years, "best in Vancouver" would have meant looking only within Vancouver. That is changing. For some patients, the competitive field now includes nearby U.S. practices that offer lower advertised pricing, shorter wait times and established systems for out-of-town care.

In that cross-border conversation, Dr. Jonov's practice has become part of the discussion. Whether patients prioritize cost, convenience, or the surgical setting itself, the search for breast augmentation increasingly extends beyond city limits.

Media Contact

The Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery - Lynnwood, WA

Phone: 425-775-3561

Website: www.cosmeticsurgeryforyou.com

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SOURCE: The Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/who-does-the-best-breast-augmentation-in-vancouver-bc-1151445