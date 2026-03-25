Pudu Robotics Unveils PUDU BG1 Series: Defining the AI-Native Era of Large-Scale Cleaning

SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global intelligent robotics leader, today announced the launch of the PUDU BG1 Series, the world's firstAI-native large scrubber-dryer robots. Representing a strategic leap in Pudu's cleaning portfolio, the BG1 series fundamentally redefines the underlying logic of commercial robotics. By transitioning from traditional "automation" to a truly AI-native architecture, the BG1 series provides comprehensive, intelligent floor care for expansive environments, including retail complexes, warehouses, industrial plants, and transportation hubs.

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