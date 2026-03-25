Glion and Les Roches lead global hospitality education in the 2026 QS Rankings, setting Sommet Education apart with two top-ranked brands

- Les Roches global hospitality education achieves an outstanding No. 2 in QS rankings, reaffirming its leadership as a trusted global talent hub for the hospitality sector.
- Les Roches showcases a 94% employability rate, with students averaging three to five job offers upon graduation with more than 200 visits from recruiting industry partners each semester.
- Les Roches benefits from a 16,000+ strong alumni network across 130+ countries.
- Glion Institute of Higher Education rises three places to No. 3 globally, a remarkable recognition of its strong positioning in luxury and the excellence of its undergraduate and postgraduate business programs.
Today, Glion has
- a 98% employability rate within 3 months after graduation and more than 250 companies visiting campus annually to recruit.
- over 18,000 alumni across 164 countries
- Glion and Les Roches are accredited by the Swiss Accreditation Council and NECHE
- Glion and Les Roches graduates are employer-ready to step directly into a sector rich with opportunity, as the World Travel & Tourism Council projects a 8.6 million hospitality employees shortage by 2035.
CONTACT: Anouck Weiss, CHIEF COMMUNICATION OFFICER media@sommet-education.com
sommet-education.com
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