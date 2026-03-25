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PR Newswire
25.03.2026 11:06 Uhr
95 Leser
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Glion and Les Roches lead global hospitality education in the 2026 QS Rankings, setting Sommet Education apart with two top-ranked brands

  • Les Roches global hospitality education achieves an outstanding No. 2 in QS rankings, reaffirming its leadership as a trusted global talent hub for the hospitality sector.
    - Les Roches showcases a 94% employability rate, with students averaging three to five job offers upon graduation with more than 200 visits from recruiting industry partners each semester.
    - Les Roches benefits from a 16,000+ strong alumni network across 130+ countries.
  • Glion Institute of Higher Education rises three places to No. 3 globally, a remarkable recognition of its strong positioning in luxury and the excellence of its undergraduate and postgraduate business programs.
    Today, Glion has
    - a 98% employability rate within 3 months after graduation and more than 250 companies visiting campus annually to recruit.
    - over 18,000 alumni across 164 countries
  • Glion and Les Roches are accredited by the Swiss Accreditation Council and NECHE
  • Glion and Les Roches graduates are employer-ready to step directly into a sector rich with opportunity, as the World Travel & Tourism Council projects a 8.6 million hospitality employees shortage by 2035.

CONTACT: Anouck Weiss, CHIEF COMMUNICATION OFFICER media@sommet-education.com
sommet-education.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/glion-and-les-roches-lead-global-hospitality-education-in-the-2026-qs-rankings-setting-sommet-education-apart-with-two-top-ranked-brands-302724633.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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