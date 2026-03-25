Student Awards Agency Scotland (SAAS) awards contract to Valtech in partnership with Appian, to support Core Systems Replacement Programme

As an Executive Agency of the Scottish Government and the national student funding body for around 160,000 students in higher education, SAAS plays a pivotal role in providing information resources, support and funding to students. SAAS is at the forefront of student support and works closely with the wider education sector to ensure every student, including the most vulnerable, receives the right level of support on their learner journey - to enable them to fulfil their potential.

SAAS is delivering a Core Systems Replacement (CSR) programme as part of a wider organisational transformation to modernise its services. The current core systems are approaching end of life and require replacement to ensure the continued delivery of secure, resilient and accessible services. The programme will establish a modern, scalable digital platform that strengthens long term sustainability, improves efficiency and enhances the experience of students and stakeholders.

Valtech will act as SAAS' implementation partner and will deploy the Appian process automation platform, which will underpin the new case management and digital service.

The new platform will enable SAAS to design simpler, more intuitive online journeys, improve case handling and respond more flexibly to changing policy and student needs. It will also strengthen data security, governance and service resilience, ensuring public funds are managed responsibly and transparently.

Catherine Topley, Chief Executive, SAAS, said:

"Replacing our core systems is essential for safeguarding the future of student support in Scotland. This investment provides the foundation for secure, reliable and accessible services that meet the needs of students today and in the years ahead. By modernising our technology, we are strengthening resilience, improving efficiency and ensuring we deliver value for money for the people of Scotland."

Geraint Williams, Chief Digital Officer, SAAS, said:

"Partnering with Valtech and choosing Appian are significant steps towards a more responsive and dependable technology environment. This sets the groundwork for a future in which we can deliver better services, faster and with greater confidence. By the end of this project, we will have a platform with the capability required at a competitive price delivering value for money for the people of Scotland."

For now, there are no changes to how students apply for funding or engage with SAAS. The CSR programme will be delivered in phases, with early improvements expected from April 2027 and further enhancements rolling out through to 2030. Throughout this period, SAAS' focus will remain on maintaining stable, secure and reliable services while building the foundations for long term improvement.

As SAAS' technology partner, Valtech will support delivery of the CSR programme by implementing the Appian process automation platform and establishing a secure and scalable digital case management platform.

Sam Ineson, Public Sector Director, Valtech, said:

"Modernising core systems at this scale is critical to strengthening long-term resilience in student support. By combining the strength and scalability of the Appian process automation platform with our experience delivering complex public sector change, we will support SAAS to build a future-ready capability that supports operational resilience and continuous improvement. This programme strengthens performance today and establishes a strong foundation for more intelligent, insight-led and data-driven services over time, supporting better service delivery for students across Scotland."

Peter Corpe, Industry Leader, UK Public Sector, Appian, said:

"We are proud to partner with SAAS and Valtech to modernise the student funding experience in Scotland. By deploying Appian's AI-powered automation as the foundation for SAAS' new case management and digital services environment, together, we are creating a more responsive, transparent, and dependable service. This partnership will deliver a secure, resilient and scalable platform to underpin long-term transformation.

Ultimately, this transformation project is about improving outcomes for students with simpler online journeys and faster case handling. For SAAS, it provides a secure, scalable platform that ensures they can continue to support the people who rely on them most. This reflects wider momentum Appian is seeing across government, as organisations prioritise increased productivity and efficiency through improved process management, strengthening governance and delivering value for money."

About Appian

Appian provides process automation technology. We automate complex processes in large enterprises and governments. Our platform is known for its unique reliability and scale. We've been automating processes for 25 years and understand enterprise operations like no one else. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

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About Valtech

Valtech is a global leader in experience innovation, focused on creating sustainable, human-centred digital solutions that transform how organisations serve their users. In the UK public sector, Valtech partners with government departments, regulators and national agencies to modernise legacy systems and improve services for citizens and service users. Combining expertise in data, AI and complex systems delivery, Valtech designs secure and resilient digital platforms, including AI-enabled case management solutions, that support more responsive and effective public services. Its public sector clients include the Department for Education, HM Treasury and the Government Digital Service.

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