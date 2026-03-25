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PR Newswire
25.03.2026 11:24 Uhr
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Segway Powersports Debuts Super Villain at The Mint 400 with P3 Podium Finish

Renowned as one of the most grueling tests in desert racing, The Mint 400 demands exceptional durability, power and precision amid punishing terrain and unpredictable conditions. The Super Villain rose to the challenge, showcasing its potent 235-horsepower powertrain and 7-speed automatic transmission. These features delivered unwavering stability and control across high-speed sections and technical terrain alike, proving its mettle against a field of experienced competitors.

For Segway Powersports, the debut marked an important milestone. Racing serves as the ultimate testing ground. Competing on one of the sport's biggest stages validated years of engineering and development. The podium finish in brutal conditions reflected the 'Fear No Place' ethos behind the brand, with both the machine and driver performing at their limits.

With a podium finish in its Mint 400 debut, the Segway Super Villain has announced itself as a serious competitor in the side-by-side market.

About Segway Powersports

Segway is a global leader in micro-mobility, powersports, and consumer robotics, known for its innovation and user-focused products. Segway Powersports focuses specifically on the design and manufacturing of next-generation powersports vehicles, including All-terrain vehicles, Utility Side-by-Sides, Sport Side-by-Sides and On-road vehicles. With a long-term vision for the international market, Segway Powersports has numerous self-developed patented designs such as hybrid powertrain, internal combustion engines, smart IOV system, advanced vehicle designs, etc. As a high-tech enterprise, Segway Powersports integrates a superior supply chain with its own manufacturing capabilities, managing the full lifecycle of its products - from R&D and production to sales and after-sales service. Guided by the motto "FEAR NO PLACE," Segway Powersports aims to become the world's leading provider of off-road mobility solutions.

For more information, please visit https://powersports.segway.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942050/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/segway-powersports-debuts-super-villain-at-the-mint-400-with-p3-podium-finish-302724709.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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