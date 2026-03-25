INDEXO: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of IPAS "Indexo" of 24 March 2026

On March 24, 2026, at the regular shareholders' meeting of IPAS "Indexo", the following decisions were adopted:

I. Company operational matters:

1) Reports of the Management Board, Supervisory Board and the Certified Auditor.

To take note of the reports of the Company's Management Board, Supervisory Board and the Certified Auditor.

Voting result: no votes were cast on the matter.

2) Approval of the Consolidated and Company Annual Reports for 2025 and related Company documents.

1) To approve the Consolidated and the Company's Annual Report for 2025;

2) To approve the Company's Corporate Governance Report for 2025;

3) To approve the Company's Remuneration Report of the Management Board and Supervisory Board for 2025.

Voting results: decisions are taken with the required majority of votes.

3) Amendments to the Remuneration Policy of the Management Board and Supervisory Board.

To approve amendments to the Remuneration Policy of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of IPAS "Indexo" approved by the shareholders' meeting on 28 March 2025 and to approve the Policy in a new wording.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

Management Board of IPAS INDEXO

About INDEXO financial services group

INDEXO is a financial services group that includes pension management companies IPAS INDEXO, AS INDEXO Atklatais Pensiju Fonds, IPAS VAIRO, as well as INDEXO Bank and AS DelfinGroup.

The pension management companies within the INDEXO group in Latvia offer modern 2nd and 3rd pillar pension plans. More than 159 thousand clients entrust the group with managing their pension savings totaling more than EUR 1.56 billion.

INDEXO Bank, a credit institution licensed by the European Central Bank, serves more than 54 thousand clients, with total client deposits amounting to EUR 83.6 million and EUR 66.7 million in loans.

Founded and headquartered in Latvia, INDEXO is a Nasdaq Riga-listed company with almost 7 800 shareholders. Its mission is to fight for a better financial environment in Latvia and strengthen the well-being of Latvian residents by providing modern and personalized financial services. For more information visit www.indexo.lv.

DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and currently operating in Latvia and Lithuania. The company operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer loans, pawn loans, and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 80 branches across Latvia. For more information visit www.delfingroup.lv.

Contact information:Ieva BaumaINDEXO Head of Marketing and CommunicationsE:ieva.bauma@indexo.lvP:+ 371 28 636 789