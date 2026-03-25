Earn Up to 4.15%: iFAST Global Bank Boosts GBP & USD Fixed Deposit Rates with New 4-Year & 5-Year Options

The move comes as more savers in the UK actively search for GBP and USD fixed deposit options, aiming to secure higher returns amid global uncertainty.

Higher GBP & USD Fixed Deposit Rates Across Key Tenors

iFAST Global Bank has raised interest rates across 3-month, 6-month, 12-month, 24-month and 36-month fixed deposits, while introducing longer-term options for customers seeking higher yields over time.

Key GBP & USD Fixed Deposit Rates:

Up to 4.15% AER - 5-year GBP & USD fixed deposit (New)

Up to 4.10% AER - 4-year GBP & USD fixed deposit (New)

Increased rates across 3- to 36- month tenors

iFAST Global Bank's latest rate increases are designed to help customers respond to changing market conditions, whether by locking in longer-term returns or maintaining flexibility with shorter tenors.

*Interest rates are as of 25 March 2026. iFAST Global Bank Fixed Term Deposits have a fixed term. Early withdrawal is generally not permitted and may result in loss of accrued interest. A 14-day cooling-off period applies. T&Cs apply. https://www.ifastgb.com/en/deposit/fixed-term-deposit

Many savers are now actively searching for:

The best GBP fixed deposit rates in the UK

USD fixed deposits for stable, predictable returns

Flexible ways to manage savings across different time horizons

In addition to GBP and USD, the Bank also offers competitive HKD fixed deposit rates, allowing customers to diversify across currencies:

Up to 3.75% AER - 5-year HKD fixed deposit

Up to 3.65% AER - 4-year HKD fixed deposit

Supporting Multi-Currency Flexibility

iFAST Global Bank's platform is designed for customers who manage savings across currencies and are exposed to different market conditions. Customers can hold funds in GBP, USD and HKD, choose different tenors, and build a strategy that balances stability and flexibility.

"Interest rates remain elevated and the outlook continues to evolve. By raising our GBP and USD fixed deposit rates and introducing new longer-term options, we are giving customers more ways to secure attractive returns while staying flexible in today's market." said Simon Lee, General Manager, Digital Personal Banking.

About iFAST Corporation & iFAST Global Bank

iFAST Corporation is a global digital banking and wealth management platform, with assets under administration of S$31.98 billion as at 31 December 2025. Established in 2000, it operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, and the UK.

iFAST Global Bank is a fully licensed UK bank, offering multi-currency deposits, payment services, and remittance solutions. Regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank is a direct member of the Bank of England Faster Payment Scheme, Clearing House Automated Payment System (CHAPS) and SWIFT. iFAST Global Bank is also a member of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) where eligible deposits are protected up to £120,000 for each customer.

iFAST Global Bank was recently recognised as the "Best Consumer's Choice - Highly Commended" at the Moneyfactscompare.co.uk Awards 2026. In recognition of its innovative practices in global digital banking services, the Bank was honoured with the "Best Newcomer" award at the British Bank Awards 2025 hosted by the UK's leading financial review platform Smart Money People.

For more information, visit www.ifastgb.com and www.ifastcorp.com

Media Contact:

Rachelle Au-Yeung | rachelle.auyeung@ifastgb.com / corpcomms@ifastfinancial.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942029/FD_interest_rate_table.jpg

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