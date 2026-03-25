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WKN: A40P22 | ISIN: IL0012118043 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.03.26 | 20:59
1,390 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
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Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WEARABLE DEVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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WEARABLE DEVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2026 11:34 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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USound GmbH: ZenoWell Announces Strategic Cooperation with USound to Explore Advanced Sensing Technologies for Next-Generation Wearable Devices


ZenoWell, a wearable neurotechnology company focused on ear-based vagus nerve stimulation solutions, today announced a cooperation with USound, a global leader in miniaturized audio systems built on MEMS technology, to explore the integration of USound's advanced sensing technologies for next-generation wearable devices.

ZenoWell develops wearable devices designed to support sleep quality, stress relief, and overall nervous system balance through non-invasive ear-based vagus nerve stimulation. Designed for convenient daily wear, ZenoWell's products integrate advanced neurotechnology into compact, discreet ear-worn form factors.

Through this cooperation, ZenoWell will evaluate advanced sensing technologies to complement its existing taVNS platform in future product generations. For wearable health devices, the ear is a highly promising site for physiological sensing, offering proximity to blood flow and enabling seamless integration of sensors into compact, comfortable wearable designs.

Jo Yao Xue, Founder & CEO of ZenoWell, said:
"Continuous monitoring of physiological signals such as heart rate provides an important window into the state of the autonomic nervous system and overall well-being. We believe the ear will become one of the most important interfaces for the next generation of health AI Agents - not only as a natural entry point for long-term, high-frequency biometric monitoring, but also as a unique gateway for combining sensing with vagus nerve stimulation. By exploring USound's technology, we aim to further strengthen our ear-based sensing capabilities and integrate them into ZenoWell's wearable neurotechnology platform. Combined with long-term real-world data collection, analysis, and predictive modeling, this can help unlock more personalized and proactive solutions for improving sleep, pain, anxiety, and broader mental health challenges."

USound's ultrasound technology enables acoustic-based physiological sensing that can be integrated into miniature devices. Its MEMS platform enables the development of compact, energy-efficient solutions for next-generation wearable products.

Ferruccio Bottoni, CEO of USound, said:
"We are excited to collaborate with ZenoWell and explore how ultrasound-based sensing technologies can enable new functionalities in ear-worn health and wellness devices. The ear represents a highly promising location for physiological monitoring, and ultrasound APG opens new possibilities for accurate biometric sensing in compact wearable systems."

More details about potential developments resulting from this cooperation will be shared at a later stage.

About ZenoWell

ZenoWell is a wearable neurotechnology startup incubated out of Heidelberg University, focused on the development of ear-based vagus nerve stimulation technologies and intelligent health devices. The company has grown into one of the leading brands in wearable vagus nerve modulation smart hardware globally. ZenoWell is dedicated to improving sleep quality, reducing stress, and supporting nervous system balance through non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation and advanced wearable technologies. The company also maintains long-term collaborations with leading global institutions and laboratories, including Harvard University, Heidelberg University, and the University of Cambridge, to advance next-generation closed-loop technologies from research to real-world application. Learn more: https://zenowell.ai/

About USound

USound is a fast-growing MEMS loudspeaker and AI-based acoustic solutions company enabling customers to bring revolutionary audio products to market. Its unique value proposition is based on radical miniaturization, power reduction, and production efficiency. USound's technology is protected by more than 500 patents. https://usound.com/

Attachment

  • ZenoWell and USound Partner on Ear-Based Sensing for Next-Generation Wearables

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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