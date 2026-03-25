The South Korean government has launched a national drive to establish community-owned village solar cooperatives across the country, with more than 500 sites to be selected this year and KRW 550 billion ($366.4 million) in national funds earmarked for 2026.South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety (MOIS) has announced a public competition opening at the end of March for its Sunlight Income Village program, under which rural village communities form cooperatives to install and operate solar power plants on idle local land and share the revenue among residents. More than 500 villages are ...

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