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ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2026 12:02 Uhr
131 Leser
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Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company Partners with Breakthru Beverage Group to Expand Hemp THC Beverage Distribution

Marking a key step forward as the category continues to gain momentum across the beverage industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company today announced a new distribution partnership with Breakthru Beverage Group, one of the leading beverage wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada. Together, the companies are bringing Cheech & Chong's fast-growing portfolio of Delta 9, hemp-derived THC beverages to more shelves - and more people - than ever before.

"When a distributor like Breakthru enters the Delta-9, THC beverage space, it tells you everything about where this category is going," said Brandon Harshbarger, President of Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Co. "This is how it moves from emerging to established - through real distribution, real infrastructure, and real scale - especially as consumer demand continues to accelerate."

By pairing Cheech & Chong's culturally iconic brand with Breakthru's extensive retailer network and distribution infrastructure, the companies aim to bring trusted products to more shelves and more adult consumers seeking new ways to socialize and unwind.

"We've spent more than 50 years helping change the conversation around cannabis," said Tommy Chong, co-founder of Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Co. "To see products like ours showing up in more places and reaching more people... that's how you know things are really changing."

Cheech Marin, co-founder of Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Co., added, "What excites me most is access. When partners like Breakthru get involved, it means more folks can find products they trust. That's good for people and good for the future of the plant."

Breakthru Beverage Group's entry into the Delta 9, hemp-derived THC category represents an important milestone as the emerging beverage segment continues to evolve alongside shifting consumer preferences.

"Cheech & Chong bring decades of cultural recognition and consumer trust, and pairing that with Breakthru's scale and retailer relationships creates a powerful combination," said Ted Whitney, Chief Beverage Officer of Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company. "Growing this category in a meaningful way requires partners of real significance. Expanded distribution ultimately gives more adult consumers better access to products they're seeking for recreation and relaxation."

"We're excited to partner with Cheech & Chong to expand access to Delta-9, hemp-derived THC beverages in a thoughtful and responsible way," said Drew Levinson, Vice President of New Business at Breakthru Beverage Group. "As consumer preferences continue to evolve, we see growing interest in alternative beverage options. Our scale, strong customer relationships, and operational excellence position us well to help build this emerging category alongside trusted, culturally relevant brands like Cheech & Chong."

Initially launching in Minnesota, the partnership is expected to expand into additional markets as the companies continue building distribution and supporting retailers entering the hemp-derived THC beverage category.

Cheech & Chong's beverage portfolio includes a range of fast-acting hemp-derived THC drinks designed for adult consumers seeking a modern alternative to traditional alcohol products. All products are third-party tested and manufactured to meet strict quality and compliance standards.

"For us, the focus has always been the same - access, trust, and doing it the right way," said Marin. "Same plant, more places."

For more information, visit CheechandChong.com

Media Contact:
Brooke Mangum
Chief Marketing Officer
Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company
brooke@cheechandchong.com

ABOUT CHEECH & CHONG'S BEVERAGES

Cheech & Chong's Beverages is a division of Cheech and Chong's Global Holdings Company, the premier heritage lifestyle brand built on over 50 years of advocacy, entertainment, and education. Its mission is to provide high-quality, safe, and reliable cannabis products to consumers while promoting the benefits and positive impact of the plant. At Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company, cannabis is more than just a plant-it is a lifestyle that brings people together and promotes well-being. The company's history and legacy are rooted in humor and activism, and it continues to honor those values today. CheechAndChong.com.

ABOUT BREAKTHRU BEVERAGE GROUP

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading beverage wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada, representing a portfolio of premier spirits, wine, beer, and non-alcoholic brands. Breakthru is family-owned and operates in 16 markets with more than $8.6 billion in annual sales and a team of 9,000 dedicated associates. The company delivers world-renowned beverage brands to the doorsteps of North America's retail, convenience, bar, and restaurant businesses, and has been named "U.S. Best Managed Company" for four years in a row. For more information, visit www.BreakthruBev.com.

SOURCE: Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/cheech-and-chongs-global-holding-company-partners-with-breakthru-bever-1151004

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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