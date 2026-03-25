Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY) ("Adyton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive expansionary drill results from its ongoing exploration program at the 100% owned Feni Island Gold-Copper Project, located on the productive Lihir Trend, Papua New Guinea (PNG). This announcement provides all the assay results for expansionary hole FDD017 (preliminary results were first reported on February 18, 2026).

Hole FDD017 previously returned 53m @ 1.29g/t Au (gold only) and now, incorporating newly released copper assays, reports as 53m @ 1.60g/t AuEq representing an approximate 25% increase in reported grade. In addition, strong silver (Ag) and molybdenum (Mo) results further support the presence of a highly fertile epithermal-porphyry at Kabang.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF DRILL HOLE FDD017

Final assays for hole FDD017 have delivered another >100g*m intercept, further confirming strong Au-Cu mineralisation in the north-eastern extension target

Hole FDD017 yielded: 53m @ 1.29g/t Au, 0.26% Cu (1.60g/t AuEq; from 151m) within a broader interval of 164m at 0.63g/t Au, 0.15% Cu (0.82g/t AuEq for 134g*m; from 36m); including a higher-grade interval that returned: 5m @ 3.6g/t Au, 1.48% Cu ( 5.63g/t AuEq : from 198m)



In addition to gold and copper, FDD017 also reports significant silver and molybdenum signalling strong system fertility for a large alkalic epithermal-porphyry system: 5m @ 22.3g/t Ag (from 198m) and 6m @ 275ppm Mo (from 295m; peak Mo 579ppm)



These final assay results for hole FDD017 confirm the North-Eastern zone at Kabang is strongly mineralised and prospective for gold and copper and continues to expand this zone beyond the current resource model.

Ground based IP/MT survey progressing well; looking to deploy within 2Q 2026.

"FDD017 continues to exceed our expectations, delivering a meaningful uplift in grade with the inclusion of copper and highlighting the strength of the broader mineralized system at Feni. The increase to 1.60g/t AuEq over 53 metres, combined with strong silver and molybdenum values, reinforces our view that Kabang represents a highly fertile and evolving epithermal-porphyry system. Importantly, this hole further confirms the scale and continuity of mineralization in the north-eastern extension, which remains open and continues to grow beyond the current resource footprint." said Tim Crossley, CEO.

Adyton is looking forward to receiving additional assays from nearby drillholes within this zone and updating the market accordingly.

SIGNIFICANT INTERCEPTS

Table 1 shows the Significant Intercepts for gold and copper assay results received to date (new assays this release for FDD017 only). Figures 1, 2, 3 and 4 show plan map and cross/long sections. See previous release for Table 2 - drillhole status (Feb 18, 2026 news release).

Table 1: Gold and Copper Significant Intercepts from Adyton's 2021 (ADK) and 2025/2026 (FDD) drilling at the Feni Island Au-Cu Project (gold, copper and gold equivalent). See footnotes to table: 1 2 3 4





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Figure 1: Feni Project (inset: located on the +120MozAu Lihir Island gold trend), showing Kabang MRE (centre) and numerous, highly prospective, additional target opportunities at Feni. Upcoming IP/MT survey outline highlighted.

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Figure 2: Plan view of the Kabang Au-Cu deposit with Significant Intercepts on drill traces (noting numerous drillholes pending assays), with re-processed mag and IP anomalies. The dashed red arcuate line outlines the extent of anomalous Mo and is interpreted to denote the porphyry mineralization footprint based on drilling to date. The green arrow is the vector towards epithermal mineralization based on As-Sb pathfinder elements increasing to the SSW. Pending assays and future drilling will increasingly allow the company to hone-in on porphyry-related and epithermal-related Au-Cu mineralization.

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Figure 3: Cross section of hole FDD017 with geology and assays. It highlights the consistent Au-Cu mineralization as punctuated by high-grade gold-copper intercepts within an extensive monzonite/intrusive breccia mineralized zone unit from 36m to 220m.

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Figure 4: This long section utilizing recently reprocessed mag and IP data shows the now apparent close correlation of the Danmagal porphyry system evidenced at depth by magnetics data (red polygon >0.16MVI) and the close spatial relationship of the Kabang epithermal system (orange 27mRad IP anomaly) and known gold grades. Of note, geochemical zonation appears to be vectoring towards a hydrothermal fluid source to the SW and to depth - exactly where the Danmagal porphyry is located. Furthermore, the Kabang drilling has encountered smaller apophyses of porphyry style intrusives and copper mineralization, and the current geological model suggests that Danmagal is the likely source of these.

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FUTURE CATALYSTS & OUTLOOK

Adyton is well-funded with C$16.75m in cash and cash equivalents, 100% earmarked for the Feni Au-Cu Project (plus G&A). The company is executing a systematic exploration strategy to grow the MRE and discover new deposits. Upcoming results and milestones include:

Pending Assays : NNE : FDD018, FDD020, FDD023, FDD025, FDD029 SSW : FDD019, FDD021, FDD024, FDD026, FDD028

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Ongoing Drilling: focused on expanding the MRE footprint at Kabang, and testing new targets.

Advanced Geophysics: An approximately 5km by 5km ground-based IP & MT survey is being scoped to detect additional deposits on Feni Island and detect deeper prospective targets for drilling (see Figure 1).

Spectral Mapping: Deployment of pXRF as well as spectral mineral mapping (1Q 2026) to generate a 3D alteration model for precise vectoring toward the core of the mineralized system with potential high Au-Cu grades to target for drilling.

FERGUSSON ISLAND PROGRESS UPDATE

EVIH, our 50/50 JV partner, continues to make good progress on the restart of the Wapolu Au Mine. Key areas of significant progress include purchasing and shipping of long lead items and processing plant components. The Mineral Resources authority have also set the date for the ML application Wardens Hearing for May 21, 2026. It is expected that, subject to permitting, Wapolu could be in production in Q4 2026. Adyton does not have any capital expenditure requirements for the Wapolu, these are being provided by EVIH as part of the JV earn-in to the Fergusson projects.

QUALITY ASSURANCE / QUALITY CONTROL

Adyton adheres to industry-recognized standards of Best Practice and Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC). Drill core samples were submitted in batches to Intertek Laboratory in Lae, which include a field blank, certified reference materials (CRMs) and staged duplicates. Samples were sealed ensuring Chain of Custody. To date, all batches have passed QA/QC, and blanks and CRMs were within acceptable tolerance limits. All drill holes were drilled and sampled predominantly from PQ and HQ diameter drill core, and to a lesser extent, also NQ core. Core recovery is considered to be appropriate.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Dr Chris Bowden, PhD, GCMEE, FAusIMM(CP), FSEG, the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Geologist of Adyton, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT THE FENI GOLD-COPPER PROJECT

The Feni Project is 100% owned by Adyton and is a key asset in Adyton's portfolio, located in a highly prospective region of Papua New Guinea on the Lihir Island chain known for world-class gold-copper deposits, including Lihir (owned and operated by Newmont). The Company has confirmed significant gold-copper mineralization at Feni, with a focus on expanding its existing resource and identifying new high-grade targets.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on advancing gold and copper projects in world-class mineral jurisdictions. The Company holds a portfolio of highly prospective assets in Papua New Guinea where it is actively working to expand its existing gold Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources and build on recent high-grade gold and copper drill results at its 100% owned Feni Island project.

Adyton's projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, on accessible island settings that host several globally significant deposits including the Lihir gold mine and Panguna copper-gold mine on Bougainville Island, both in close proximity to Feni, highlighting the district-scale potential of the Company's land package.

Feni Island Au-Cu project

The Feni Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which has outlined an initial inferred mineral resource of 60.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.75 g/t Au, for contained gold of 1,460,000 ounces, assuming a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au. See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland Province, Papua New Guinea prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

Fergusson Island Au project

The Fergusson Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 5.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.28 g/t Au for contained gold of 206,000 ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 23.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.99 g/t Au for contained gold of 733,000 ounces, both inferred and indicated resources used a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade.

See the technical report dated October 14, 2021, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay Province, Papua New Guinea" prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

See the technical report dated January 7, 2026, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Wapolu Gold Project" prepared for Adyton Resources by Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com

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Forward-looking statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to several assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Adyton. Forward- looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward looking statements in this news release include plans pertaining to the drill program, the intention to prepare additional technical studies, the timing of the drill program, uses of the recent drone survey data, the timing of updating key findings, the preparation of resource estimates, and the deeper exploration of high-grade gold and copper feeder systems. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses, and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the projects in a timely manner; the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development; construction and continued operation of the Fergusson Island Project and the Feni Island Project; the ability to effectively complete the drilling program; and Adyton's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Adyton's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of managements considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Adyton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and under reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by Adyton. Among the key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements are the following: impacts arising from the global disruption, changes in general macroeconomic conditions; reliance on key personnel; reliance on Zenex Drilling; changes in securities markets; changes in the price of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and changes in the costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements or information. Adyton Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

1 Interval widths are "apparent" widths downhole, subject to true width determination.

2 ADK series drilling (2021) reported previously to TSX.V. Au.eq recalculated here.

3 Gold equivalent calculated as: Au.eq = ((Au g/t *0.93) + (Cu% *1.71 * 0.90)). Based on: metal prices of US$2,000/oz Au and US$5/lb Cu; and recoveries of 93% Au and 90% Cu. Recovery assumptions are speculative as no metallurgical test work have been completed at Feni but are based on comparable deposits.

4 FDD002 & FDD004 ended in mineralisation.

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Source: Adyton Resources Corporation