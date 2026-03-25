Saudi Arabia had a record year for solar deployment last year, taking cumulative capacity past 12.4 GW. GlobalData is forecasting annual deployments to increase in the coming years but notes that they remain behind the pace required to meet the country's target of 130 GW of renewables by 2030, instead nearing the goal by 2035.Saudi Arabia installed around 7.8 GW of solar last year, according to analysis from UK-based consultancy GlobalData. GlobalData says Saudi Arabia's cumulative solar capacity increased from 4,665 MW at the end of 2024 to an estimated 12,465 MW by the end of last year. The ...

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