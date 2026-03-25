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WKN: 868402 | ISIN: US92343V1044 | Ticker-Symbol: BAC
Tradegate
25.03.26 | 12:29
43,840 Euro
-0,25 % -0,110
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VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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43,82043,93513:31
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PR Newswire
25.03.2026 12:06 Uhr
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Fractus and Verizon settle patent litigation

In fleet management, and across the broader Internet of Things (IoT), the difference between "connected" and "offline" often comes down to one critical, but often overlooked component: the antenna.

Fractus' patented antenna innovations are foundational to modern IoT connectivity, enabling compact, high-performance multi-band antennas that support demanding real-world deployments - including connected vehicles in fleet management - alongside other prominent verticals such as smart home, industrial IoT, and asset tracking.

Such IoT devices must operate across multiple frequency bands, in challenging environments, and within strict size constraints, and Fractus' geometry-based approach to antenna design has helped the IoT industry meet these demands, thereby supporting the evolution of connected products and services.

"Fractus has invested heavily in research and development to create antenna technologies that are integrated across many IoT applications" said Jordi Ilario, Chief Executive Officer of Fractus. "We are pleased to have reached a resolution with Verizon. Fractus remains committed to protecting its intellectual property and to ensuring a level playing field for companies that respect innovation."

Ruben Bonet, Fractus' Executive Chairman, added: "Connectivity is only as strong as the antenna innovations that make it possible. Fractus' inventions have helped accelerate the evolution of wireless devices across the IoT ecosystem. We will continue to defend our patented technology and to engage constructively with organizations that recognize the value of intellectual property rights."

In December 2024, Fractus filed patent infringement lawsuits against Geotab and Verizon in the Eastern District of Texas (Case Nos. 2:24-cv-01008 and 2:24-cv-01009), alleging unauthorized use of Fractus' patented antenna innovations developed to enable advanced connectivity solutions in fleet management, asset tracking, and aftermarket telematics.

About Fractus

Fractus is an early pioneer in developing antenna technology for smartphones, tablets and other wireless IoT devices and holds a patent portfolio of more than 40 inventions. Among the numerous awards and honors the company has received for its innovative work, Fractus was named 2005 Davos World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, Fractus' inventors were finalists for the European Inventor Award 2014 and in April 2017 received the "European Inspiring Company Award" by the London Stock Exchange.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942056/Fractus_Logo.jpg

CONTACT: Marta Barba, marta.barba@fractus.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fractus-and-verizon-settle-patent-litigation-302724736.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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