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PR Newswire
25.03.2026 12:06 Uhr
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Guidehouse Secures All Six Lots on UK Government's £18B TS4 Framework

TS4 provides government departments, local authorities, and public bodies with access to a full suite of technology consulting and delivery services. Guidehouse's award across all lots-including Technology Strategy, Design & Implementation; Transition & Transformation; Application & Data Management; and Technology Service Management-demonstrates the firm's breadth of capability and its growing presence in the UK technology market.

"This is a significant milestone for Guidehouse and reinforces the strength of our combined management and technology strategy capabilities," said Evelyn McKinnie, Partner and Europe, Middle East, and Canada Leader, Guidehouse. "As public sector organisations continue to modernise, TS4 enables us to bring the full depth of our expertise to help clients design, implement, and sustain technology solutions that enhance services and create meaningful impact."

The TS4 award builds on Guidehouse's recent success on the Management Consultancy Framework 4 (MCF4), further solidifying the firm's position as a trusted partner to UK government. Together, these frameworks enable Guidehouse to support clients throughout their transformation journey, drawing on integrated teams with deep domain expertise, advanced digital and data capabilities, and a strong track record of success.

Guidehouse is committed to partnering with organisations navigating complex phases of change-from shaping the technology vision to implementing secure, scalable, and user-centred solutions. The firm delivers AI-powered services across the energy, infrastructure, defence, financial services, and healthcare industries.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global AI-led professional services firm delivering advisory, technology, and managed services to the commercial and government sectors. With an integrated business technology approach, Guidehouse drives efficiency and resilience in the healthcare, financial services, energy, infrastructure, and national security markets. Built to help clients across industries outwit complexity, the firm brings together approximately 18,000 professionals to achieve lasting impact and shape a meaningful future. guidehouse.com

Media Contact:
Guidehouse
Cecile Fradkin
cfradkin@scprgroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783266/Guidehouse_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guidehouse-secures-all-six-lots-on-uk-governments-18b-ts4-framework-302724266.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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