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PR Newswire
25.03.2026 12:06 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ENNOVI Secures German Patent Approval for Adhesive-Free Lamination in Battery Cell Contacting Systems

"The patented intellectual property (IP) underscores ENNOVI's continued research investment in advancing battery CCS technology," says Randy Tan, Product Portfolio Director for Energy Systems, ENNOVI. "Automotive OEMs and battery manufacturers can design in the unique features of adhesive-free lamination, reduce engineering risk by using a technology that is already validated, rather than reinventing it."

The continuous introduction of such innovations enables ENNOVI to help OEMs overcome the economic and technological pressures of global competition. Patented technologies provide a safe, fast, and cost-effective route to delivering high-performance automotive solutions. OEMs benefit from pre-validation and the connected reduced risk, lower overall costs, and accelerated development timelines. ENNOVI supports flexible engagement models, including co-development and tailored engineering support, ensuring that partners maintain control over their product roadmaps and technical decisions.

This latest patent confirms ENNOVI's strategy to provide high added value and specialized expertise in complex solutions. The company's extensive technical CCS design offering, which includes hot and cold lamination as well as its adhesive-free lamination, ensures that engineers have a 'menu of selection' for their chosen battery architecture, whether cylindrical, prismatic, or soft pouch cells.

ENNOVI's Advanced Solutions Engineering Center in Neckarsulm, with prototyping and testing capabilities and an R&D laboratory, plays a key role in accelerating product development. This local proximity, coupled with ISO 9001:2015 and TISAX certifications, enables engineers to collaborate closely and ensures compliance with demanding quality standards and automotive supply chain data protection requirements.

For more information, please visit: https://ennovi.com/capabilities/adhesive-free-lamination-technology/

About ENNOVI

At ENNOVI, we design and manufacture products and solutions for electrical battery platform developments, power components, and signal interconnect design solutions. Using our decades of experience in electro-mechanical engineering and high-precision manufacturing, we work with OEMs and suppliers to bring their ideas to life. As an interconnect solutions partner, we accelerate the process for our customers by offering complete end-to-end manufacturing capabilities from R&D, design, and tooling to production. Learn more at www.ennovi.com.

Agency Contact:

PRETZL
Erin McMahon
erin.mcmahon@pretzl.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2941628/ENNOVI.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ennovi-secures-german-patent-approval-for-adhesive-free-lamination-in-battery-cell-contacting-systems-302724601.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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