Kanzhun Limited: BOSS Zhipin Continues Share Repurchase Program; Cumulative Repurchases Reach Nearly RMB450 Million in FY26

BEIJING, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED ("BOSS Zhipin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing around RMB34.4 million to repurchase 748,552 ordinary shares on March 24. Year-to-date in 2026, the Company has deployed nearly RMB450 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.

On March 18, 2026, the Company's board of directors (the "Board") approved amendments to the existing share repurchase program, increasing the total authorization under the program to repurchase up to US$400 million of the Company's shares (including ADSs) over the extended term of the program through August 28, 2027, in a sign of confidence about the Company's continued growth.

The Company also announced on March 18, 2026 that for each of the next three years starting from 2026, it will allocate no less than 50% of the Company's adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) of the preceding fiscal year for distribution of dividends and share repurchases. The Board may adjust its share repurchase and dividend plan at its discretion based on financial performance, capital requirements, market conditions, and other relevant factors, and will provide timely updates to shareholders of the Company as and when appropriate in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

These initiatives underscore the management's confidence in the Company's long-term growth and reflect its strong commitment to sharing its growth with shareholders, delivering sustainable value and reinforcing its dedication to shareholder returns.



