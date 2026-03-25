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WKN: A2PG6U | ISIN: CA08650L1094 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2026 12:18 Uhr
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Bessor Minerals Inc.: Bessor Announces Termination of Jagrite Graphite Project

Vancouver, BC, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bessor Minerals Inc. (TSXV:BST) ("Bessor" or the "Corporation") would like to announce that further to its press release dated September 10, 2025, it has terminated the asset purchase agreement to acquire the Jagrite Graphite Project located near the Bella Coola area in British Columbia.

ABOUT BESSOR MINERALS INC.

Bessor's focus is on exploration and development its Golden Eagle property in the Yukon and the Redhill volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit in British Columbia. In addition, Bessor has a 1% NSR on certain claims in the Blackwater Mine operated by Artemis Gold Inc.

BESSOR MINERALS INC.

Jason Riley
President, CEO & Director

For further information, contact:

Investor Relations
Phone: 778-809-1303
Email: info@bessorminerals.com
Website: www.bessorminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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