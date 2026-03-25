HanchorBio Inc.: HanchorBio Advances Toward TWSE Innovation Board Listing to Accelerate Global Clinical Development, Platform Expansion, and International Partnering

Listing milestone positions HanchorBio to strengthen institutional visibility, advance its FBDB platform, and expand a growing pipeline spanning oncology and broader immune-mediated diseases

TAIPEI, SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HanchorBio, Inc. (TPEx: 7827), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing next-generation multifunctional biologics across oncology and immune-related diseases, today announced that it has received approval from the Board of Directors of the Taiwan Stock Exchange to list on the TWSE Innovation Board, with listing anticipated in the second quarter of 2026, subject to completion of the remaining customary procedures.

For HanchorBio, the transition to the TWSE Innovation Board is more than a financing event. It represents a strategic milestone intended to strengthen the Company's capital markets foundation for its next phase of growth, including advancing global clinical development, expanding its pipeline through the proprietary Fc-Based Designer Biologics (FBDB) platform, increasing visibility with institutional investors and multinational partners, and further reinforcing the operational and governance infrastructure required to support the transition towards a globally recognized biotechnology company.

Founded in 2020, HanchorBio is building a differentiated immunology company grounded in fundamental immune biology and innovative molecular engineering. Its FBDB platform is designed to generate multifunctional biologics that precisely modulate key immune pathways, with the goal of overcoming limitations associated with conventional single-target approaches.

Rather than operating as a single-asset company, HanchorBio is leveraging FBDB to build a broader portfolio of product candidates based on AI-guided engineering strategies and immunological mechanism-of-action synergies. The Company believes this platform-based model offers strategic flexibility and long-term value creation by enabling multiple opportunities across distinct disease areas that have high unmet medical needs.

"HanchorBio was built to do more than just advance individual programs," said Scott Liu, PhD, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of HanchorBio. "We are building a company with scientific discipline, clinical ambition, and a scalable platform capable of generating differentiated, highly innovative biologics with global impact. Advancing toward the TWSE Innovation Board is an important milestone in strengthening our ability to execute that strategy."

HanchorBio's lead oncology programs, HCB101 and HCB301, illustrate the translational breadth of its platform and its commitment to developing next-generation breakthrough immunotherapies.

HCB101, the company's lead innate immune checkpoint program, is currently in clinical development for solid tumors and has advanced into Phase 1b/2 studies. The program is designed to target the CD47-SIRPa axis while maintaining a differentiated hematologic profile. In June 2025, HanchorBio entered into its first regional licensing agreement for HCB101, with a total potential deal value of up to US$202 million, providing meaningful external validation of both the asset and the Company's partnering strategy. HanchorBio continues to advance HCB101 globally while pursuing additional strategic collaboration opportunities.

HCB301 is a tri-specific fusion protein developed using the FBDB platform and engineered to coordinate SIRPa, PD-L1, and TGF-ß modulations within a single molecule. Currently in Phase 1 clinical development, this program reflects HanchorBio's broader capability of designing multifunctional biologics capable of modulating multiple immune-suppressive pathways within the tumor microenvironment.

Beyond its lead oncology programs HCB101 and HCB301, HanchorBio is also expanding its platform into broader autoimmune diseases, including HCB206 and HCB307, reflecting the Company's longer-term strategy to apply its immune-engineering capabilities across multiple disease areas.

Looking ahead, HanchorBio intends to continue advancing HCB101 and HCB301 in the clinic while expanding its pipeline across oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company also plans to extend the reach of its platform through internal development and selective strategic collaborations. HanchorBio expects the TWSE Innovation Board listing to support broader institutional engagement, provide greater capital flexibility, and increase visibility as it continues its pursuit of long-term global growth.

About HanchorBio (7827.TPEx)

HanchorBio is a pioneering global, clinical-stage immunology company headquartered in Taipei, Shanghai, and the San Francisco Bay Area. It is at the forefront of developing next-generation, multifunctional biologics for oncology and immune-mediated diseases. Its proprietary Fc-Based Designer Biologics (FBDB) platform offers unprecedented capabilities for designing differentiated therapeutic candidates that precisely modulate innate and adaptive immune pathways. HanchorBio's expanding pipeline, including candidates such as HCB101 and HCB301, and its innovative platform-derived programs, such as HCB206 and HCB307, exemplify its commitment to addressing critical unmet medical needs through groundbreaking science, clinical excellence, and a scalable, forward-looking development strategy. For more information, please visit: www.HanchorBio.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those about the expected timing of the listing, future development plans, clinical progress, regulatory submissions, business strategy, capital markets activities, and partnering opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly from what is described. HanchorBio has no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE HanchorBio Inc.