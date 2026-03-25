Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: GPGCF) (FSE: 0B3) ("Great Pacific Gold," "GPAC," or the "Company") is providing the latest drill results from the Sinivit-Kavasuki Target at its flagship Wild Dog Project ("Wild Dog" or the "Project"), located on the island of New Britain, East New Britain Province, Papua New Guinea ("PNG").

Kavasuki KVH-03 Highlights:

Intercepted 38.40 metres @ 2.23 g/t AuEq from 12.3 metres (2.17 g/t Au, 2.5 g/t Ag, .02%Cu) including 2.23 metres @ 10.31 g/t AuEq from 14.3 metres (10.26 g/t Au, 1.33 g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu) including 2.20 metres @ 16.24 g/t AuEq from 48.5 metres (15.78 g/t Au, 12.59 g/t Ag, 0.20% Cu)

from (2.17 g/t Au, 2.5 g/t Ag, .02%Cu) Confirms broad zone of silica flooding, quartz veining and brecciation from near surface previously shown in hole KVH-01 , which returned 58.9 metres @ 2.50 g/t AuEq (see Table 2)

, which returned (see Table 2) Supports revised west- to west-northwest dipping structural model, improving targeting confidence

Supports continuity of near-surface mineralization approximately 1 km north of the Sinivit deposit along the Wild Dog structural corridor

Kavasuki KVH-04 Highlights:

Completed KVH-04, which intersected approximately 60 metres of silica flooding, quartz veining, brecciation and visible sulphide mineralization; assays are pending

Drilled approximately 20 m down-dip from KVH-03 and supports the interpreted continuation of the system at depth

Reinforces interpretation of a broad, coherent mineralized system at Kavasuki

"Drill hole KVH-03 was designed as a confirmation hole and has successfully validated our revised structural interpretation at Kavasuki," said Callum Spink, Vice President Exploration. "The broad zone of mineralization intersected, with higher-grade internal zones, is consistent with what we saw in KVH-01 and confirms we are drilling within a coherent, structurally controlled epithermal system with strong continuity."

"Importantly, follow-up drilling in KVH-04 has intersected a substantial mineralized zone, comprising multiple quartz veins, brecciation and sulphide mineralization, over approximately 60 metres downhole. While assays are pending, the consistency and scale of mineralization between holes provides additional confidence in the scale and continuity."

"Kavasuki sits along strike from the Sinivit deposit within the broader Wild Dog structural corridor, and we are increasingly seeing strong geological similarities between the two areas. The style of mineralization, alteration and structural controls observed at Kavasuki are comparable to those at Sinivit, while reflecting variation in metal association and mineralization style. This supports our interpretation that both areas represent different expressions of the same district-scale mineralized system."

"With drilling now advancing to KVH-05, we are moving beyond confirmation and into systematic testing of the system down-dip. The focus is now on understanding controls on grade distribution and identifying potential higher-grade shoots within what is emerging as a large and well-developed mineralized system."

The Wild Dog Project hosts a 15-kilometre-long structurally controlled mineral corridor containing multiple epithermal gold targets and porphyry copper-gold potential identified through recent MobileMT geophysical surveys. The corridor contains the Sinivit-Kavasuki vein system and multiple advanced targets including Kasie Ridge, which are now being systematically drill tested as part of the Company's 2026 exploration program (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Wild Dog Structural Corridor showing the pipeline of epithermal targets defined from historical and recent work. Long section looking west highlights the approximately 3 km strike extent of the Sinivit-Kavasuki area within the broader 15 km corridor.

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Kavasuki Drilling Update

Drill hole KVH-03 was designed as a confirmation hole to test the revised west to west-northwest dipping structural interpretation of the Kavasuki vein system, following structural measurements from earlier drilling. The hole was positioned to intersect the mineralized structure at a similar elevation and location to historical drilling, providing an opportunity to assess the relevance of legacy results within the current geological framework.

KVH-03 successfully confirmed the updated geological model, intersecting a broad zone of silica flooding, quartz veining and brecciation consistent with the mineralized system observed in KVH-01. The alignment of geological characteristics with those previously reported provides additional confidence in the broader interpretation of the system and supports the view that selected historical drilling may be relevant to the current geological interpretation, subject to ongoing review and validation.

Importantly, KVH-03 demonstrates continuity of mineralization at a similar elevation and supports the interpretation of a coherent, structurally controlled epithermal vein system. Ongoing geological logging and interpretation will continue to refine drill targeting as new data is integrated.

Figure 2: Long section looking west along Kavasuki illustrating historic drill intercepts, trench results and AuEq gram-metre distribution. Mineralization defines a structurally controlled epithermal vein system extending over approximately 900 m.

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Figure 3: Cross section (+/-25 m looking NE) of the Kavasuki vein system showing recent drilling (KVH-01 to KVH-04) and planned follow-up drill holes designed to test the interpreted west-dipping structure and evaluate continuity of mineralization within the broader Sinivit-Kavasuki corridor.

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KVH-03 - Geological Interpretation

Results to date confirm that Kavasuki is a structurally controlled epithermal gold system characterised by:

Multi-phase quartz veining and hydrothermal brecciation

Broad zones of silica flooding and pervasive alteration

Sulphide mineralization dominated by pyrite with minor chalcopyrite

Development of discrete higher-grade zones within a wider mineralized envelope

Association with a broader mineralized corridor within the Sinivit-Kavasuki trend

Kavasuki shares many geological similarities with the Sinivit deposit, including structural controls and overall style of mineralization. However, mineralization at Kavasuki appears to occur over broader zones of silicification and lower-grade mineralization, with discrete higher-grade zones developed within this wider envelope and occurring relatively close to surface.

Multi-element assay results are pending, and interpretation of metal zonation and system vectors remains ongoing.

The system remains open along strike and at depth and continues to demonstrate characteristics consistent with a large, well-developed epithermal gold system.

Figure 4: Close-up photograph of sulphide-bearing quartz vein material (KVH-03; 48.7m), showing fine disseminated sulphides within silica flooding and brecciated quartz (WDDH002686: 46.6 g/t Au, 35.0 g/t Ag and 0.58% Cu).

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Figure 5: Drill core from KVH-03 (40.7 m) showing multi-phase quartz veining, brecciation and sulphide mineralization within altered volcanic host rock (WDDH002672: 6.2 g/t Au, 4.0 g/t Ag and 0.05% Cu)

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Figure 6: Drill core from the Kavasuki hole KVH-03 (39.7-42.8 m) showing intense silica flooding and multi-phase quartz veining within hydrothermally altered host rock.

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KVH-04 - Down-Dip Confirmation and System Scale

Drill hole KVH-04 was designed to test the down-dip extension of the KVH-03 intercept from the same drill pad, with approximately 20 metres of vertical spacing between the holes. This close-spaced drilling approach is intended to better constrain the geometry of the mineralized structure, assess short-range continuity, and evaluate variability typical of epithermal gold systems.

Geological logging of KVH-04 has identified a broad zone (approximately 60 metres downhole, based on geological logging) characterised by silica flooding, multi-phase quartz veining and hydrothermal brecciation, with associated disseminated and vein-hosted sulphide mineralization. The intensity of veining and brecciation varies throughout this interval and is consistent with that observed in KVH-03.

The presence of multiple phases of quartz veining, crackle brecciation and sulphide development over a significant downhole interval supports interpretation of a broad, coherent and vertically continuous mineralized system at Kavasuki.

Importantly, the consistency of alteration style, veining intensity and sulphide development between KVH-03 and KVH-04 provides increasing confidence in the scale and continuity of the Kavasuki system.

Assay results for KVH-04 are pending and will be reported once received and validated.

Figure 7: Drill core from KVH-04 showing intense silica flooding and multi-phase quartz veining with disseminated sulphides within a brecciated quartz matrix.

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Figure 8: Drill core from KVH-04 illustrating crackle to mosaic brecciation with quartz-carbonate veining and fine sulphide mineralization.

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Table 1: Kavasuki Drill Hole Details (PNG94 UTM Zone 56 coordinates).

Hole ID Easting Northing RL Dip Azi Max

Depth

(m) Status KVH-01 395247.0 9490673.0 842 -55 304 159 Complete KVH-02 395248.0 9490672.0 842 -71 304 165 Complete KVH-03 395178.0 9490701.0 803 -53 100 113.7 Complete KVH-04 395179.4 9490700.5 803 -72 100 91.90 Complete KVH-05 395155.0 9490728.0 785 -62 110 tbd In Progress

Table 2: Kavasuki Drill Hole Key Assay Results

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval1

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Copper

(%) Gold Eq.2

(g/t) KVH-01 38.60 97.50 58.9 2.43 2.75 0.02 2.50 Including 49.00 53.60 4.60 8.24 10.19 0.13 8.56 KVH-01 100.60 118.70 18.1 2.08 1.60 0.03 2.14 KVH-03 12.30 50.70 38.40 2.17 2.50 0.02 2.23 Including 14.27 16.50 2.23 10.26 1.33 0.02 10.31 Including 48.50 50.70 2.20 15.78 12.59 0.20 16.24

Notes:

Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (true widths are not known at this time). Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$4.50/lb, a silver price of US$27.50/oz and a gold price of US$2,000/oz. No metallurgical testing has been carried out on Wild Dog mineralized samples. For AuEq calculations, recovery assumptions of Au 92.6%, Ag 78.0%, and Cu 94.0% were used based on K92 Mining's stated recovery results in an Updated Definitive Feasibility Study for the Kainantu mine.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Callum Spink, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, MAIG, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Spink is responsible for the technical content of this news release. Mr. Spink is not independent of the Company.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

The Company follows industry-standard Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures. Diamond drill core (HQ and PQ diameter) was sawn in half, with one-half submitted to Intertek Minerals Ltd. in Lae, Papua New Guinea, an ISO 9001-certified independent analytical laboratory with internationally recognized quality standards.

Gold analyses were completed by fire assay, with copper and silver initially determined by aqua regia digestion and atomic absorption and subsequently updated using four-acid digestion (MS48) multi-element analysis.

Certified reference materials (standards) and blanks were inserted into the sample stream at industry-standard frequencies, including routine insertion of blanks following mineralized intervals. All assay batches received to date have passed QA/QC review and fall within acceptable tolerance limits.

Core recoveries were within acceptable ranges, and sampling procedures were carefully managed in areas of variable ground conditions.

About Great Pacific Gold

Great Pacific Gold's vision is to become the leading gold-copper development company in Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). The Company has a portfolio of exploration-stage projects in PNG, as follows:

Wild Dog Project: the Company's flagship project is located in the East New Britain Province of PNG. The project consists of a large-scale epithermal target, the Wild Dog structural corridor, stretching 15 km in strike length, with geophysical data suggesting significant depth extent. The survey also highlighted the Magiabe porphyry target, adjacent to the epithermal target and potentially 1,000 metres in diameter and over 2,000 metres deep. Drilling of the epithermal structure on the Sinivit deposit has yielded high-grade results, including WDG-08 which intercepted 8.4 metres at 50 g/t AuEq from 154 metres. The current drilling program will extend through 2026 with the second drill rig now operational.

the Company's flagship project is located in the East New Britain Province of PNG. The project consists of a large-scale epithermal target, the Wild Dog structural corridor, stretching 15 km in strike length, with geophysical data suggesting significant depth extent. The survey also highlighted the Magiabe porphyry target, adjacent to the epithermal target and potentially 1,000 metres in diameter and over 2,000 metres deep. Drilling of the epithermal structure on the Sinivit deposit has yielded high-grade results, including WDG-08 which intercepted 8.4 metres at 50 g/t AuEq from 154 metres. The current drilling program will extend through 2026 with the second drill rig now operational. Kesar Project: located in the Eastern Highlands Province of PNG and contiguous with the mine tenements of K92 Mining Inc. ("K92"), the Kesar Project is a greenfield exploration project with several high-priority targets in close proximity to the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation as key K92 deposits, such as Kora. Exploration work to date by the Company at the Kesar Project has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs. The Company conducted a diamond drill program on key target areas at the Kesar Project from November 2024 to May 2025 and have developed a follow-up Phase 2 program for 2026.

located in the Eastern Highlands Province of PNG and contiguous with the mine tenements of K92 Mining Inc. ("K92"), the Kesar Project is a greenfield exploration project with several high-priority targets in close proximity to the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation as key K92 deposits, such as Kora. Exploration work to date by the Company at the Kesar Project has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs. The Company conducted a diamond drill program on key target areas at the Kesar Project from November 2024 to May 2025 and have developed a follow-up Phase 2 program for 2026. Arau Project: also located in the Eastern Highlands Province of PNG, the Arau Project is south of and contiguous to the mine tenements of K92. Arau contains the highly prospective Mt. Victor exploration target with potential for a high sulphidation epithermal gold-base metal deposit. A Phase 1 Reverse Circulation drilling program was completed at Mt. Victor in August 2024, with encouraging results. The Arau Project includes the Elandora licence, which also contains various epithermal and copper-gold porphyry targets.

The Company also holds the Tinga Valley Project in PNG.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Great Pacific Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, most of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Great Pacific Gold's limited operating history, its exploration and development activities on its mineral properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Great Pacific Gold does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Mineralization at the properties held by K92 Mining Inc. is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Wild Dog Project.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Great Pacific Gold Corp.