Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Caprock Mining Corp. (CSE: CAPR) ("Caprock", or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade assay results for drill hole DES-26-183 from the ongoing drill program at its flagship Destiny gold property ("Destiny", or the "Property", or the "Project"), located near Val d'Or, Quebec.

Key Assay Highlights from Drill Hole DES-26-183:

38.48 g/t Au over 1.6m, included within 2.84 g/t Au over 23.2m ;

6.24 g/t Au over 1.0m and 2.78 g/t Au over 2.7m, included within 1.65 g/t Au over 5.3m ; and

4.39 g/t Au over 0.5m.

Key Highlights from Historical Drilling at Depth:

Drill Hole DES-01-60 : Intersected high-grade intervals of 26.6 g/t Au over 1.1m, 16.75 g/t Au over 0.7m, 7.5 g/t Au over 1.1m, and 6.34 g/t Au over 0.7m.

Drill Hole DES-01-59: Intersected high-grade intervals of 17.55 g/t Au over 0.5m, 5.11 g/t Au over 0.6m, and 2.54 g/t Au over 1.1m.

Caprock's President & CEO, Mr. Vishal Gupta, stated, "The high grades intersected in DES-26-183 not only validate our geological understanding of the Property, but they also confirm our belief that Destiny hosts a very large gold-bearing system, and that we have barely scratched its surface despite the significant mineral resource published last year. Our technical team has identified a correlation between the presence of high-grade gold and the location of an intermediate intrusive dyke swarm. DES-26-183 was drilled to verify this correlation, and it ended up delivering our best intercept to date. We are now starting to formulate and fine-tune a targeting strategy to demonstrate the depth projection of the detailed structural model developed for Destiny by our senior operations consultant, Robert J. Tremblay, P.Geo. (retired), and unlock the vast gold potential of this Property."

Description of Current Drill Program & Summary of Assay Results

DES-26-183 is the first of four drill holes in our current drill campaign that is designed to continue testing Destiny's high-grade mineralization potential at depth. The program is estimated to total 2,640 metres of drilling consisting of two pilot drill holes (DES-26-183 and DES-26-184) and two wedged drill holes (DES-26-183W1 and DES-26-184W1). The projection of the mineralized pierce point for DES-26-183 relative to drill holes DES-01-59 and DES-01-60, along with the four holes drilled in December 2025, is provided in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1: North-looking longitudinal section illustrating the location of the mineralized pierce point for drill hole DES-26-183 relative to previously drilled holes at Destiny.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8515/289741_09404d8f9474791a_001full.jpg

Assay results from drill hole DES-26-183 are summarized in the table below.

Survey From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Au (g/t) DES-26-183 522.25 528.00 5.75 0.32

541.95 565.15 23.20 2.84 Including 541.95 543.50 1.55 38.48

638.90 680.00 41.10 0.18 Including 671.50 672.00 0.50 4.39

709.50 714.80 5.30 1.65 Including 709.50 712.20 2.70 2.78 Including 709.50 710.50 1.00 6.24

Table 1: Summarized assay results for DES-26-183. Reported widths represent downhole core lengths. True widths are estimated to be approximately 80-85% of core lengths.

Key Geological Observations

Our current drill program has successfully identified a complex swarm of intermediate intrusive dykes that appear to spatially control the distribution of high-grade gold within the Despinassy shear zone. Drill hole DES-26-183 intersected several significant mineralized zones, characterized by broad gold envelopes hosting high-grade intervals within them.

The high-grade intercept of 38.48 g/t Au over 1.6m was encountered at the contact between sheared basalts and an intermediate intrusive. This contact zone is characterized by a 15% quartz-carbonate stockwork with associated pyrite. However, our technical team has noted that the high-grade mineralization is not limited to just the contacts; it is also found directly within the intrusive dykes. Drill hole DES-26-183 intersected an intermediate intrusive from 708.00m to 715.35m which returned a high-grade intercept of 6.24 g/t Au over 1.0m, and is characterized by the presence of 90% laminated quartz veins with pyrite and pyrrhotite layers.

The results announced today confirm that Destiny remains open at depth, well below the floor of the conceptual open pit used in the March 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). Our continued intersection of high-grade mineralization at depths exceeding 500 metres significantly strengthens the potential for underground resources to complement the near-surface MRE.

Mineral Resource Estimate at Destiny

Destiny hosts an open pit-constrained MRE completed in March 2025 with the following gold inventory:

Classification Constraints Cut-Off Grade

(Au g/t) Tonnage Grade

(Au g/t) Contained Gold

Oz Indicated OP 0.30 6,752,000 0.91 196,549 Inferred OP 0.30 28,560,000 0.87 794,886

CIM definition standards were followed for the resource estimate. The 2025 resource model used ordinary kriging (OK) grade estimation within a three-dimensional block model with mineralized domains defined by wireframed solids. Mineral resources are constrained within pit shells (OP). An exchange rate of 1.35 is utilized in calculations ($CAD/$USD). Open pit cut-off of 0.30 g/t Au milled is based on the cost/tonne ($CAD/t) milled for incremental mining, processing, and G&A based on the following: Long term metal prices of US$2,100/oz of gold; Metallurgical recoveries are based on metallurgical testing recovery of 94%; Average Bulk density (specific gravity) was determined for each lithology and/or mineralized domain within the deposit; Total ore-based cost of CAD$22.50/t; Processing costs of CAD$18.00/t and G&A costs of CAD$4.50/t milled; Dilution of 10%; and Pit Slope angle of 45 degrees. Mineral Resources that are not mineral reserves do not have economic viability. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

The resource estimate was prepared by Todd McCracken, P.Geo, of BBA E&C Inc. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Caprock Mining Corp.

Caprock Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring precious metals in Quebec and Ontario.

The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Destiny gold property that comprises 127 mineral claims and encompasses an area of 5,013 hectares located less than two hours' drive from Val d'Or, Quebec. Destiny lies along a major deformation corridor in the Abitibi greenstone belt that includes the prolific Cadillac-Larder Lake, Destor-Porcupine and Casa Berardi fault zones which host numerous producing and development-stage gold deposits. The Project overlies a 6.0 km long segment of the poorly explored Despinassy shear zone which is a splay off the regional Chicobi Fault. Destiny hosts a significant, open pit-constrained, NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate published in March 2025.

Additionally, the Company holds a 100% interest in three gold exploration properties in the historical Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Belt of Ontario - a belt that has produced over four million ounces of gold historically (Reference: Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Camp - Tashota Resources), and contains the sizeable Greenstone gold project (formerly known as the Hardrock gold project) which is being brought to production by Equinox Gold (Reference: Greenstone Gold Mines - Mining & Processing).

Technical Disclosure

Reported widths represent core lengths. True width is estimated to be approximately 80-85% of core length.

The drill program is being managed by Explo-Logik of Val-d'Or, Québec. Drill core was split in half, with one half submitted to AGAT Laboratories at Val-d'Or for analysis. Gold was analyzed by fire assay (50 g) with atomic absorption finish, while base metals were analyzed by four-acid digestion with ICP-OES finish. Samples with gold grades greater than 10 g/t are reprocessed using metallic screening with a 106 µm cutoff. The processed material is split and analyzed by fire assay with ICP-OES finish to extinction. A separate split is prepared to independently analyze mineralized intervals with a target grade greater than 1.00% Cu-Zn using a Na2O2 fusion with ICP-OES or ICP-MS finish. Sample preparation duplicates, certified reference standards, and blanks are inserted into the sample stream.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Suzie Tremblay, who is a practising member of with the Ordre Des Geologues du Quebec (OGQ #10664) and considered a 'Qualified Person' as defined under NI 43-101. All geoscience-related activities for Destiny are being conducted under the supervision of Ms. Suzie Tremblay, Vice President at Explo-Logik.

Cautionary Note Regarding Historical Drill Holes

Historical drill intercepts mentioned in this press release have been referenced from the "NI 43-101 Technical Report And Resource Estimate Of The DAC Deposit, Destiny Property, Quebec" prepared for Alto Ventures Ltd. and Pacific Northwest Capital Corp. by Todd McCracken, P.Geo. of Wardrop a Tetra Tech Company, with an effective date of March 1, 2011.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's plans and expectations for the Property, the potential for underground mineable resources at the Property, the timing of exploration on the Property, the timing of the completion of the expansion of the MRE, the potential for additional gold mineralization on the Property and the timing of the announcement of the Company's exploration plan for the Property. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "should," "could," or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Although Caprock believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Caprock can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Caprock's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Material factors and assumptions used to develop these forward-looking statements, particularly those related to resource estimates and metallurgical recoveries, include, but are not limited to, those assumptions referenced in this press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Caprock's expectations include risks associated with the business of Caprock; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by Caprock; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company's mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in Caprock's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Caprock does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289741

Source: Caprock Mining Corp.