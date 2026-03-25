Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the proposed construction and operation of the Scottie Gold Mine Project, as described in the Company's 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment, does not require an environmental assessment under either the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Act or the Canadian Impact Assessment Act. The determination follows recent regulatory engagement with the Environmental Assessment Office and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and reflects the Project's design and scale relative to applicable federal and provincial thresholds.

As a result, Scottie intends to progress the Project through the established provincial permitting process toward a Joint Major Mine Permit Application for the Mines Act and Environmental Management Act permits, along with other required ancillary approvals.

The Scottie Gold Mine Project is located north of Stewart, British Columbia, in the Golden Triangle region and is well positioned to support responsible resource development and regional economic activity consistent with British Columbia's Look West Strategy, which focuses on strengthening the northwest economy through investment in critical minerals, infrastructure, clean energy opportunities, and Indigenous partnerships.

"We are delighted to reach this important milestone for the Scottie Gold Mine Project," said Dr. Thomas Mumford, CEO and President of Scottie Resources. "This determination that the Project is below the thresholds for formal environmental assessment at both the federal and provincial levels allows us to advance confidently toward permitting and development. It reflects the strength of our technical work and environmental baseline programs and underscores our commitment to responsible project delivery in partnership with regulators, Indigenous Nations, and local communities."

The Project is located within the Nass Area, an area where the Nis g̲ a'a Nation holds certain rights under the Nisg̲a'a Final Agreement. Scottie has maintained ongoing engagement with the Nis g̲ a'a Lisims Government ("NLG") and intends to continue collaboration as the Project advances through assessment and permitting processes, including assessing the Project under Chapter 10 - Environmental Assessment and Protection of the Nisg̲a'a Final Agreement.

"NLG acknowledges Scottie Resources' continued engagement with the Nisg̲a'a Nation and its commitment to advancing the Scottie Gold Mine Project in accordance with the requirements of the Nisg̲a'a Final Agreement," said Eva Clayton, President, Nis g̲ a'a Lisims Government. "We remain focused on ensuring that the Nisg̲a'a Nation's rights and interests are protected through the assessment and permitting process, including consideration of environmental protection measures, cultural values, and opportunities for Nisg̲a'a citizens and businesses."

Scottie's 2025 PEA outlines a low-impact direct ship ore development scenario supported by ore sorting and existing regional infrastructure, which provides a capital-efficient pathway to potential production while minimizing surface disturbance. The Company continues to advance environmental baseline studies, technical design, and stakeholder engagement to support submission of its major mine permit applications.

Scottie believes that advancing the Scottie Gold Mine Project through a coordinated permitting approach, combined with structured Indigenous engagement and assessment, reflects the Company's commitment to responsible development and alignment with the province's strategic priorities for northwest British Columbia.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dr. Thomas Mumford, P.Geo., non-independent President of the Company, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie Resources holds 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia Project, host to the past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria, Sulu, and Tide North properties. In total, Scottie controls approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Scottie's current resource estimate on the Scottie Gold Mine Project includes a total of 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 g/t (Inferred category) in 3.6 million tonnes, highlighting the development potential for a significant near-surface, high-grade deposit. The Company's strategy is to continue expanding this resource and to define additional mineralization around past-producing mines through systematic drilling and surface exploration.

The Company has recently completed a PEA for the Scottie Gold Mine. The PEA outlines a robust Direct-Ship Ore (DSO) development scenario with strong economics and significant upside through a potential toll-milling option utilizing excess capacity at the nearby Premier mill. The base case DSO project delivers an after-tax NPV(5%) of $215.8-$668.3 million at gold prices of US$2,600-$4,200/oz, respectively. Under the toll-milling scenario, project economics improve substantially, with an after-tax NPV(5%) of $380.1-$831.7 million (no agreement currently in place). The PEA estimates initial capital costs of $128.6 million, average annual production of ~65,400 oz gold over seven years, and a payback period of 1.7 years for the after-tax DSO case-reduced to just 0.9 years under the toll-milling opportunity at US$2,600/oz.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

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Source: Scottie Resources Corp.